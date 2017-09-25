Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Recro Pharma On The Move

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Recro Pharma are below.

The biotech sector continues to trade in a tight range here in September while digesting the big gains from late August.

The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected.” - Will Rogers

From a sector perspective, trading action in biotech has been as exiting as watching paint dry over the past few weeks. The main biotech indices continue to trade in a very narrow range in September as they digest the large gains made towards the end of August.

It seems a slow drift down is the trend at the moment with third quarter earnings season still a month away or so for the major players in the industry. M&A activity continues to be at its lowest level in years. Hopefully, prospects for tax reform perk up the 'animal spirits' in the deal market before the end of the year. Individual equities continue to move on trial results, company specific news, FDA actions and analyst commentary.

We should get key Phase III data sometime this week for Axovant’s (AXON) experimental intepirdine as a treatment for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. This is at least a $2 billion opportunity. Unfortunately, the disease area has been the 'black hole' of drug development over the years. For society's sake I hope the results are positive but don't have a position in the stock as the failure rate here has been so high. Shares have had a big run in recent months. Good results should cause the stock to soar, poor results to crater. The equity should be plenty volatile leading up to the release.

Potentially interesting impact from hurricane Maria on the drug industry. The majority of the 50 or so pharmaceutical plants on the island of Puerto Rico remain offline as that storm utterly devastated everything there and parts of the island may not have electricity for months. Major names like Amgen (AMGN) and AstraZeneca (AZN) have plants in Puerto Rico. While facilities have backup generators, getting personnel to the plants might remain difficult. This might be the death blow to this important Puerto Rican industry which has been on slow decline since it lost certain tax benefits in 2006.

The op-ed pages of the Wall Street Journal chime in on another reason for the escalating opioid crisis in recent years as an unintended result of the Affordable Care Act. Between 2013 and 2015, states that expanded Medicaid as the result of implementation of this program saw drug overdoses due to prescription opioids per capita rise twice as fast as than in states that did not expand Medicaid.

This is especially stark in the Dakotas where opioid deaths are up 200% in North Dakota where Medicaid was expanded versus just 18% in South Dakota where it wasn't. Something to keep in mind the next time a state attorney general files suit against a drug maker for marketing practices in this space.

Holders of Intercept Pharma (ICPT) will be hoping the stock can recover this week after last week's huge losses after the company received a letter from the FDA. The letter concerned Ocaliva and warns of increased risk of serious liver injury and death in patients with moderate to severe decreases in liver function who are given higher frequency doses than in the drug label. It notes 19 deaths.

This might be an overreaction and analysts are very mixed on this one. Friday Morgan Stanley issued a Sell rating with $50 price target and Oppenheimer said Hold. At the same time, a five-star ranked analyst (TipRanks) reissued a Buy rating while cutting his price target from $232 to $112 on ICPT. Finally, Friday Robert W. Baird reiterated its Buy rating and whopping $332 price target on Intercept while noting,

Given the severity of the disease and the increasing number of patients on Ocaliva, it really should not be surprising that deaths are occurring"

I don't own Intercept but there might be a lucrative out of the money bull call option spread strategy on this one for those options players out there.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) soared on Friday after Evercore ISI initiatedthe shares as a Buy with a $65 price target. Evercore's analyst notes that the company's drug candidate

MGL-3196 stands out as one of the best approaches for hypertriglyiceridemia, hypercholesterolemia and NASH and we expect it will also have application in diabetic nephropathy."

The shares were up over 50% in trading on Friday to just over $34.

Newlink Genetics (NLNK) announces a clinical collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to evaluate the combination of Newlink's drug candidate indoximod and AZN's anti- PD-L1 monoclonal antibody Imfinzi (durvalumab), in conjunction with standard-of-care chemo, in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Cantor Fitzgerald cites partnership announcement for assigning a Buy rating a and $26 price target on NLNK this morning.

I am surprised I am not getting much of any inquiries on Recro Pharma (REPH) as this small little biopharma concern we have profiled many times on Seeking Alpha is starting to make quite the stealthy move up in recent weeks. It will be the subject of our first Spotlight feature of the week.

Company Overview:

Recro Pharma is a small Pennsylvania based biopharma focusing on developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain, a good place to be these days. This concern came public in early 2014 and currently trades right around $8.50 a share after a recent stealth rally. The stock's 52-week high is just over $10 and the stock currently sports a market capitalization of approximately $160 million.

Meloxicam

This is the most important of the several candidates the company currently has in development. This compound has been around since the 90s. This drug is a long-acting NSAID with preferential COX-2 inhibition that possesses anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antipyretic activities. Unfortunately, in its oral form it takes 5-6 hours to take full effect. Recro has developed a proprietary injectable form of the drug. The benefits of Recro's version of Meloxicam is it is much faster acting than the oral version and should find a ready market if approved, which seems likely given trial results to this point.

The company filed a New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in late July. This means the FDA should accept the application in the coming days and make a decision on approval late in the first half of 2018.

The company also has a manufacturing business that did nearly $17 million in revenues in the second quarter of this year and over $35 million in first half of 2017. The company raised full year sales guidance a bit to $60 million to $65 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community was dormant in this name throughout 2017 until this month. Less than three weeks ago, Piper Jaffray reissued a Buy rating and $11 price target on REPH. Roth Capital earlier this week topped that with a Buy rating and $20 price target. The company ended the first half of 2017 with approximately $50 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Verdict:

The company reminds me a bit of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) which also has a contract manufacturing business and an important product about to hit the market. I think Recro given the highly likely approval of Meloxicam could keep seeing a slow rise of its shares in the weeks and months ahead.

Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river. ” - Nikita Khrushchev

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP, AMGN,MDGL,REPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.