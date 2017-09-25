Windstream And Uniti: When Financial Engineering Goes Wrong

We see more pain for Windstream senior bondholders and further downside for Uniti share price which could fall below USD8 in a restructuring.

Two years down the line, Windstream bonds are pricing a large probability of default, and Uniti shares have almost halved. A Windstream restructuring is a real possibility.

In 2015, Windstream split its infrastructure to a REIT structure, Uniti. The value creation came from the higher multiple than the REIT market was attributing to cash flow.

Windstream bond price a 33% risk of credit restructuring

Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) receives a rent from Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) for use of the infrastructure. It communicates on the healthy Rent Coverage Ratio by Windstream at 3.4x and even a Net Leverage Ratio of 3.8x as illustrated in the company presentation below.

With that type of leverage, Windstream bondholder should be content, but they are not. Windstream senior bonds are rated B2/B+ and yield 18% (the 7.75% due Oct-2021 trades at 69 cents on the dollar). This prices around 33% probability of default. Worse, this is not a liquidity panic reaction as Windstream has no material refinancing before 2020. Institutional investors are concerned about Windstream solvency. The OIBDAR metrics above, used by Uniti, are a poor measure of Windstream's financial strength and not just because it counts synergies that have not been earned yet:

Cash flow are overstated as Capex spending is not included ($990mn last year)

Debt burden is understated as it does not include a capitalization of the rent obligation

Adjusting for Capex ($840mn), forecast EBITDAR of $2.03bn (company 2017 guidance), the meaningful EBITDA is $1.2bn. This covers the $654mn rent less than 2 times and leaves $500mn to repay a $5.8bn debt burden and $350mn of annual interest.

Windstream has suffered since the spin-off: in 2014, the OIDBAR was $2.12bn compared to $2.03bn in 20017 despite capturing $250mn in new OIBDAR through M&A and CAF payment. The business is on a trend of losing over $100mn of OIDBAR per annum. At that pace, in 18 months, Windstream would no longer be able to service interest on its debt without borrowing additional funds.

Windstream may have some flexibility on Capex spending, but this is likely to be limited. Every year, Windstream has invested heavily in Capex but has kept losing revenues/OIDBAR. This does not suggest a great "moat" or pricing power, putting in question the ability to cut Capex sustainably.

What about Windstream shareholder

It is tough for Windstream shareholders. Its past financial engineering has now limited its financial flexibility when it needs it. Share trades have no intrinsic values, in my view (see next section), but fortunately, they have some time on their side to keep trading as an option as there is no debt maturity before 2020.

What could happen in a restructuring of Windstream?

The question for Uniti (and Windstream bondholders) is the outcome of a Windstream restructuring. The ongoing debate is around the seniority of the rent compared to Windstream bondholders. Uniti rent is contracted with its holding company (Windstream Holdings, Inc.) whilst the debt issued by Windstream is at OpCo level (mainly Windstream Services, LLC). However, this structural subordination of the rent is balanced by the importance in practice of the infrastructure to Windstream Services, i.e. what business could Windstream conduct without access to Uniti network.

However, this goes both ways. The businesses are deeply intertwined: Uniti is not a classic REIT. It is unclear to me how Uniti would go out and secure a new "tenant" for the assets and keep a similar income. In a restructuring, it might be in Uniti's interest to reduce sharply the rent to avoid Windstream blocking rent payment for quite sometimes to gain leverage. Furthermore, there is not a jurisprudence on this type of REIT or MLP to be overly confident of the strength of the contract (and the ability of the rent to be super senior effectively to any creditors in Windstream).

I don't think the rent can be viewed with perfect confidence as the most secure lenders to Windstream. Windstream creditors will have leverage and a decent negotiating position. Does the current price of Uniti reflect that?

A realistic outcome for Uniti in a Windstream restructuring point to a share value below $8

I propose to take a step back from the financial engineering done with the spin-off. Comparables of Windstream, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) and Frontier Communications Corporations (NYSE:FTR), both trade at 5 to 5.5 times EV/EBITDA. They have not done a spin-off of their infrastructures.

The (re)combination of Windstream and Uniti should deliver a similar value of 5.25x. The combined OIDBAR of $2.17bn would result in an EV of $11.3bn. This is much less than Uniti and Windstream's current total EV (assuming debt at par), which is 20% higher at $13.7bn (reference to the earlier comment that Windstream shares have no intrinsic value). The discount on the various debt instrument is starting to bridge that difference.

In a restructuring, there will further value reduction: we assume that OIDBAR would continue to decrease on trend (never easy to get the best terms from customer and suppliers when you may be at risk of bankruptcy) and that some value will be lost in restructuring cost, leading to an estimated EV in a restructuring of $9.5bn.

In that situation, for Uniti to capture a $7.5bn EV (its EV at $16 share price, scenario #1) requires that Windstream creditors get $2bn or a 34% recovery on their total debt. This seems too optimistic for Uniti and too bearish for Windstream:

It is attributing more than 80% of the value of the combined entity to Uniti which only provide some of the required infrastructure.

It is not just a debate about which party has the highest claim... from an operational perspective, it may be challenging to attract an industrial to step into Windstream business, take all the commercial risk and Capex obligation for such a small share of the cake.

I think a more balanced outcome, but still favorable to Uniti, needs to be considered. In Scenario 2, the Windstream secured creditors receive par value ($3bn) and the senior bondholder, a token 15%, in that situation, Uniti still captures 65% of the EV ($6.1bn), but this implies a Uniti share price of $7.3.

Conclusion

At $16 per share, Uniti is far for pricing a worst-case scenario or even a balanced outcome in a restructuring where we see a fair value of $7.3 per share.

It will take time to get clarity on the Uniti and Windstream situation, and in the meantime, Windstream debt maturity will creep closer. As such, we would prefer to wait for a better entry point in this situation.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.