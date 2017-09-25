Uniti (UNIT) Business Summary

(Uniti is an internally managed REIT focused on the acquisition and construction of communications infrastructure such as fiber, wireless towers and ground leases. Uniti owns over 4.8M fiber strand miles and 676 towers across 32 states).

WINDSTREAM INSIDER BUYS

DATE SHARES COST PRICE RANGE OFFICER 8/9/2017 2,000 $4,100 $2.00-2.07 Armitage, Carol B 8/17/2017 25,400 $50,000 $1.97-1.97 Thomas, Anthony W 8/8/2017 25,000 $54,200 $2.17-2.17 Thomas, Anthony W 8/8/2017 68,000 $142,900 $2.08-2.14 Wells, Alan L

(Info gleaned from Scottrade)

Why am I including purchases by Windstream (WIN) insiders in an article highlighting Uniti? To evaluate an investment in the latter company, you must first have a thorough understanding of the former.

Uniti was a spin-off from Windstream in 2015. Upon the separation of the two companies, Uniti had a single source of revenue: Windstream. Uniti rapidly diversified the company’s customer base: Today, it has 16,000 customers and receives roughly 30% of revenues from sources other than WIN. However, 70% of Uniti's revenue still stems from Windstream, and WIN is experiencing gale force headwinds.

Windstream Is A Major Headwind For Uniti

Perusing recent Windstream results is like reading the log book of the Titanic…after the collision with the iceberg. I’ll save the reader a bit of time, as the following charts speak volumes.

(YCharts from SA contributor Beyond Saving)

One cause for the sinking share value is Windstream’s recent decision to cease paying a once hefty dividend. Suspending the dividend saves Windstream approximately $28.5 million per year. In place of the dividend, WIN will return cash to stockholders in the form of share buybacks.

Windstream earmarked $90 million toward the buyback program. Considering the market cap now stands in the neighborhood of $385 million, that means the company could retire nearly a quarter of the float at current prices.

Many would view the diversion of cash to a share buyback program as indicating management’s confidence in the company’s ability to manage debt. However, it should be noted that the number of common shares outstanding roughly doubled since last year, largely due to the recent all-stock acquisition of EarthLink. Therefore, the $90 million in share buybacks, even with the depressed stock price, won’t return the float to anything near 2015 levels.

Those clinging to the Windstream life raft will point to an increase in second-quarter revenue, the first Q/Q increase since Q3 of 2015 and a 9.6% increase quarter over quarter.

Unfortunately, if you were to dig down into the results, you would find the revenue increase was largely due to the recent EarthLink acquisition. That in itself is not a negative; however, comparing combined sales of EarthLink and Windstream YoY reveals a 7.2% decline.

The 800 Pound Gorilla

While Windstream’s revenue and profits are certainly of great concern, the real cause for Windstream investors' woes is the weight of debt accrued by WIN. To the best of my recollection, I’ve never witnessed worse debt metrics than those recorded in the following chart:

Windstream Debt Metrics

Current Ratio (MRQ) 0.8 Quick Ratio (MRQ) 0.7 LT Debt/Equity (MRQ) 16.3 Total Debt/Equity (MRQ) 16.7

(Above metrics gleaned from Scottrade)

Windstream has a current debt of roughly $5.6 billion. WIN bulls will point to the recent merger activity designed to increase free cash flow as the solution to its debt problems. Additionally, many commentators note that there are no near-term maturities. Consequently, Windstream should have time to right the company ship.

If You Have Been Speed Reading This Article, Slow Down Here!!!

