FAX - Between A Rock And A Hard Place

The fund currently yields a 8.12% managed distribution and is trading at a discount of 6.68% to its Net Asset Value.

About two weeks ago we discussed in our Macro Thursday article some opportunities in the fixed income markets. One of the areas which we discussed was higher quality global income and emerging markets.

Over the last week I have had a subscriber request that we take a look at two funds on his watchlist. The first fund is the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX). While it is not a fund that you typically see research articles on, there are close to 5,000 Seeking Alpha users following it.

So let's get started!

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Aberdeen Asset Management

Managers: Kenneth Akintewe (Jun 30, 2013), Thu Ha Chow (Oct 31, 2012), Victor Rodriguez (Jan 22, 2014)

AUM: $1.397 million common assets, $1.972 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Global Income, Investment Grade

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks current income with incidental capital appreciation through investment in Australian and Asian debt securities.

Number of Holdings: 238

Current Yield: 8.12% based on market price, Managed Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 4/24/1986

Fees: 2.21% expense ratio. 1.12% base expenses + 1.08% interest expenses. (As of 10/31/2016).

Discount to NAV: 6.68%

Sources: CEF Connect, FAX Factsheet, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Aberdeen is a fairly well known manager in the fixed income space. This fund gives investors access to global income with a secondary benefit of incidental capital appreciation. The fund focuses on Australia and Asia.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet





The Alpha/Fund Strategy

And this is how the fund plans to accomplish this.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet

The fund plans to invest at least 80% of its net assets in Asian, Australian and New Zealand debt securities.

Beyond that, Aberdeen does not provide us with much on the website. The only other thing we have from the fund is in its factsheet.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet

Being familiar with the fund, I would agree. Aberdeen is well known in the fixed income space for their vast resources. Most of all, they have local presence in many of the markets they invest in, rather than an analyst who is covering from his desk in Midtown or on Wall St.

The Portfolio

As with many funds, some of the larger third party closed end fund analytics tools may not be populated with updated data. As such we have to hunt and dig for information.

Starting with the asset allocation we can see the fund is predominately invested with just .4% in cash.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

This is quite a bit of a difference from the 1 year old data on CEF Connect.

Looking back at the data, we can see that as of the last update on 7/31, about 45% of the fund was invested in corporate credits with the balance being invested in government debt.

Looking at the top holdings of the fund we can see the largest holdings being represented by Australia.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

The top 10 holdings out of the fund of the 238 holdings or so represent about 21% of the total fund.

Even though the top 10 is dominated by Australia, it is not the majority of the fund.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

Australia is the largest region representing 29.6% of the fund. India is the second largest with 13.2% representation followed by China and Indonesia with 11.4% and 11.1% respectively.

Credit quality is quite good with the majority of the portfolio being rated investment grade or better.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

Looking at the maturity breakdown of the holdings we can see a fairly well balanced portfolio.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

More than 47% of the fund's holdings mature in less than 5 years.

The average maturity of the holdings as per the fund is 7.8 years. This of course presents reinvestment risk. This is where in a bull bond market categorized by declining interest rates the fund is not able to reinvest maturing funds in new bonds yielding the same interest. We will take a look at this in a later section but I suspect this will present some issues for the fund.

Looking at the duration of the fund I am a bit confused still.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

While the fund presents the modified duration of 4.98 years, I don't believe that number is adjusted for leverage?

Unfortunately duration is not one of the things the fund is required to disclose.

In any case, if the duration is 4.98 years, this would mean that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying NAV would decline by about 4.98%. If this is not leverage adjusted, this number would likely be 7% or more.

The other thing US investors need to keep in mind when investing in foreign equities and bonds in particular is the currency risk.

Source: Aberdeen - FAX FactSheet 7-31-2017

As we can see, only about 43% of the fund is invested in US dollars. For the non-US dollar holdings, changes in the US Dollar will either help or hurt the holdings.

Overall, it is a fairly high quality fund so my question is... how can the fund yield such a high distribution? Leverage? Or is the distribution of poor quality?

Let's take a look at the leverage first.





Leverage (*Income Idea Section)

Unlike many closed end funds which typically have 1 or 2 sources of leverage, FAX has numerous equity and debt vehicles for leverage.

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

As we can see, the fund has $575 million in leverage available with maturity dates ranging from as early as June 2018 to as far out as February 2032.

