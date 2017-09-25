Hudson Technologies: Debunking The Short Thesis With Facts And Evidence

The Current Backdrop is Very Different than the Mid-90s

Hudson (HDSN) completed its IPO on November 1st, 1994, as a simple importer and reseller of R-12 (aka, CFCs). Within five months, its share price more than quadrupled to north of $20 as the production of R-12 was to be banned in 1996. Then, to build a more a sustainable business, Hudson began to evolve towards its current form of a national distribution system. This dramatic shift increased near-term costs and entailed execution risk causing its stock to quickly reverse its initial gains. More specifically and as stated in the 1996 annual report:

“During 1995, the Company changed its business focus from purchasing CFC products from importers and reselling these products in the U.S. market, to a program focused on developing a nationwide network of refrigerant distribution and reclamation centers. As a result of this business focus change, the Company ceased sourcing and reselling imported refrigerants during May 1995 and expanded its domestic sourcing and reclamation operations through a series of 1995 and 1996 acquisitions.”

Today, the complete phase-out of R-22 is still more than two years away, so we think this refrigerant’s price and reclamation volumes are far from peaking. Also, the tail or future demand for R-22 should be far longer than R-12 because the former is used in A/C units with 15 to 20-year lives while the latter was tied to vehicles with much shorter useful lives (note: vehicles were also not nearly as durable 20+ years ago). In addition, reclamation was less successful with R-12 because of more venting due to leaks from autos and a lack of developed channels to collect dirty R-12 for recycling. More importantly, Hudson is no longer a one trick pony/hot IPO stock that skyrocketed in a few months, but a distributor and reclaimer of many refrigerants that has been public for 20+ years and has watched its share price rise over a ~three-year time frame due to: growing its revenue by 150% driving EPS from nil to $0.40+, signing a $400mm contract with the DoD and announcing the accretive acquisition of its largest competitor.

Market Share Gains Helped Propel Hudson’s Tremendous Growth

From 2014 to 2016, industry reclamation volume increased by 20% (EPA), while Hudson reported ~50% growth over this period (4Q15 and 4Q16 calls). As another data point, volumes in its refrigerant business (includes distribution and reclamation) rose by ~75% from 2013 to 2016 (annual reports) while industry reclaim volumes were up less 10% (EPA). Therefore, it is evident that Hudson has gained share in reclamation while also growing its traditional distribution business.

Its Accretive Acquisition of Airgas Refrigerants (ARI) Further Strengthens Its Position

Hudson’s past investor presentations would indicate that ARI represents ~15% of the reclamation market, so combined share should be a dominant ~40%. In addition to the obvious benefits of scale, ARI gives Hudson: a complementary distribution channel that’s direct to large contractors, enhanced exposure to the next-generation of refrigerant (HFCs), a five-year agreement as the exclusive supplier of refrigerants to Airgas’s hundreds of store locations, an AHRI certified lab (1 of ~5 in the industry), an experienced management team that has been at ARI since before being purchased by Airgas, and a vast sales force. For all of this, Hudson is paying < 14x trailing twelve months (TTM) earnings as of 3/31/17. However, Hudson TTM profits are expected (using consensus estimates) to grow by ~15% as of 12/31/17 (when this transaction should close). Assuming similar growth in ARI then implies Hudson is buying it for < 12x earnings. Going a step further, Hudson expects ~25% of the value to be booked as intangibles resulting in a tax-shield with an estimated present value of ~$10mm at a 10% discount rate. Deducting the PV10 of this tax shield equates to a purchase price of only ~11x profits. Also, the merger agreement indicates Hudson will be acquiring 7mm+ pounds of salable R-22. Using R-22’s current price of ~$15 (which we believe is going higher next year) implies that ~50% of the acquisition price will be in liquid assets that can be monetized to reduce the effective purchase price. And to be clear, this inventory does not contain cross-contaminated gases (discussed below) that have far less value and would require incremental time plus cost to convert into salable R-22.

If the acquisition is so compelling from Hudson’s perspective, then why would Airgas sell at this price? Airgas was acquired by Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), which has combined revenue of > $20b. As part of this transaction and as with most massive mergers, non-core assets were sold. ARI certainly fits this description with < $200mm of revenue and selling refrigerants as opposed to Airgas’s focus of industrial gases. ARI’s only competitors with the size to digest its purchase were Hudson and National Refrigerants, which already has 500+ stores and competed with Airgas so would not be a natural buyer. This left Hudson, who issued equity last November with a specific acquisition target in mind so this had to be ARI and the timing was likely delayed due to Air Liquide/Airgas’s other multiple divestitures. If concerned that ARI was not performing well, then tidbits from Airgas’s last public earnings call (2Q16) would suggest otherwise: “All other operations reflects our CO2, dry ice, refrigerants…were up 16% from the prior year due to strong organic growth…up 8%” and “operating margin of 14.5% was up 310 basis points year-over-year, both driven primarily by margin improvement in refrigerants.”

