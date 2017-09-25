Boeing: Stock Run May Be Over

The main catalysts for growth will be a significantly faster rate of growth in earnings or a significantly higher P/E ratio.

I use a dividend discount model to determine if such growth can continue.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a company which - after chugging along for quite a few years pre-2017, has rocketed from $160 at the beginning of this year to $256.45 at the time of writing.

No doubt this is highly impressive - but can it continue?

To get more insight on Boeing's potential valuation, I formulated a dividend discount model to forecast the company's potential target price.

I assume a more conservative 10% annual growth in dividends (down from the 5-year average of 23.40% according to GuruFocus), along with a projected 10% annual growth in earnings. A 7% discount rate is used as a proxy for the estimated long-term rate of return on the S&P 500 index. I assume the Terminal P/E ratio to be the same as currently, 22.5x.

Dividend Per Share Forecast (2017-2021)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Projected 10% dividend growth 5.68 6.25 6.87 7.56 8.32 7% discount rate 5.41 5.46 5.61 5.77 5.93

Earnings Per Share Forecast (2017-2021)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Projected 10% earnings growth 9.80 10.78 11.86 13.04 14.35 7% discount rate 9.16 9.42 9.68 9.95 10.23

Projected Target Price

Terminal P/E Ratio 22.5 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS (Projected price in Year 5) 230.18 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through to 2021 28.17 Target Price in Year 2021 258.35 Upside from price of $256.45 0.74% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 0.15%

On the basis of the above, Boeing is indicated to trade at fair value at the current price. However, with Boeing in a growth phase as it is currently, does fair value matter? After all, companies can trade above their "fair value" for a long period and still remain profitable.

For instance, if a P/E ratio of 30 for Boeing is assumed (with projected growth in dividends and earnings remaining constant), then the target price increases to $335, which represents a nearly 30% upside from the current price.

As I elaborated in my last article, earnings and operating cash flow increased sharply in 2017, so a higher P/E ratio resulting from increased investor interest is not completely unrealistic:

Source: Boeing Second-Quarter 2017 Performance Review

If you're an investor who is buying Boeing for dividends, the yield on the stock is still a very respectable 2.21%, even with the recent growth in price.

The airline industry as a whole has been having quite a good run. In this regard, investors do not appear to be as reluctant as previously to get in on the sector. In particular, Boeing's exposure to the defense industry is also a big plus and another factor which is likely to lead to increased investor interest over time.

P/E Ratio Target Price Upside/Downside (+/-) 15 181 -29.42% 20 204 -20.45% 25 255 -0.57% 30 335 30.63%

Based on a scenario using several P/E ratios (and holding expected growth in dividends and earnings constant), we see that Boeing would have a 30% downside if the P/E ratio dropped to 15, and a 30% upside with a P/E ratio of 30.

In this regard, Boeing may have significant upside ahead of it. However, it is safe to say that the stock no longer has a significant margin of safety.

To conclude, the main catalysts for further growth in this stock would either be:

- Growth in dividends and earnings significantly above 10%.

- Increased investor interest regardless of growth which leads to a P/E ratio within the 30 range.

If you're more of a growth-oriented investor looking to take on more risk for higher returns, then Boeing could be a good stock. For a more conservative value investor, the stock may have had its run by now.

