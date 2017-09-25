Pretium Resources - Discussing The Risk

There is high potential with Premium but the risks are also high, expect volatility.

The ore grades were once low and now they are high, but I have never seen ore transform itself in a few years.

When investing it is all about the risk and reward puzzle, and many disregard the risk when looking at Pretium.

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) has just commissioned its Brucejack mine and the company is trading at a 25% discount to the net present value of the mine. In addition to huge exploration upside adjacent to current operations and potential higher gold prices the investment should be a no brainer. However, there are some risks that have to be mentioned and an investor needs to have the right strategy on how to approach investing in PVG.

The main issue with the Brucejack mine are the expected ore grades. In the video below, after describing the company, I discuss two different technical reports that show opposite ore grades; the first has an ore body of 3.2 g/t while the newest one is at 14.9 g/t. This is the result of a different technical approach to mining, but nevertheless indicates the risk of the Brucejack mine and PVG as a stock.

The latest data shows how the mined ore grade is below 5 g/t which raises questions on whether future grades will hit the expected 14.9 g/t, and if they hit those levels will it be sustainable?

I further discuss the approach an investor should have to PVG in the video. Enjoy.