(WIN 2Q Earnings Presentation)

“Attractive debt maturity profile…” are not my words. Far from it. My greatest concern is Windstream’s looming debt. The following is an excerpt from an excellent article authored by SA contributor Bruder Capital, LLC:

“WIN looks very unlikely to end up filing for bankruptcy in the near term, particularly since none of its long-term debt comes due until April 2020. That's when $648 million of outstanding L+200 bps First-Lien Revolving Loans expire. Management's presentations emphasize that point. In addition, there are no interim required amortization payments under the bank credit facility. However, if the maturity of the revolver is not extended prior to April 24, 2020, WIN's $1.34 billion outstanding Tranche B6 Term Loans due March 29, 2021, will instead become due April 24, 2020. In addition, if the $700 million WIN 7¾ Senior Notes due October 2020 are not repaid or refinanced before July 15, 2020, with debt maturing after March 29, 2021, the maturity date of the Tranche B6 Term Loans will be moved forward to July 15, 2020.” - (Emphasis is my own)

In other words, the 2020 debt maturity could increase from $648 million to $2 billion if WIN doesn’t meet certain requirements.

Positive WIN Developments

Windstream points to the recent acquisitions as accretive in nature and provides guidance indicating increased revenues will result in positive results moving forward.

Largely due to recent M&A activity, management expects adjusted FCF to total $200 million this year. That represents a marked improvement from the negative $65 million WIN booked in FY'16. The consensus revenue estimate for WIN is $5.96 billion this year vs. $5.39 billion in FY'16.

EarthLink Acquisition

The chart below sums up the hoped-for results from the recent EarthLink acquisition:

Management believes the combination of the two companies will remove $125 million in operating expenses and $25 million of annual capital expenditures. The desired result is a significant increase in FCF.

Broadview Networks Acquisition

In late July, Windstream acquired Broadview Networks Holdings, Inc. through a $227.5 million all-cash transaction. The Broadview acquisition is touted as accretive in nature. However, as indicated in the chart below, Broadview’s revenues are dropping.

(Source: Windstream Deal Sheet)

Through Broadview, Windstream hopes to realize approximately $30 million in annual operating synergies over a two-year time span. WIN expects the acquisition to be accretive to FCF in the first year. Broadview also brings $183 million in future tax benefits by way of Net Operating Losses.

Windstream's goal is to capitalize on Broadview’s position in the UCaaS market. According to research undertaken by MarketsandMarkets, the UCaaS market is projected to grow from $17.35 billion in 2016. In fairness to WIN's management, it should be noted that the most recent quarterly results reported some positive trends.

Financial Highlights - 2Q ’17 versus 2Q ‘16

Revenues and sales (in millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

2017 2016 Increase 2017 2016 Increase

$1,491.6 $1,359.6 $132.0 $2,857.3 $2,733.0 $124.3

Net (loss) Income

$(68.1) $ 1.5 $ (69.6) $ (179.4) $ (230.4) $ 51.0

(Figures gleaned from WIN UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS)

However, each segment reported revenue losses:

ILEC Consumer & Small Business minus 2%

Wholesale Serve minus 8%

Enterprise Service minus 8%

CLEC Consumer minus 19%

The second-quarter net loss was $68 million versus net income of $1.5 million in 2Q ’16. Per share loss in 2Q ’17 of 37 cents per share compared to 1 cent per share gain a year ago. Operating income declined to $107 million from $155 million last year. Total revenues and sales were $1.49 billion, a YoY increase of 10 percent from last year. Now that we have a reasonable understanding of Windstream, we can focus on Uniti.

Now Uniti

Uniti Has Its Own Debt Problem

While my primary concern with an investment in Uniti revolves around WIN’s debt levels, Uniti also has debt issues to consider.

Uniti debt metrics For interim period ending

Current ratio 1.5 2017-06 Debt to capital 148.4% 2016-12 Interest Funding 79.8% 2017-03 Interest Coverage 0.8 2017-06

(Metrics gleaned from Thomson Reuters)

While I have seen many companies with worse debt situations (uhm, for example, Windstream), Moody’s rates Uniti’s bonds as Caa1. For those unfamiliar with Moody’s, a rating of Caaa1 is defined as follows: Obligations rated Caa1 are judged to be of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

As a consequence, Uniti’s bonds provide relatively high yields ranging from 4.50% to 5.00% on secured notes to 6.35% to 6.85% on unsecured notes. Currently, Uniti’s net assets total roughly $3.3 billion while liabilities are just north of 4.4 billion.

