Bed Bath & Beyond Gets Ravaged

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has been quite the example of an epic meltdown in the past couple of years. The company’s struggles to stay relevant in an Amazon-dominated landscape have been palpable and the evidence shows in the chart below. BBBY continues to have a very difficult time with even maintaining comp sales, let alone growing them, and that is sinking margins as well. In other words, with so much negativity, is there any reason at all to own this stock after the Q2 report?

I’ll begin with the chart and it will be brief; this thing is horrendous. There is literally nothing positive to say here because the stock just keeps going down. It is down almost half this year alone after a terrible year last year, and if the momentum indicators are any help at all, the selling doesn’t necessarily look overdone yet. There is zero conviction from the bulls – if there are any still out there – and that is tremendously bad news for the stock going forward.

So why are investors so down on BBBY? Better yet, why would they not be? Total sales were down 1.7% but the damage was done from comps, which fell 2.6%. This isn’t new for BBBY in any way as it is now years into its comp sales struggles, but it is nonetheless quite painful. BBBY continues to suffer from a lack of relevance in its space as its former niche in the retail landscape is easily replicated online with a lower cost structure. That is what Wayfair (NYSE:W) and others have done to BBBY and there is no reason to think that pressure will let up anytime soon. In fact, I’d be very surprised if we see anything, but negative comps for the foreseeable future since there’s no reason to expect upward pressure on traffic or pricing.

It is that second bit – pricing – that is making things worse for BBBY as well. The additional capacity from the online competitors BBBY is losing to means that pricing suffers. That’s great for consumers but terrible for margins, and as if BBBY didn’t have enough problems, margins are falling again as well. Gross margins were down 100 bps against last year’s Q2 due to the reasons I just mentioned, but SG&A costs were up markedly against lower revenue and lower gross margin dollars. In case you’re keeping score at home, that’s not good and it meant that operating margins plummeted from 9.4% to 5.8%, translating in dollar terms to something like $112M. That’s a lot of money to lose out on, and for a company that is in free fall, that’s money it cannot afford to lose. It all comes down to an overly competitive landscape and that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In other words, BBBY's business model is becoming increasingly obsolete as time goes on.

Now, I’m not suggesting BBBY is going out of business anytime soon because it isn’t; it is still making roughly $3 in EPS this year and next year according to analysts. BBBY guided for that amount this year but analysts have taken it upon themselves to whack estimates for next year from $4.30 to just $2.91 next year. That’s an enormous downgrade, but at the same time, it isn’t all bad from a valuation perspective if – a big ‘if’ – you believe that BBBY will stabilize at some point.

The stock is actually approaching book value, as strange as that is to say in today’s frothy market, and it is going for just 7.7 times next year’s earnings. That’s very cheap, and while I get that BBBY should be cheap, that’s really something. You don’t see a lot of stocks go for valuations much lower than that for long because value buyers start to sniff around. BBBY is fraught with risks to be sure, but nearing book value and for less than 8 times earnings is a pretty favorable setup if you like the fundamental outlook.

Keep in mind also that BBBY is always a big buyer of its own stock and it has fully half of the current value of the equity remaining in its buyback authorization. While it will no doubt take a long time to get there, BBBY has shown a propensity to buy its stock in large amounts, and I could honestly see it borrowing enough to take the company private if it gets much cheaper. The earnings yield is something like 14% at this valuation, the stock is nearing book value and BBBY has some room on its balance sheet if it wanted to go private. If I were at the helm, that’s something I’d seriously consider given the circumstances.

Nevertheless, BBBY does look very cheap here, but I wouldn’t buy it right now. The wounds from the earnings report are still being licked clean and that means it could go down further in the next couple of weeks. A V-shaped recovery seems unlikely barring some unforeseen news event, so if you do want BBBY, you can be patient. This company has its share of problems, but for at least some investors, the prospect of a $22 share price is probably too good to pass up and I get the appeal. You just have to make sure you are buying BBBY’s fundamentals and not just a cheap stock price because this thing may indeed get cheaper.

