Linde AG: A Good Dividend Play On The European Market

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) is one of those stocks that an investor buys solely for dividend income.

In the nearly four years that I've held the stock, Linde AG has traded within quite a broad range of $130-210, but the stock has effectively not shown much long-term growth in price.

With a dividend yield of 2.06% at the time of writing, along with a 9.10% average growth rate in dividends over the last five years, this stock seems like a conservative income option for investors looking to get in on the European market. Indeed, it is one of the key reasons why I chose Linde to be in my portfolio.

However, last year I had remarked that unless significant growth in dividends or earnings are in store, then I might choose to part ways with the company.

Dividends per share are up by 7.20% on last year to €3.70, and with a yield above 2% the company is a good candidate as a fairly solid income stock. Moreover, the payout ratio for the company remains healthy at roughly 50%:

Source: Linde AG 2017 Company Presentation.

A major concern I had about Linde last year, and still do to an extent, is the degree to which the company is able to compete effectively in the global chemicals and equipment industry.

For this year, operating profit is up - and net debt as a percentage of operating profit is down. However, an increase in working capital and income taxes led to a lower operating cash flow from continuing operations for this year:

Source: Linde AG 2017 Company Presentation.

While lowering of net debt is an encouraging sign, free cash flow levels did fall this year, but given that a significant reason for this was due to a lower level of income tax being paid in 2016 as a result of repayments, I am not overly concerned of a temporary decrease for this reason.

Moreover, while there was initial scepticism as to whether a merger with Praxair (PX) would go ahead, Linde has now agreed a $73 billion merger with the company which would create a global gases leader. I see this as a very positive development for the company, and will further cement the company's global footprint by broadening their reach in the North American market.

Additionally, with revenue growth of €7.572bn in the first half of this year up by 3.3% from that of last year, the first quarter saw a particularly stronger growth in revenue of 6.6%, which was driven by growth in its gas supply business, particularly in Europe and Asia.

To conclude, I was initially sceptical of the company's prospects. However, strong revenue across the gases division, coupled with the potential for further growth from the merger with Praxair, make me optimistic that dividend growth will continue to remain vibrant, and we could even see a degree of price growth from here if the merger with Praxair proves to be particularly successful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNAGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.