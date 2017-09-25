Imminent ADR Issue By Piedmont Lithium, Exploring In The Heart Of NC Lithium Country

Within a month or so, an ADR will be listed by Piedmont Lithium (PLL.AX), an ASX listed company with a market capitalisation of A$63.0m (US$51.25m) will give U.S. investors direct access to a junior lithium explorer/developer that has been achieving promising drill results on its property in North Carolina, and is currently in the midst of its second drill campaign with results due to be released to the public throughout 4Q17. Piedmont (OTCPK:PIED) is operating in a region of the U.S. that was the home to the majority of global lithium production during the second half of the 20th century.

Piedmont has a number of very promising attributes, namely:

Good location. Good exploration results with work ongoing on the property and the near term expectation of more. A management and board with a strong track record in bringing projects like this to fruition. A healthy funding position. A strong outlook for the metal (lithium) that it is trying to find on its property.

Potential risks are those normally associated with exploration and development companies, namely that PLL has no revenues at present and must rely on funds from shareholders to fund future development. With A$4.6m (US$3.7m) in reserves the Company has sufficient funds to cover its near term plans but will inevitably need to return to the market for further funding, most likely sometime in 2018. PLL is debt free. The downside risk for PLL shareholders could come from three principle areas:

Disappointing exploration results. Poor execution of development work, notably the production and communication of upcoming studies (see below). A downturn in lithium prices and/or sentiment towards the lithium sector.

Value growth will be driven by the Company's progress in meeting its targeted milestones, notably the completion of its current exploration campaign, and the completion of two key documents:

Maiden Resource estimate. A preliminary economic assessment (PEA), both are expected within the coming 9 months.

The maiden resource, both in terms of its size and grade should give an indication of what should follow in the the PEA, and only when the PEA is complete will it be possible to make precise estimates on the potential valuation of the Company. The Company will then need to start planning for future production development, reaching out to shareholders and potential strategic partners in parallel. This process could commence in earnest in the second half of 2018 - timing will be impacted by results, and by the overall state of the lithium market which I expect will remain robust for some time.

For a sense of what is possible in terms value creation for PLL.AX, please refer to the history of another company that I have covered, LACDF, whose valuation has grown significantly as its project has progressed from resource definition to PEA to JV agreement with SQM in the spring of 2016 to its current fully funded status - more than tripling in value since the SQM JV was made public on 28 March 2016.

Having secured its land position in early 2017, PLL carried out its first (12 hole, 1,200 metres) drilling campaign in the spring, generating some promising results. This first campaign has established the presence of 4 high grade corridors on the property with mineralisation encountered in every hole of the property over its 2.5 mile strike length. The pegmatite grades encountered have been 1-1.5%, consistent with commercial deposits in Australia.

Work is currently underway on PLL's second, much larger drill programme, which will consist of around 80 holes over 9300 metres. Results from this work will be released in the course of the next few months with all of the results expected by yearend, and the completion and publication of a maiden JORC resource expected in Dec/Jan. Following its ADR listing in the next month or so, PLL aims to have a full U.S. listing in the first quarter of 2018. I am optimistic about the likelihood that these results will be favourable and released in a timely manner.

Location: Piedmont has secured a 530 acre property that sits on the Carolina Tin-Spodumene belt, which stretches over 37 miles between Kings Mountain, NC and Lincolnton, NC. This mineral belt is the location of two former lithium mines. One of those former mines is Albermarle's Kings Mountain, which Albemarle announced in April that it is considering reopening, 25 years after it was closed. Albemarle is currently drilling on Kings Mountain, which is a mere 10 miles from the PLL property. Piedmont's property was previously explored by FMC and more recently by North Arrow Minerals Inc, including 19 holes drilled in 2009/10, work that then tailed off as lithium prices fell in subsequent years, and Piedmont has access to much of the historical data associated with this previous work. A similar distance away from the property are the lithium processing facilities of both Albemarle and FMC.

PLL have been able to take advantage of their central location to draw upon some highly knowledgeable locals, notably Dr Vijay Mehta who is advising PLL on product and processing issues. Dr Mehta is a lithium industry veteran of over 45 years having spent most of that time at FMC Corp, where his work included the processing of spodumene pegmatites from FMC's operations in North Carolina, and both firms have a large presence in the region, which includes the city of Charlotte, conducting research and other technical work related to all aspects of lithium.

Exploration and development are a risky business, and a key ingredient to the success of any project is the experience of the management and Board. Piedmont's founders and many of those on the Board, including chairman Ian Middlemas and directors Robert Behets and Taso Arima are from the Apollo Group one of the best known explorers and developers in Australia.

Apollo have a strong institutional and retail stock market following both on the ASX and in London, where they have made significant money for shareholders of previous ventures that they have launched, financed, developed and sold profitably. Current successes of the Apollo Group include Berkeley Energia (Market cap A$180m) which announced in August the agreement from a sovereign wealth fund to invest $120m to fully fund its its uranium mine in Salamanca, Spain into production, and Paringa Resources (Market cap A$140m) which has recently commenced construction on a fully financed and permitted coal mine in Kentucky. In addition Apollo holds stakes in Prairie Mining (Market cap A$85m) which is developing its Jan Karski coal mine in Poland in partnership with China Coal, and Apollo Minerals (market cap A$40m) which owns a high grade, formally mined tungsten/copper/gold deposit in France. Past successes include the exit from listed Mantra Resources in 2011 for around A$1.2bn, and the exit from listed Papillon Resources for A$700m in 2015.

The company appointed a new CEO in June: Keith Phillips is a New York based investment banker who has spent most of his 30 year career as head of mining investment banking for both big cap and junior resource companies at Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns, JP Morgan, Dahlman Rose and Cowen & Co. Keith's skill set is well-suited to the needs of this little Aussie hopeful that is rapidly turning itself into a very exciting US investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLL.AX, LACDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.