Cross-Contamination Creates an Opportunity to Gain More Share

Historically, reclaimers primarily recycled R-22 by simply removing oil and water from collected cylinders in a process called single-plate distillation. But more recently, discussions with reclaimers suggest that a greater portion of dirty R-22 is coming back in cylinders mixed with other gases, which is known as cross-contamination. To remove the other refrigerants and create pure R-22, a reclaimer must use a more expensive and complex process called fractional distillation. Because it costs more to recycle cross-contaminated R-22, reclaimers pay far less for these cylinders resulting in similar gross margins as single-plate distillation at ~50%. More specifically, our understanding is that reclaimers actually measure the amount of R-22 in a cylinder and then only pay for its contents.

Hudson is one of a few players that have fractional distillation capability. As far back as October 2009, management discussed this at an investor conference by stating:

“The other thing that happens in our industry is that often a contractor accidentally mixes two different refrigerants. And that's not just distilling the contaminants any longer. You need fractional distillation. We're only one of three companies in the nation that can actually separate cross-contaminant refrigerants. So we created a situation where whatever you need relative to a cylinder, we could do that in our facility.”

And, again, at a March 2013 investor conference, Hudson management said:

“To clean gas, you could say it's simple. It's distillation, but it's very complex. Did a contractor accidentally mix two refrigerants into the same container? You have to analyze that refrigerant. You have to test it. You have to process it. But, now, if you put two refrigerants into the same cylinder, it's not just single-plate distillation; you have to crack it -- fractional distillation. You have to break this apart. So there's a lot of infrastructure, science, and technology, but someone could pay for that.”

Also, they have a patent that mentions "fractional distillation", as shown below and can be found at this link here.

Hudson’s own competitors admit the company has this ability. Remember, Hudson’s founder/CEO is effectively the pioneer of this industry from 25+ years ago. And for those skeptical of Hudson’s ability, it would not cost much to add a fractional distillation stack based on our onsite visit of a peer’s. On the other hand, mom & pop competitors likely do not have the balance sheet to build one. Therefore, cross-contamination reclamation capacity gives Hudson another competitive advantage to add to its expansive distribution network, long-term customer relationships, and substantial reclamation capacity.

Rapidly Diminishing Supply + Industry Consolidation Indicates R-22 Price is Going Higher

Using data and conservative assumptions, we can estimate future reclamation demand. As of the end of 2013, 119mm pounds of R-22 inventory was in the channel, which is also known as the stockpile (EPA). If we conservatively assume that none of this inventory was used in 2014, then it implies that total demand was virgin supply plus reclaim volumes giving us a starting point of ~59mm pounds. We then assume a 15-year life for A/C units equating to a 7% annual decline rate. Plugging in known virgin supply and reclaim volumes implies the amount of inventory used in 2015 and 2016. For simplicity, we assume reclaim demand grows 20% in 2017 and 2018 (similar to 2016) resulting in the complete depletion of inventory by 2018 followed by a rapid ramp in reclamation demand. This scenario is illustrated in the table below. Realistically, we believe that 100% of this inventory will not be consumed and some will remain in the channel for years meaning reclamation demand should begin to ramp aggressively as soon as next year.

In addition to quickly diminishing supply, the reclamation market has consolidated considerably. Hudson will retain ~40% share with the acquisition of ARI, while National Refrigerants holds another ~15%. On top of this, their reclamation peer, A-Gas, recently completed its fifth acquisition since 2012 with the purchase of DPC. We don’t know A-Gas’ share, but discussions with relevant players would indicate it is now north of 10%. The industry structure for reclaimers is beginning to reflect the virgin producers where three players control 65%+ share and therefore the market-clearing price. And as R-22 price rises, it should become exceedingly difficult for smaller players to fund working capital (i.e., dirty gas inventory) driving more share to these larger competitors.

The price of R-22 declined from low-$20s in 1H17 to mid-teens today, but this shouldn’t be shocking. It had ~tripled in ~2.5 years and ~50% in just ~six months. As articulated by Hudson’s management on their 2Q17 call, this rapid rise in price caused one producer to dump its supply early and more contractors/consumers to switch to R-22 replacements, which do exist but are not as efficient and often void the warranties of A/C units. At this point in the season, data points for prices become increasingly irrelevant because of very few transactions as the summer ends. Also, this weaker demand can also cause prices to decline at this point in the season. Hence, prices fell in 4Q16 (annual report & quarterly filings). It will likely not be a straight line given the seasonality, but basic economics would suggest that R-22 prices are going much higher.

Leadership is Highly Motivated to Continue Successfully Executing

Hudson’s Founder/Chairman/CEO Kevin Zugibe founded Hudson in the early-90s with his VP of Sales and GC. A few years later, his President joined the company. These top four executives have an average tenure of ~25 years and a 15%+ ownership stake. They are also in their low/mid-50s, so should have plenty of years in the tank. Few businesses can make these same statements. The former CFO was at Hudson for more than 15 years, but retired at the age of ~65 without giving up much future upside since his annual salary was < $200k while he retained ~$3.5mm of stock. The new CEO has two decades of accounting experience including ~half of that time with inVentiv Health where revenue rose from $300mm to $2b before being sold to a private equity firm in 2010 at a 50%+ premium to its share price. His last role was a brief stint at a developer of molecular diagnostic tests, which improved its revenue and reduced its operating loss but continued to struggle and is likely a reason he departed. Regardless, we don’t expect the new CFO to have a major influence on the strategic direction of Hudson given the experience and alignment of the other executives.

