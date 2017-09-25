August IMF Review: Summer Blues; Why I Sold Caterpillar

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

All good things come to an end. Included in that is my IMF portfolio's winning streak. It had beaten the S&P 500 every month in a row since February, and had a 4% YTD outperformance against the S&P 500. In fact, last month, I wondered if my performance was "too good" against the market, with many of my holdings up sharply for the year.

It wouldn't take long for my concerns to play out; August brought a sizable correction to the IMF; it slid around 2% (I don't have the precise figure because my old laptop died, and I haven't copied the hard drive off it yet), compared to a 0.29% gain for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and a 0.42% gain for the Vanguard Total World Stock Fund (VT) - my other index comparison. I'll explain why the portfolio underperformed, along with thoughts on the companies that made big moves. But first, a rarity - a portfolio sale.



A Portfolio Sale: Caterpillar

As I've frequently noted, this portfolio is a buy & hold type. My goal is to beat the S&P 500 owning a wide variety of high-quality stocks over time. Frequent short-term trading isn't part of the strategy. In fact, to this point, in more than 18 months of running the fund, I've sold only one stock - Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) - because I lost confidence in management's trustworthiness and business plan. I bought NAP at $8 in early 2016, and sold NAP stock in January at $11.55. It now trades at $7.50. Score one point for me on that sell decision.

We can now add a second name to my sells: I sold Caterpillar (CAT) stock at $114, a nice gain from my $61 purchase price last year. Combining the NAP and CAT sales, portfolio turnover is running at a 0.6% rate for 2017. I'm content with that level of churn.

Why'd I dump CAT stock? I bought it on the rationale that it was a strong company that would come back sooner or later. At the time, it was among the highest-yielding Dow components, and sentiment was horrible (although, so was its business outlook).

In fact, very little has changed since then (except for the stock price doubling). The mining industry remains in bad shape, though a decline in the dollar has helped a bit on the margins. Oil still stinks, and oil stocks are hitting fresh new lows almost monthly. China's economy (and banking system in particular) remains problematic, to put it nicely.

I've also become nervous about the quality and strategic vision of Caterpillar's leasing operations; it seems there is substantially more risk there than I had realized. CAT stock flew on Trump's election win, but his ability to pass an infrastructure bill (or get any of his economic plan done) seems increasingly in question. Caterpillar also has a lingering issue with the IRS and whistleblowers.

If you want to buy a cyclical company at a huge premium to earnings and book value with several of its key end markets still struggling and other potential headwinds in play, go ahead. It's not for me though. In fact, the 90% gain on shares was just too much for me to pass up.

I don't think Caterpillar is a bad company now, but the combination of tax accounting questions and uncertainty from the leasing finance arm made me downgrade my assessment of the firm. And throw in that the stock was trading at all-time highs with nothing close to a similar rebound in earnings, and it was easy to punt this stock to the curb. The stock's yield had also dropped from 5% at purchase to less than 3% at sale, substantially reducing the appeal of holding onto an increasingly questionable company at a nosebleed valuation, particularly since dividend hikes are likely to remain stunted for the foreseeable future as long as profitability remains limited. What do you think of CAT stock - does it have more room to run, or will this sell decision shine over time?

CAT data by YCharts

Funds raised from the CAT stock sale have been reinvested in the basket of September stock buys - I'll publish that soon.

Why The IMF Underperformed In August

The portfolio's dramatic underperformance for August came for several reasons. The first of these was a general retreat in Mexican shares after what's been a sizzling rally all year. I named Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) my top pick for the year at $73. It's traded as high as $120 since then, but has corrected 10% recently. With PAC and another Mexican airport play as my current top two holdings, they have significant weight, and thus an off month for them does put a real damper on the whole portfolio.



Also, two sectors I'm allocated heavily to - regional banks and packaged foods - have sold off sharply lately. Banks fell sharply as interest rates have sunk like a stone as the Fed loses reasons to hike, particularly with the recent damage from the hurricanes. This is an opportunity, I'm buying banks aggressively again now - that said, the sector has recovered sharply so far in September. And food stocks are down on Amazon fears and weak quarterly results; again, this is a good time to load the cart up.