The lending facilities include short-term term loans, senior secured notes, a revolving credit facility and even redeemable preferred shares.

Let's start at the bottom of the capital stack with the Preferred Shares which make up $50 million.

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

These preferred shares do have a fixed annual rate, however they are on the high side at 4.125%. Fortunately it is also the smallest of the lending facilities.

At the top of the stack are the three longer term senior secured loans making up $250 million.

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

As we can see, these too are fixed rate notes with interest rates ranging from 3.05% up to 3.87%.

Last, are the two term loan and the revolving line of credit.

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

The Term Facilities and the Revolving line of credit are from a syndicate of banks administered by Bank of America ML.

The two term facilities have fixed rates of 2.8% and 2.38% respectively.

The revolving facility is based off of LIBOR but we are not told what the spread is.

Can we take an educated guess?

As we can see, in April LIBOR was in the 1% range. This tells us that the revolving line seems to be LIBOR + 1%. This would be in line with other funds.

Where you have to give the fund credit is that they are looking for fixed rates.

For that reason the fund has gone out and entered in some interest rate swap agreements where they transfer their variable interest rate exposure in exchange for fixed rates.

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

While the other fixed term loans are on the high side, in this case the fund was able to turn low variable rates into lower fixed term rates that I am sure they are happy with today. (LIBOR continued to climb)

Unfortunately, the interest rate SWAPS only covered $75 Million worth of leverage.

Up through this section we know that the fund is both of relatively high quality AND while it has fixed rate leverage exposure, it is at generally high interest rates. I suspect the distribution section is going to be ugly.

Distribution Quality (*Income Idea Section)

The fund currently distributes a $.0350 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the last year in large part due to the fund using a managed distribution policy. The distribution yield is currently 8.12%.

Source: CEF Connect

Thanks to this managed distribution policy, the fund's distribution has been steady for the last 15 years!

Source: CEF Connect

If you paid attention to my last installment of CEF School you would now know that the distribution is just that, a distribution and it therefore critical to look at what it is made up of.

My prediction... even with massive leverage, which we know the fund does not have, an 8% distribution from a portfolio of investment grade foreign bonds is not really plausible today.

Well, there it is.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, return of capital has made up a substantial portion of the distribution.

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we can see the fund has averaged $.0197 in earnings. With a $.0350 distribution the fund is over distributing. Only about 56% of the distribution is covered from earnings. For an income fund, red flag.

The fund was also sitting on an over-distribution, a $-.0955 UNII as of 4/30/2017, the time of the last semi-annual report.

Source: CEF Connect

The last time the distribution was fully covered by earnings was December 2014, nearly 3 years ago.

So, should this be a surprise?

Source: FAX Semi Annual Report 4/30/17

So there you go.

Another fund that is maintaining a distribution which is currently unsustainable without cannibalizing the fund's NAV. I suspect we will see this play out in the NAV and the performance numbers.

The Numbers

The funds current distribution yield is 8.12% and is trading at a discount of 6.68% to its NAV, or net asset value. Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, over the last year the fund's NAV has decreased a few percentage points yet the price per share has actually increased. This tells us the discount to NAV has closed down over the last year.



Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount after going through an initial IPO.

Source: CEF Connect

This fund is great to look at as it has been around for more than 23 years. We can clearly see that during the last two major crisis the discount to NAV has opened up to more than 20%.

The fund did however recover its NAV quicker in 2009 as investors sought the relatively high quality holdings.

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 18.92%. The price per share increased 11.66% while the NAV increased 4.92%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined about 7% since the beginning of the year. Stellar total return numbers.



FAX data by YCharts

Over the last year the fund is up 10.58% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 1.57% while the NAV declined 4.65%. Over the last year the fund's discount to NAV declined 6% or so and was the only reason the price per share has been positive.

FAX data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's take a look at how it does against a number of peers and benchmarks.

One of the funds which I have looked at in the past and currently own is the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH). Next we will take a look at the second largest global income CEF, the Templeton Global Income CEF (GIM). Let's also compare it with the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB), the iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) and the iShares US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG). Lastly, let's take a look at how the fund performs against its sister open end fund, the Aberdeen Asia Bond Fund (AEEAX).



On a total return basis, year to date FAX has been the top performer followed closely behind by Nuveen's JGH. The Aberdeen open end fund which follows the same strategy minus Australia and New Zealand achieved 10.10%. All of these have outperformed the core US Aggregate bond index (AGG).