Debt due in

1 year 1-3 years 3-5 years

Long-term debt 21,000,000 $42,000,000 $42,000,000

Interest payments $252,000,000 $502,000,000 $498,000,000

(Long-term debt excludes $153.2 million of unamortized discounts on long-term debt and deferred financing costs).

(Above derived from Uniti 2Q ’17 10-Q).

As seen above, short-term debt is not of great concern; however, debt service in the form of interest payments could limit Uniti's M&A activity. I have no fear that Uniti will become insolvent. My issue is with the company’s need to diversify away from a dependence on Windstream for the majority of revenues.

With the recent drop in share price, issuing equity to raise funds would be very dilutive. Until the stock recovers, the company could have problems making the future acquisitions necessary to continue to broaden the income stream.

Cutting the dividend could be an option (albeit one that is unattractive to most potential investors), but that would likely depress the share price and result in further difficulties raising capital through equity financing. At the moment, Uniti is between the proverbial “rock and a hard spot” in regards to raising funds for the purpose of M&A.

Let us for a moment assume that Uniti finds a means to resolve the company’s debt and funding issues (Or perhaps my assessment is inaccurate). I believe an objective investor can expect, or perhaps even hope, that Uniti will enter a heavy investment cycle for the next two years or more. A study of the company’s documents and pronouncements by the CEO indicate it plans robust M&A activity. If that proves true, it is logical to assume Uniti will incur significant debt and share dilution.

Of course, that scenario is not of necessity a negative; however, it is something to consider before making an investment.

A Bull’s Perspective of Uniti

Let’s Start With Those Insider Purchases

Date Shares Price per share Total

08/23/2017 D Solomon 1,300 $19.10 $24,830

08/21/2017 K Gunderman 1,000 $19.25 $19,250

08/18/2017 B Schuhmacher 500 $18.98 $9,490

08/17/2017 K Gunderman 1,000 $19.51 $19,510

08/16/2017 K Gunderman 1,000 $18.94 $18,940

08/15/2017 D Heard 5,400 $18.54 $100,116

08/15/2017 K Gunderman 3,000 $18.75 $56,250

08/14/2017 K Gunderman 2,500 $19.48 $48,700

05/12/2017 K Gunderman 2,000 $23.67 $47,340

05/11/2017 K Gunderman 12,500 $24.23 $302,875

(Info gleaned from Morningstar)

If one is considering an investment in Uniti, it is comforting to note the prices paid by board members are significantly higher than the current stock price.

Recent Developments

Uniti has been an independent entity for such a short period that one could argue that the entire history of the company is a recent development.

Over the last 18 months, Uniti invested over $1.5 billion in M&A activity. As a consequence, it has been transformed from a company that relied almost solely on a single source of income, Windstream, to a firm with 16,000 customers. Perhaps of greater importance is the fact that those additional clients provide roughly 30% of Uniti’s revenues.

(Chart: UNIT Investor Presentation)

Uniti’s diversified client list includes Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), AT&T (NYSE:T), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and federal and state agencies, to name just a few. The company’s clients are by and large considered high quality.

(Chart: UNIT Investor Presentation)

To date, the company’s acquisitions have proved accretive in nature and serve to expand Uniti’s geographic footprint. A strong positive is both the credit quality of the company’s customer base (excluding Windstream) and the fact that the average remaining contract term is 12 years in length.

Uniti operates in four segments: Fiber, Leasing, Tower and CLEC. The following is a brief overview of the latest quarterly results.

The company’s investment in Fiber has resulted in a revenue increase of over 250% YoY. Fiber now represents 16.4% of revenues versus 3.8% in 2Q ’16. Leasing resulted in a marginal increase. However, the Leasing segment revenues are recurring in nature and currently represent over 80% of revenues. As such, it should not be expected to witness a dramatic revenue increase. The percentage of revenue from Leasing decreased from a 92.9% share YoY, a positive development.

