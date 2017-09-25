Do Not Buy Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) cannot be considered as a reliable source of income. The biggest issue is that the company is a commodity producer. The amount of dividend is linked to a volatile price of a commodity the company cannot control.

From an investor point of view, one of the main reasons to invest in a stock is to receive dividends from it. The other purpose is to achieve capital gains. However, if you want to live off from your portfolio, it is far safer to rely on dividends than on capital gains. Historically, paid dividends have been much more stable than capital gains. Dividends paid on aggregate by S&P 500 companies on a per share basis have almost always grown during a five-year period. In addition, it is as well rather easy to estimate how much dividends a specific blue-chip company will be paying in the near term.

Predicting share price movements is impossible without inside information. Furthermore, as the mood of the markets can change swiftly from optimistic to pessimistic, you will eventually end up selling a bigger portion of your portfolio when the markets are down. This is a problematic strategy because when the markets start rebounding, you have less capital invested, i.e., this type of a strategy resembles very much with 'sell low, buy high.'

When I am looking for possible candidates to my income portfolio, I usually focus on five different metrics: dividend history, free cash flow history, payout ratio, margins and current valuation. If a company can pass each of these metrics, I will add the stock to my watch list and consider purchasing it when I have enough cash available.

Dividend per share history

As dividend is the main source of income I am looking for, a stable and growing dividend per share is a strict requirement. Small bumps in the dividend history are fine as long as the dividend has grown during three-year periods. Dividend cuts signal that the business model might not be that robust after all. From the below figure, you can clearly see that despite being a commodity producer, Exxon Mobil has managed to increase its dividends for a long time.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Free cash flow

Main Street usually focuses mainly on net income which has its problems. One of the issues is the current GAAP and IFRS standards which make it possible to add irrelevant transactions affecting the bottom line, such as depreciation and amortization and write-offs. Cash flow is a much better metric as it provides a clear picture of what is happening with cash at the moment. Dividends, investments, acquisitions, share buybacks and debt repayments are paid from cash flow, not from net income. From the below image, you can see that low oil price is currently hurting Exxon Mobil. The current free cash flow is at the same level as two decades ago. What this means in practice is that dividend growth will be under threat if oil prices do not rise. This is the biggest problem with commodity producers as they do not have any pricing power.

Verdict: Fail

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Payout history

As dividends are paid out from free cash flow, one should take a deeper look as well on the payout ratio. The payout ratio is dividend divided by FCF. The lower the value, the safer the dividend is. Especially the recent slump in Exxon Mobil's free cash flow generation makes the payout ratio look very alarming. The current dividend is unsustainable and future dividend increases sound very unrealistic at the moment. The biggest issue is that Exxon cannot do much as it cannot control the oil price. Without a higher oil price, the payout ratio will stay at unsustainable levels.

Verdict: Fail

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Margins

High margins usually signal that a company possesses a moat. This is especially true if the company has industry-leading margins. This is why I consider it beneficial to look at what kind of margins a company has been able to produce in recent years. Especially interesting is the return on assets (RoA) because it includes goodwill and intangible assets. Anything above 10% can be considered exceptional. Many US-based companies have their balance sheets filled with these because of exorbitant prices paid from acquired companies. Considering the fact that Exxon Mobil operates in a capital-intensive business, the RoA has historically looked rather high. Still, the current RoA of less than 2% is very weak.

Verdict: Fail

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Current valuation

From a valuation point of view, I usually look at only two ratios. The first being P/FCF and second dividend yield. As dividends are paid from cash flow, it determines the maximum sustainable dividend yield. For instance, a P/FCF of 25 means that the maximum dividend yield is 4% (100/25). Therefore, a lower P/FCF ratio goes hand in hand with a higher dividend yield. Of course, a growing company cannot distribute all of its earnings as dividends because it has to put some of its earnings back to investments to fund growth projects. Exxon Mobil's P/FCF is currently 56.0 and the dividend yield is a respectable 3.7%. However, if oil price does not start to recover soon, the dividend might be cut soon and the yield could become much lower. It is very difficult to say whether oil price will ever recover, so the current valuation does not provide much safety margin.

Verdict: Fail

Summary

Exxon Mobil is able to pass only one of my criteria which is dividend history. I feel that an investor should stay away from commodity producers as they have no pricing power at all. Exxon is currently struggling with low oil price which it cannot control and which has resulted in an extremely weak cash flow. Therefore, I would not be surprised if after a few years a dividend cut will take place. This is why I will not be considering adding Exxon Mobil to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.