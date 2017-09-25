Diana Containerships: Low Float Doesn't Matter When It Comes To Share Dilution

The company has not provided investors info on the length of the share dilution--the stock is very risky.

There were no SEC filings from the company regarding the share count update; lack of transparency is a concern.

The share count continues to increase by more than 200% at every reverse split.

Since the latest reverse split on August 24, the stock has fallen by more than 80%.

As I predicted, the company is going for one more voluntary reverse split.

Investment Thesis

Diana Containerships (DCIX) completes a reverse split of 1-for-1000

= 1-for-7 x 1-for-6 x 1-for-7 x 1-for-3

= 1-for-882

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

As I predicted, the company is performing a reverse split of 1-for-3. Regarding ongoing share dilution, the company did not provide an update on share count, and this implies untrustworthiness. The stock is also extremely risky because the company has not provided investors with information on the length of the share dilution.

Now What?

The company is performing one more voluntary reverse split within a month. Every time the company performs a reverse split, the stock falls more than 80%. If you hold DCIX for more than a month, you could potentially lose your entire investment. This shows the danger of share dilution.

On March 22, 2017, DCIX signed an agreement with Kalani for a security offering of up to $150 million USD. The stock will be under constant selling pressure until the share dilution is over.

Since the latest reverse split of August 24th, the share count has increased by 300%, from 0.8 million to 3.2 million. In the last reverse split, the share count was increased by 430%.

Source: Tradingview

On June 29, 2017, the company's board of directors approved a reverse split in the aggregate at a ratio of not more than 1-for-1000. The next reverse split requires board of directors' approval, but the company won't have any difficulty getting this. As of now, the company is non-compliant with Nasdaq, and has until January 29, 2018 to fix the issue and bring the share price above $1. This reverse split shows that the company is going to issue new shares, and I expect massive share dilution is ahead.

The reverse stock split will take effect, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as of the opening of trading on or around September 25, 2017 under the existing trading symbol "DCIX." Upon effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every three shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding common shares of the Company from approximately 3.2 million shares to approximately 1.1 million shares.

The company's operational performance has not been encouraging. For the recent quarter, the company's vessel operating expenses alone cost $11 million, as against $9 million in revenue; when we add other expenses, such as voyage and administrative and finance expenses, the company's losses become more substantial.

Conclusion

In a previous reverse split, the share count was reduced to 0.8 million. Bulls were arguing that the stock would fly. But when it comes to share dilution, low float doesn't matter; the stock will continue to fall whenever new shares are issued. Since the company is going for one more voluntary reverse split, I expect massive share dilution is ahead. Therefore, the stock is extremely risky and should be avoided.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.