CLEC recorded a drop in revenue of nearly 19%. CLEC now represents 2.3% of total revenues versus 3.3% in 2Q ’16. The cited cause for the decrease in CLEC is competition and customer attrition. CLEC suffered a loss of 13,100 customers YoY, representing a decrease of 19.7%.

Tower represents roughly 1% of revenues but is growing at a breakneck pace. In 2Q ’16, Tower revenues were practically nonexistent.

2Q ’17 recorded a loss of over $40 million versus YoY gain of $4,810,000. It should be noted that the company’s primary emphasis is in expanding the Fiber and Tower segments. With that in mind, investors should view the latest results as an overall positive.

(Charts: UNIT Investor Presentation)

M&A Activity

M&A activity is central to Uniti’s plan to diversify away from a reliance on Windstream for revenues. Uniti recently acquired Southern Light and Hunt Communications. There is reason to believe the new acquisitions will be immediately accretive to the company’s AFFO and will broaden Uniti’s geographic footprint.

The additions of Hunt and Southern Light added multiple-year contracts to connect over 100 combined locations for two Fortune 500 companies.

(Chart: UNIT Investor Presentation)

Prior to the acquisition, Southern Light was a leading provider of data transport services in Tier II and Tier III markets across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Southern Light’s fiber network added nearly 540,000 fiber strand miles, 5,700 fiber route miles, and over 4,500 on-net locations to Uniti’s infrastructure. From 2013 through the merger, Southern Light recorded a 10% CAGR in revenues.

The acquisition also worked to connect Uniti’s fiber network from Texas east to Florida and Georgia. Contiguous networks allow Uniti to offer unique routes to customers and create additional pricing leverage.

The acquisition of Hunt Communications added that company’s client list of K-12 schools and government agencies within Louisiana. As a leading provider of data transport and the operator of a dense fiber network within that state, Hunt gives Uniti access to a client list that serves to diversify the company’s customer base.

Uniti anticipates the acquisition of the two companies will result in a combined cost savings of $12.5 million. Additionally, the two acquisitions are expected to add combined revenues of $64 million, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $34 million.

Organic Growth

Uniti aims for organic growth of 10 percent, largely through increases in leases and tower builds. The upshot of this is that improvements to the company outside of M&A are far less costly.

The Million Dollar Question

What happens if Windstream files for bankruptcy? Before I provide commentary on this subject, I would like to emphasize that I am not a lawyer. I have, however, taken a good bit of time to attempt to comprehend this issue.

First, one should understand that bankruptcy courts have wide latitude. For a better understanding of this, I refer you to an article entitled, “Understanding the Bankruptcies of Chrysler and General Motors: A Primer.”

I would opine that should Windstream fall into bankruptcy, I find it unlikely that some sort of precedent would be set in the case. The automotive industry bankruptcies were of special notoriety and involved powerful political groups.

I would also conjecture that Windstream, even in the event of a Chapter 11 reorganization, has no option other than to maintain leases with Uniti for the following reasons:

Windstream has a heavy reliance on Uniti for day-to-day business operations, including approximately 80% of WIN's fiber-based network. No other entity can effectively replace more than a small fraction of the network provided by Uniti.

The replacement costs for a new network would be prohibitive. Furthermore, the time required for the construction of new facilities would dictate that Windstream continue operations through Uniti. I also note that a number of similar companies have successfully filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerged as going concerns. The Master Lease between the two parties provides strong landlord protections and must be accepted or rejected in whole in the event of a distress situation.

Under the event of a default in the lease, Uniti can compel Windstream to sell its “Communication Assets.” Case history indicates the tower lessors incurred no impairment of existing towers in use.

See:

Ntelos 2003 Chapter 11 filing

Horizon PCS 2003-2004 Chapter 11 filing

SunCom Wireless debt for equity exchange in 2007

In the event of a successful bankruptcy, it is my understanding that the new owners of Windstream’s assets must accept or reject the lease in toto. Obviously, in the event that a new entity would not be a viable business without concessions, Uniti could deem it in its best interests to enter into a new lease. Additionally, Uniti could find it in its best interest to renegotiate the lease in order to maintain some sort of income from Windstream.

