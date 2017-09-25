Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Overreacts To Company Communiqué, Presents Buy Opportunity

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock suffered another setback as the company posted a letter it had sent to doctors about its Ocaliva product. The letter detailed out some rather stark adverse impact of overdosing on Ocaliva. As a result, the stock tanked more than 14 percent in a single day.



While it seems like a catastrophic event for a stock which had already been doddering in the market for quite some time now, some level headed introspection shows that the decline offers an interesting opportunity for buyers, especially those with large risk appetites, to augment their position in the stock. The market seems to have overreacted to the letter which was actually related to a rather small subset of patients with moderate to severe primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These were about 3-5% of the total patient population and should not impact the labelling or the sales all that much. It should also not impact current and potential NASH patents as this population has a much better hepatic health than PBC patients.

The essence of the letter was to emphasis the importance of sticking to prescribed dosage of the drug and not to go beyond recommended dosing. There were no concerns raised about the safety of the drug when used in a prescribed manner and thus, the communiqué was fairly standard. However, the market clearly chose to make a big deal out of the letter and the stock suffered a steep fall.

If you go through the content of the letter it becomes clear that it is unlikely to have any material impact on the demand or prescription of the drug. Ocaliva has shown strong traction as the company reported is second quarter revenue for the drug at $30.4 million, up from $20.6 million it had reported in the first quarter of the year. The drug also has robust potential as it is also being tested for NASH Fibrosis and is currently in Phase 3 trial. However, it is a little too early to factor NASH Fibrosis in as the study is likely to provide results in 2021. Till then, Ocaliva is basically going to depend on its primary biliary cholangitis indication, which has robust scope in itself. By some accounts, this is a $300mn market. The company is also trying to expand its market reach for Ocaliva. The drug is already conditionally approved by the European Commission and was commercially launched in the region in January this year. It received a further boost in May when it gained conditional approval in Canada as well.

Intercept showed strong performance in the second quarter, though it continues to post net losses. The company’s net loss for the second quarter stood at $86.6 million. However, the loss is not surprising as the company’s sole revenue generator Ocaliva is still in the initial stages of its market debut and is likely to take some time in solidifying its position in the segment. The prospects for the future look bright as the drug continues to post robust growth in the market. With its introduction in the European market and the likely injection in the Canadian market, the rate of growth is expected to pick up further in the coming quarters. Intercept is also exploring other markets for increasing the reach of the drug. As the drug’s trials for other indications are still in rather early stages, it makes sense for the company to focus on expanding revenue by branching out to ex-US markets. For the second quarter, the non US revenue for the drug stood at $2.5 million and this figure is expected to show strong improvement in the coming quarters as Ocaliva gets introduced in newer markets.

The company also shows a strong liquidity profile. It reported $550.3 million worth of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities as of June 30, 2017. The company’s current cash burn rate averages to roughly $85 million per quarter. While the company’s burn rate is likely to reduce in the coming quarters as it grows its revenue stream, but even at the current rate it has a solid runway of six quarters. With these figures, it is safe to assume that the company is not likely to run into liquidity crisis in the foreseeable time. However, it is still preferable that the company ramps up its market expansion program and generates more reliable revenue stream.

Intercept stock showed some rollercoaster movements in the past 12 months. Currently, it is nearly halfway down from its 52 weeks high of $172.95, which shows that the stock has strong potential to provide impressive returns. However, there are some risks. First off, the stock’s wild movements may be a cause of concern to any potential investor. The company’s reliance on one product is another concern which investors need to be wary of. Overall, while the current slump provides a good opportunity, the stock is only recommended to investors with a relatively higher risk tolerance.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.