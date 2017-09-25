Chimera Investment Corp.: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

The reward-to-risk ratio at today’s valuation level is no longer attractive. New investors may want to wait for a drop before buying.

Chimera Investment Corporation's (CIM) shares are overbought and overvalued. Though the mortgage real estate investment trust has had good dividend coverage in the last several quarters, raised its dividend payout, and paid shareholders a special dividend on separate occasions, I think the reward-to-risk ratio no longer justifies buying into Chimera Investment Corp. at today's valuation level. Wait for a drop before buying.

Like most high-yield income vehicles, Chimera Investment Corp. has been on a tear in the last two years, with shares surging a whopping 38 percent. If that wasn't enough, Chimera also raised its quarterly dividend payout from $0.48/share to $0.50/share and paid shareholders a special dividend of $0.50/share in Q1-2016. Though Chimera Investment's shares consolidated in April/May, the correction was short-lived. Income investors quickly gobbled up shares again, thanks to Chimera's attractive cash flow yield of 11 percent.

One of the biggest reasons income investors like Chimera Investment Corp. is because it has dividend coverage stats that are better than those of other mortgage REITs, lending a high degree of dividend visibility to an investment in Chimera.

Chimera Investment Corp. indeed overearned its dividend with core earnings in each of the last eight quarters and with a growing margin of safety, too. Chimera's average core earnings of approximately $0.58/share compare favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.49/share over the same time period.

Chimera's above-average dividend coverage stats and management internalization attracted investors looking for recurring dividend income in a low-yield investment world. With investors pouring into Chimera's stock in the last two years, the mortgage REIT has widely outperformed its peers.



Valuation Now A Concern Again, Shares Are Overbought

The flip side of Chimera Investment's outperformance is that the mortgage REIT is now relatively expensive, exposing new investors to a lot more downside in a sell-off event. Since Chimera Investment's shares now sell for a premium to book value again and are overbought, the reward-to-risk ratio is simply no longer attractive in my opinion.

For one thing, a correction just needs to be expected after Chimera's share price has risen by more than a third in a rather short period of time. The rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last two years is simply not sustainable.

Here is Chimera Investment's P/B valuation ratio.

According to the Relative Strength Index, which flashes a value of 66.38, Chimera's shares are overbought, too, which is another red flag in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

I like to buy high-yielding income vehicles such as Chimera Investment Corp. when they are in the bargain bin, i.e. sell for at least a 10 percent discount to book value. That way, investors can capture dividend income and have some margin of safety that limits the downside. Chimera Investment's shares already have had a strong run, which makes future price gains so much harder to attain. Since Chimera Investment's shares are priced at a premium to BV and are overbought again, I'd wait for a drop before buying.

