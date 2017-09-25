GE: Activist Board Member

Trian Partners, the activist investor that considers itself a constructive investor, is waging the largest proxy battle ever at Procter & Gamble (PG). He’ll have his hands full there until the shareholder meeting on Oct. 10, but that just means one of his other major holdings gets overlooked for another couple weeks -- that is, General Electric (GE), where Trian put out an infamous white paper in 2015. The stock has done little over the last three years, underperforming the S&P 500 by 30 percentage points over the period. Trian might have a much easier time getting a board seat at GE.



The company is having its own internal debate and is close to a decision. Based on the industry’s activities and underperformance, I think Trian getting a board seat is very likely. With Trian founder Nelson Peltz pushing for the seat at P&G, it’ll likely be Trian’s CIO Ed Garden that gets the board seat at GE.

What to expect with Trian on the board





Assuming Trian gets its board seat at GE, we should see even more deals for GE. The company has been active in slimming down its portfolio, including the sale of its industrial unit to ABB. GE is undergoing a portfolio review right now and could use the influence of Trian.

Look for a landmark deal in 2018 if Trian does get a board seat. First, Trian will get GE to stay more aggressive on cutting exposure to financials and underperforming areas. Then, it's onto more value-creating activities, such as spinning off one of its major businesses -- GE Healthcare.



This is a catch 22, however, as GE Healthcare is still a growth business for GE and is a key part of its push into the digital world. Instead, Trian might push GE to consider making GE Healthcare a staple business and instead dump the transportation (i.e. locomotives) business or aerospace business. It's a near given that GE will continue downsizing once Trian gets on the board and will likely sell or spinoff a major business before 2018. Then, we could see a ‘new’ GE in 2018. That is, with Trian at GE and Third Point at Honeywell (HON), there's a big opportunity for collaboration.



Dan Loeb’s Third Point is pushing for Honeywell to spinoff its aerospace business, which could open the door for a major collaboration between the two activists and two industrial giants. The recent United Technologies (UTX) and Rockwell Collins create the need for a major competitor in the aerospace industry. Spinning off Honeywell’s aerospace business and merging it with GE’s aerospace business could be very interesting.



With these types of moves, GE could once again become interesting again. This could be the boost to rejuvenate GE’s struggling stock price. Investors should be watching closely on weather Trian gets a board seat -- as soon as this month.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.