Breaking Down the Bear Case Further

Many of this is discussed above, but below we outline the key arguments of Hudson’s short sellers (bullets) followed by our counterpoints (sub-bullets).

Hudson has little ability or capacity to reclaim mixed gases. False – management and its peers have confirmed the company has had this ability for many years. It should give Hudson a competitive advantage. It also would not cost much (at its current size) to add to its existing capacity. In addition, mixed gases only represent 15-25% of the market leaving a large revenue opportunity even without cross-contamination capability. Using a five-year EBITDA margin, Hudson will be ~8x levered after acquiring ARI. It is disingenuous to use an average of the past five years given the massive change in market dynamics. In 2013/2014, the EPA gave additional production allocations to Arkema resulting in a price war between virgin producers that caused Hudson’s margins to be negative. Today, that virgin supply is being eliminated and future R-22 supply will be primarily controlled by three reclaimers including Hudson. The purchase price is $220mm, but Hudson has $34mm of cash and should generate more in 2H17 so we will conservatively assume that ~$185mm of debt is needed. Management guided to > 20% operating margins and $250mm of combined revenue as of TTM 3/31/17, so 21% margin would imply $53mm of EBIT. Assuming ARI also has ~$2mm of annual D&A then equates to $57mm of EBITDA and near management’s guidance of ~3x leverage ($185mm debt / $57mm of EBITDA). But as we articulated above, TTM 12/31/17 EBITDA should be ~15% higher implying < 3x leverage. But let’s assume a worst-case scenario. Hudson is buying 7mm lbs of salable R-22 inventory with the purchase of Airgas. Even at current R-22 price of $15, then that would be $100mm+ that could be used to de-lever. Hudson generated $22mm of EBITDA in 2016 at a lower average R-22 price so leverage would still only be ~4x ($85mm of debt / $22mm of EBITDA). Though highly improbably, this scenario also assumes Airgas becomes worthless and produces no EBITDA, while the DoD contract provides zero income. Like 2013, the price of R-22 has fallen in recent months and may never recover. As discussed above, the price of R-22 did fall rapidly in 2013 due to the EPA effectively adding supply before beginning to enforce the phase-out. We don’t think 2017/2018 is comparable to that year given the phase-out has started – supply is coming out (virgin + depleted inventory) so would expect the price of R-22 to rise again. In addition and as explained above, the reclamation industry is consolidating and that should help to drive prices higher. Gross margins are collapsing. As management expressed on the 2Q17 call, gross margin will likely come down from the low-30s to the high-20s due to lower R-22 prices. This should not be a surprise with FIFO accounting and inventory turns of ~1.25x. On a GAAP basis, 2018 will be impacted by acquisition accounting but investors should be able to easily remove these adjustments to arrive at economic gross margins. Management clearly reiterated its long-term gross margin guidance of > 30% on the last call and we are confident this will be achieved as reclamation becomes a greater % of revenue and ARI is integrated. Other Shorts seem to mistakenly believe that virgin production supplies reclamation, which is incorrect. Demand drives reclaim supply. When someone’s AC unit needs to be fixed (demand), a contractor pulls out the dirty gas and that represents the supply for reclaim. Virgin being phased out does not impact this. Shorts also seem to forget that Hudson is not just a reclaimer of R-22. The company does not break out revenue between refrigerant distribution and reclamation in its financials, but we estimate that reclamation will produce $50mm+ of revenue in 2017. This means that distribution will generate ~$90mm of revenue. Most investors don’t realize that this business of distributing many different refrigerants has been growing 5%+ annually. Management has indicated it would separate revenue for these two businesses beginning in 2018, which should be a nice catalyst.

Closing Thoughts

In our humble opinion, Hudson is a highly compelling investment with potential to compound its shareholders capital for multiple years as R-22 prices recover, reclaim volumes rise higher, the DoD contract kicks in, and the benefits of the ARI acquisition come to fruition. At $20 R-22 and reclaim demand hitting 39mm pounds in 2020, Hudson should produce ~$2 of EPS. Even if that demand peaks at ~25 pounds, the company should generate ~$1.50 of EPS. By 2020, its distribution business should be substantially larger as well as its exposure to HFCs, so it should be set up well to be the leading reclaimer of this refrigerant when its phase-out begins.

Risks and Mitigating Factors

We believe that many risks have been addressed above, but here are two key risks.

R-22 prices don’t rebound. We don’t think this is likely as articulated above. But if R-22 stays at $15, then we still estimate that Hudson will grow EPS to $1 by 2020. A market multiple would equate to a ~double from here. The current share price seems to imply R-22 falls to $10/lb and stays there, which seems highly unlikely. ARI’s profits fall substantially post-acquisition. Industry tailwinds and past commentary from Airgas suggest this is improbable. And if this happens, ~50% of the purchase price consists of salable inventory that could be monetized to de-lever, then Hudson should have the earnings capacity to service the remaining debt.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.