Looking at the NAV performance year to date we see a different picture.

The open end fund, which is unlevered has been the top performer along with the iShares International ETF (IGOV). The three closed end funds have all performed in the same range.

Next we take a look at the 1 year numbers which include a period of volatility for fixed income and CEFs.

Interesting...

So first and foremost, so awesome to see a fund I spoke about and own being the top performer by a LONG SHOT... (JGH). The two closed end funds (GIM) and (FAX) have still returned solid numbers with 12.04% and 10.58% respectively.

The open end fund has achieved a 2.69% total return which I suspect will have to do with the lack of leverage and no discount to NAV to be monetized.

I think looking at the NAV numbers will give us more light.

Good stuff. GIM and JGH have returned great numbers. FAX has significantly lagged behind and I believe this is the destructive return of capital in action.

Looking at the 3 year number continues to show JGH being the top performer, about doubling FAX.

Interestingly the Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) achieved a loss of just about 1%. I will look to verify those numbers.

Do note, during the bottom in 2016, JGH actually had the sharpest decline.

Next we can look at the NAV numbers, once again trying to figure out how destructive FAX's return of capital has been.

And there it is... looking at the NAV, FAX's NAV took the sharpest cut.

Interestingly, once again the open end Aberdeen fund has been the best performer.

To look at the 5 year time-frame we have to take out JGH which was launched in 2014. FAX is still the blue line.



As we can see, FAX has achieved a loss of 3.48%, below Templeton's Global Income fund with its 2.01% total return.

The open end Aberdeen fund achieved 10.78% while the iShares Emerging Markets Bond Fund (EMB) achieved a 21.29% total return.

While I would not ordinarily go into it on the articles, it is important to look at what the fund would do for a buy and hold income investor. Let's take a look at NAV over 5 years.

A 28.5% drop in NAV over 5 years, 10% more than GIM.

Last, let's take a look at the 10 year numbers.

As we can see FAX and GIM have ended up in roughly the same place with a 72.46% and 74.74% respectively. An AGG investor would achieve a 50.39% total return.

Lastly, let's take a look at the NAV numbers.

Over the last 10 years, both closed end funds have decreased their NAV's by more than 17%. Keep in mind, this comes WITH an unprecedented bull market with investors sending yields to near all time lows.

Keep in mind, right around 2012 is when the fund has started going into return of capital in order to sustain their distributions. That is also the point in time when it started significantly destroying its NAV.

In 2009, GIM also took a shorter fall. I believe I will be investigating the fund further as a potential replacement for my JGH.

Bottom Line

I really wanted to like the fund but alas, the fund is between a rock and a hard place.



The fund is an investment grade portfolio of fixed income securities in a market environment with extremely low market rates. Without employing much more massive leverage, it is a challenge to generate the current targeted distribution.

As we can clearly see the current distribution is unsustainable. Fortunately investors are most likely aware that the fund is choosing to destroy its NAV in order to maintain the distribution rate as the sponsor does a good job disclosing their managed distribution policy.

As an investment the fund is run by a good manager but I believe there were better times to enter it. Most of all, income investors who would be living off of the income would quickly see their NAV decline.

As a trade, the fund is currently neither cheap or too expensive.

Source: CEF Connect

In absolute terms, a 6.68% discount to NAV is attractive for a CEF, but it is on the expensive side for the NAV.

Over the last year, the fund's discount to NAV has ranged from 4.68% to 15.09%. It has averaged 10.06% during this time.

Looking over the last 3 and 5 years, the fund is still "expensive" for itself.

Source: CEF Connect

One other aspect that we did not discuss is that the fund has authorized management to buy back shares on the market when they believe is an opportune time.

Unfortunately when the fund is already over-distributing, there is not much cash that is deployable.

Source: Aberdeen

As we can see the fund had purchased shares at above 10% discounts to NAV but it has had minimal impact, less than $.01 per share impact on the NAV.

Overall, for an income investor, there are other more appropriate investments. Income Idea subscribers, read on...

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Aberdeen CEFs - FAX.

Please Note: For Income Idea readers I go on for a few more pages in the two sections "What I Think" and "Implementation Ideas." While I cannot generally publish it in an article please let me know, or download it at this link. Anyone invested in UTG or who is considering it needs to be aware.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence sure. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.