Then there were the individual stock declines: two in particular hit hard. The first of these was Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), which got utterly annihilated following a dramatic dividend cut. The stock has subsequently rallied a bit on a new CEO hire, but this one still hurts, given that the IMF's cost basis is up at $27. I did average down (in the 15s, fortunately enough) with my September buys; the near future is still dim, but there should be value here sooner or later. We'll see if the CEO hire leads to a lasting improvement in sentiment.

TEVA data by YCharts

The other big decline came in Colombian glass/window manufacturer Tecnoglass (TGLS). Shares got shattered following a downbeat earnings report that missed management's guidance by a mile. Management has consistently overpromised and underdelivered. I can't in good faith maintain a recommendation on this stock or average down with my own funds until management restores its credibility.

The Solid Performers

It wasn't all bad news for the month. Within the consumer staples, there's been a sizable divergence, as food stocks get hammered, while beer and liquor stocks fly. Brown-Forman (BF.B) and Diageo (DEO) are the IMF's #3 and #4 holdings, and both are having a great run. Brown-Forman has run back up to 52-week highs, and Diageo has done one better, breaking out to new all-time highs after a multi-year consolidation period.

DEO data by YCharts

Diageo is up for a variety of reasons, including technical momentum, a rebounding British Pound (remember me pounding the table on UK stocks after Brexit?), and stronger quarterly results. With the sector also on the upswing, don't get scared out of shares too quickly, this could be up to my $150 price target sooner than you'd think.

A tip of the cap is also in order for 11th-largest portfolio holding Novo Nordisk (NVO), which has shot back up more than 60% off its 52-week low. This high-quality diabetes stock was mercilessly pounded last year, as short-term concerns scared the market out of a quality long-term holding. In all seriousness, people were concerned about price cuts, but ultimately demographics outweigh transitory pricing concerns. When an industry leader dives almost 50% for no good reason, strongly consider starting to scale in:

NVO data by YCharts

Now there are plenty of folks arguing the stock still looks cheap. And it's not badly priced. But you only get a sub-$35 cost basis - as the IMF has - by buying when the bears are out in full display. Sentiment can swing on a dime, as people overstaying their welcome shorting TEVA stock may soon discover.

Finally, the Latin American banks continue to be a bright spot. Top 15 portfolio holdings Group Aval (AVAL), Bancolombia (CIB), and Banco Santander de Mexico (BSMX) are up 24%, 37%, and 34% on cost basis respectively. Those move the needle, since they are large holdings, though credit must also go to Peru's Credicorp (BAP), which is the portfolio's runaway percentage gainer, now up an eye-watering 138% on our $88 cost basis. SA author Stephen Simpson still thinks it's a reasonable long position, even at today's levels, which tells you something about the opportunity we had in LatAm stocks last year.

BAP data by YCharts

Checking In On The Yield

The portfolio, as of this writing, yields 3.4%. And on a yield on cost basis, we're up to 3.94% - I'm looking forward to cracking the 4% barrier soon. Even starting a portfolio in 2016 - way late into the bull market, it's still possible to build a portfolio that can throw off a reasonable yield and achieve strong growth as well.



Now some will complain that a decent chunk of the yield in the portfolio comes from lower-quality companies such as CBL & Associates (CBL) and their B-tier malls, DineEquity's (DIN) Applebee's and Ihop restaurants, and GameStop's (GME) highly profitable now but prone to obsolescence business.

And that's not an unfair complaint. However, only one company (Mexican airport operator PAC) makes up more than 5% of the dividend stream. No lower-quality company accounts for more than 3.5% of the overall dividend pie. 38 companies contribute 1% or more of the overall annual dividend income, showing the extreme level of diversification that makes up the overall portfolio's relatively high dividend yield.

As for the accumulated dividends, long-time readers can probably guess where I reinvested them. And the overall portfolio is looking much stronger in September, and hit new all-time highs on Friday. It seems that August's dip was a short-lived phenomenon, however I'll be back with another monthly update in due time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all individual stocks mentioned except CAT, NAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.