There is a question as to whether Windstream could “squat” and simply refuse payments to Uniti. It is my understanding that "squatting" would provide a short-lived (60-day) respite from lease fees and would ultimately prove counterproductive for Windstream.

I can imagine a different scenario should Windstream fall into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In that case, the business or businesses that controlled WIN’s former assets could selectively negotiate contracts with Uniti. A copy of the Master Lease between Uniti and Windstream is available here.

The following excerpts from the Master Lease are provided through an excellent article by SA contributor Beyond Saving. The legalese involved leaves little wiggle room for Windstream.

“This Master Lease constitutes one indivisible lease of the Leased Property and not separate leases governed by similar terms. The Leased Property constitutes one economic unit, and the Rent and all other provisions have been negotiated and agreed to be based on a demise of all of the Leased Property to Tenant as a single, composite, inseparable transaction and would have been substantially different had separate leases or a divisible lease been intended.” “The parties intend that the provisions of this Master Lease shall at all times be construed, interpreted and applied so as to carry out their mutual objective to create an indivisible lease of all of the Leased Property and, in particular but without limitation, that, for purposes of any assumption, rejection or assignment of this Master Lease under 11 U.S.C. Section 365, or any successor or replacement thereof or any analogous state law, this is one indivisible and nonseverable lease and executory contract dealing with one legal and economic unit and that this Master Lease must be assumed, rejected or assigned as a whole with respect to all (and only as to all) of the Leased Property.” “16.4 Receiver. Upon the occurrence and continuance of an Event of Default, and upon commencement of proceedings to enforce the rights of Landlord hereunder, but subject to any limitations of applicable law, Landlord shall be entitled, as a matter of right, to the appointment of a receiver or receivers acceptable to Landlord of the Leased Property and of the revenues, earnings, income, products and profits thereof, pending the outcome of such proceedings, with such powers as the court making such appointment shall confer.”

A Glance At Uniti’s Dividend

Uniti currently pays a yield well north of 14%. There is speculation among investors that the yield was artificially high in order to placate those that owned the shares through the company’s spin-off from WIN.

The annual dividend, currently $2.40 a share, should be covered by next year's AFFO, now projected to range between $2.48 and $2.52 per diluted share.

Summation

Windstream's FCF continues to plummet. Supposedly the recent acquisitions, coupled with the cessation of dividend payments, will give the company time to grapple with its crippling debt. Although WIN has no major debt maturities before 2020, if it does not meet certain obligations prior to that time, the 2020 debt obligations could mushroom from $648 million to $2 billion.

Will Windstream succeed? Diverting millions to buy back shares, coupled with large insider buys, may create a degree of investor confidence. Personally, I have little confidence in WIN's management, and I will not touch the stock. Should another invest in Windstream, I truly wish him or her well.

Unfortunately for investors in Uniti, Windstream’s fate has a profound effect on the former company’s future. Despite Uniti’s attempts to diversify the company’s income stream away from a total dependence on Windstream, much remains to be accomplished. Nonetheless, Uniti’s efforts to date are admirable and point to a well-managed company.

Uniti’s debt combined with the company’s current low equity is problematic. These issues could result in constrained M&A efforts in the future. The company’s targeted 10 percent organic growth will be too little too late should Windstream sink.

Once again, the robust insider buys, executed at share price levels far above the current stock price, indicate management’s confidence in a sanguine outcome. Unlike Windstream, Uniti executed well on its business plan. The current levels of debt can be largely attributed to significant debt assigned to the company during the initial spin-off from Windstream, coupled with very effective M&A activity.

I will reveal I have a stake in Uniti; purchased very near the current share price. My position is quite small, and I view my investment as highly speculative.

Hopefully, any investor considering an investment in Uniti will realize this is a high risk/high reward situation.

