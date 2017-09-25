CVR Refining's RIN Adventure Draws To A Close

Reuters reported last week that CVR Refining (CVRR) and its parent company CVR Energy (CVI), both of which are controlled by Carl Icahn's investment vehicle Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), are taking steps to unwind the short Renewable Identification Number [RIN] position that generated a large number of headlines over the last several months. According to the article, CVR Energy has been purchasing "millions of the credits" since late August and, in the process, started to reduce the size of an obligation that likely exceeded 300 million credits at the end of Q2. This news confirms reports from last month that the refiner was going to give up on its short strategy in the wake of Mr. Icahn's resignation as a "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump on issues relating to regulatory reform", in which role he had actively pushed for a regulatory overhaul that would have reduced his refiner's mandatory RIN obligation.

For those investors that have not followed the numerous plot twists of CVR Refining's attempt to short the RIN market, the effort dates back to August 2016 when Mr. Icahn began to publicly advocate for an overhaul of the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate. CVR Refining is required by the RFS2 to submit a predetermined number of RINs to the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the mandate, every year. These RINs are in turn obtained by blending biofuel, mostly in the form of ethanol, with gasoline prior to retail. CVR Refining's blending capacity falls well short of meeting its annual obligation, however, so the refiner purchases (and has purchased since 2013) RINs collectively worth up to $206 million per year. Mr. Icahn's proposal would have reduced CVR Refining's annual expenditures increased the number of companies that were required to purchase RINs while leaving the total number of RINs generated nationwide unchanged. (In other words, the size of the pool of RINs would have remained the same but would have been divided between a larger number of companies.)

Mr. Icahn's advocacy had little impact until he was named to the advisory position by President-elect Trump in December 2016, a position in which he, among other things, met with the Trump administration's nominee to run the EPA, Scott Pruitt. The price of the largest category of RINs fell by as much as 64% in the two months after Mr. Icahn's appointment (see figure) as the market assumed that Mr. Icahn's proposal would be implemented in some form or another. Over the same period, it became known via news reports that CVR Refining and CVR Energy had stopped purchasing RINs sometime in 2016, building up a large deficit in the process. Given that the penalties for not meeting the RIN obligation are potentially unlimited, the only possible reason for increasing the volume of the deficit over a period of multiple quarters was that the company expected to be able to buy its full obligation in the future at lower prices than were available during that period. While not illegal, this strategy was unprecedented; most refiners purchase RINs at a steady pace throughout the year, while those that speculate on future price movements have generally done so in small volumes over comparatively short periods of time.

CVR Refining's strategy appeared to pay off after the financial media reported in late February that the White House was on the verge of implementing Mr. Icahn's proposal via executive order. The main RIN price fell to an 18-month low on the news, and one of the country's largest biofuel lobbying groups, which had steadfastly opposed the proposal, agreed to back it after Mr. Icahn presented the executive order to the group's leadership as a fait accompli. But then, something odd happened: the executive order was never released. RIN prices gradually rebounded until they reached their pre-Icahn appointment levels last month. August also saw Mr. Icahn step down from his advisory position mere hours before the release of a detailed investigatory piece into the activist investor's White House role by The New Yorker. CVR Energy's decision to reportedly begin purchasing RINs in large volumes for the first time since last year strongly suggests, when set against this backdrop of events, that it no longer expects the short strategy to be successful due in large part to Mr. Icahn's resignation.

Neither CVR Energy nor CVR Refining release much in the way of details regarding their RIN transactions, forcing investors to rely on reports by organizations such as Reuters for information. The information that is available, however, suggests that CVR Refining's total RIN expenditure for 2017 will be larger than it would have been otherwise as a result of the short strategy. Management at the two companies reported over the summer that it expected to spend $280 million on RINs for the year, $98 million more than it had projected at the beginning of the year and $74 million more than 2016's record amount. The price of the main RIN category has on average been 17% higher in Q3 to date than it was at the end of Q2, so the actual expenditure total for 2017 could be higher still. To get a sense of the short strategy's opportunity cost, investors need only consider that the main RIN price since August has on average been almost 50% higher than it was in the first half of 2017. The company's timing of its RIN purchases, in other words, could not have been much worse. Of course, that is the nature of every unsuccessful short.

This is not to say that the news for CVR Energy's and CVR Refining's investors has been all bad since the end of Q2. On the contrary, the prices of both companies' shares/units have rebounded strongly from their July lows (although both also remain down YTD - see figure). A large spread opened up between the spot prices of Gulf Coast gasoline and WTI crude after Hurricane Harvey knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity offline (see second figure), leading to higher crack spreads and improved profit margin expectations for those refiners that remained operational. While the spread has fallen from its earlier highs, the lengthy disruptions that Harvey caused have benefited Midwestern refiners, such as CVR Refining, in the form of a spread that continues to be larger than it was before the hurricane hit.

Investors can expect to glean more information on both the RIN short's unwinding and the final impacts of Hurricane Harvey on profit margins when CVR Refining reports its Q3 earnings next month. In the meantime, however, investors in CVR Refining and CVR Energy can thank the hurricane's timing for rescuing their holdings at a time when the share/unit prices of both firms were approaching multi-year lows. More importantly, the prospects for a resumption of CVR Refining's distributions have improved substantially from where they were in August despite the RIN position unwinding.

