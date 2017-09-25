Why I Didn't Buy More Uniti Group Last Week

Investors pounded shares of Uniti Group (UNIT) this past week, following a credit rating downgrade for Windstream (WIN) and Uniti. Oddly enough, though, while WIN's stock has held its August lows...

UNIT, by contrast, has moved to fresh new lows - dropping as much as 15% in recent weeks:

This is quite the surprising divergence, and thus I was initially tempted to size up my currently tiny position in UNIT stock. While I never take big positions in high-yield stocks, in theory, I could bump UNIT up toward a 2-2.5% position, like I have in other such plays rather than the current fractional position that UNIT currently represents. However, upon doing further diligence, I changed my mind. Here's why.

UNIT Has A Solid Bull Case

I understand the bull case on UNIT stock, and it is quite an appealing one. I get why folks like Brad Thomas, Dane Bowler, and others are fans. Thomas, in particular, aims for 25% annual returns in his more speculative REIT picks, and I can see how UNIT could deliver such returns in the future. And, late last week, Dividend Sensei weighed in with a passionate article explaining why Uniti is his top holding - and thus far, it's generated more than 500 comments. Clearly, there's a lot to like about Uniti.

The company is successfully diversifying away from Windstream. When spun off just a couple of years ago, Windstream was its only customer. Now, it's already down to 70% of revenues coming from Windstream, and management projects getting to 50% over the next couple of years.

Given the debt maturity profile for Windstream, it's unlikely that that firm would declare bankruptcy prior to 2020, giving Uniti a considerable amount of time to continue its pivot. Throw in 5G rollout along with synergies from the new acquisitions, and it's not hard to see how Uniti moves higher over time.

The company is yielding around 14% now and is near 100% coverage of that dividend from its adjusted funds from operations "AFFO". The dividend should be fully covered on an AFFO basis once the new acquisitions kick in next quarter. Buy now and wait for the market's fears to abate, right? I like a high yield as much as the next guy, and the $16 price on offer last week would have made a decent push in lowering my current high-$18s cost basis. So what gives?

Significant Risk Of A Negative Feedback Loop

The bull case is correct on its main points, but there is more to the story. Namely, that a low share price imperils Uniti's ability to complete the diversification away from Windstream. Uniti is relying on being able to issue fresh debt and stock in order to pay for more acquisitions.

It just completed two acquisitions earlier this year, in fact, and these sorts of deals are pivotal in positioning Uniti as a large independent company rather than a subsidiary-in-practice of profoundly-struggling Windstream. However, with the stock down this far, it can't really issue shares to buy anything. If ( I'm using hypothetical numbers here) a typical wireless asset is selling at a 9% cap rate, and you can issue stock to buy it, that math works fine if your stock offers a 7% dividend. You collect a 2% gap, plus - hopefully - organic growth in the future to increase the spread between cost of and return on capital.

However, there's virtually nothing that Uniti could acquire which would yield more than 14% (what it has to pay to stockholders via the dividend). Thus, acquisitions would only further impair Uniti's ability to cover the dividend at the moment. And, given the recent credit downgrades to Uniti and Windstream, it would be hard to issue debt at attractive terms either.

SA author Beyond Saving, who is long Uniti and wrote a thoughtful article on the company last week, addressed this point in a comment on that post:

This bearish line of reasoning, which at least two of us UNIT stockholders are thinking about, leads to an obvious question: Why shouldn't Uniti cut its dividend in order to free up funds for acquisitions and growth capex? Given that the firm is unprofitable on an accounting basis (this is a quirk of REIT accounting, due to depreciation), the company isn't mandated to pay out anywhere near as much dividend as it is doing now. It is true that REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable earnings. However, Uniti lost 32 cents per share last year - no EPS means little or no required distribution either.

The current dividend is being maintained to bolster Uniti management's credibility. And, that's a valuable thing; I'm sure it would prefer not to cut the dividend if there's an easier path toward keeping the company solvent and on track. However, Uniti is highly leveraged - from a fiscal sustainability point of view, there'd be all the reason in the world to cut the dividend and pay down debt with the saved money.

Ultimately, I think there's a good deal of merit to the bull camp's arguments about the worth of Uniti's assets. Though the bear argument about the recurrent nature of its capex spending is worth considering if you're taking a big position here as well. Due to my relative unfamiliarity with these types of assets, it is hard for me to judge - I'll just say that it's not entirely clear to me that all the AFFO can actually be paid out as dividends indefinitely without eroding the company's asset base going forward.

The stock is probably too cheap here (and quite possibly by a significant degree). However, I'm not at all convinced the dividend will remain at $2.40/year, and I imagine there will be another round of selling if the dividend does end up getting cut. The sentiment on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere lately seems very reflective of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), and other such popular controversial high-yield dividend stocks. KMI ultimately worked out alright for people who bought after the dividend cut - but there was a painful period beforehand - and unfortunately, KMI was a near-consensus dividend growth pick at Seeking Alpha well before it bottomed.

Also, on a separate note, the fact that the management heads of Uniti and Windstream are brothers significantly concerns me. While in theory Uniti's contract would protect its revenues in the case of a Windstream bankruptcy, I've read informed opinions arguing both sides of that claim regarding the contract's enforceability. Throw in the family connection, and I wouldn't be shocked if Uniti took some economic loss in the event of a Windstream bankruptcy.

My Takeaway

I'm not selling the UNIT stock I own. I think it's still an attractive risk/reward (albeit high volatility) situation. For a small speculative position, it's not a bad choice. However, it does need to pivot away from Windstream as fast as possible. Given the prevailing low share price, it will be difficult for it to make needed acquisitions, given current market conditions.

As such, there's a real chance of a dividend cut in order to facilitate that - I'm holding my position, just be aware of the risk. Some of the bullish comments on this site seem to be downplaying this, but there is a real chance. We're not getting a 14%+ yield for free here.

And, if you are a classical dividend growth investor "DGI", I'd really think twice before making a junk-rated stock one of your core portfolio holdings. Many DGI authors here have, with hindsight, lamented investing too heavily in low-rated shares before. UNIT stock may work out great - I hope it does as I own a bit myself - but don't gamble with money that would hurt you to lose on this sort of play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.