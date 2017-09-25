Here, I've highlighted three gold stocks with recent insider buying, and provide a brief analysis on each stock.

Insider buying implies that insiders are bullish on company stock and believe it will rise.

3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

As I do every month or so, I will now update readers on the most recent and notable insider buying transactions in the gold mining sector. This is public information that is available on SEDAR in Canada and SEC Form 4's in the U.S.

Currently, my Gold Bull Portfolio contains several positions that have witnessed insider buying at some point in the past 3-12 months. This is one strategy I've used that has helped my portfolio outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and the junior miners index (GDXJ). As of writing, the portfolio has now gained 35.88% YTD, compared to a 8.39% gain in the Philly Gold & Silver Index (PHLX), and an 11.04% gain in the Van Eck gold miners index (GDX), with the GDX trading at $23.22 per share, starting the year just under $21.

I view insider buying (when CEOs, CFOs and other executives, members of the board buy stock of their company) as a positive sign. To me, it shows that insiders are putting their money where their mouths are, and they are bullish on their company's shares and believe the stock price will rise. Typically, when an insider sells stock, there could be many reasons unrelated to whether or not they are bearish on the stock (they could just be looking to diversify holdings or raising cash for personal reasons, for example). But they are buying, they are bullish.

As stated in the past, this is just one piece of information I use when deciding on whether or not to make an investment in a gold stock. The quality of the deposit or mine, strength of the management team and exploration upside are more important factors to consider. However, I still think insider buying is worth tracking, as I've noticed, with several past investments coming from ideas after I discovered the heavy insider buying. Examples include big winners such as True Gold and Avnel Gold, which were both bought out at large premiums.

Investors should also take into account the size of the insider purchases, as well as the compensation of the insider, which is also public information. In my opinion, it's more notable when an insider at a small junior miner is buying shares, versus an insider at a major mining company. The insider at the major mining company could be making millions a year in compensation versus the junior mining insider who makes a fraction of that.

Here, I'll highlight 3 gold stocks that have seen recent insider buying, and give my brief thoughts on each stock. While other transactions have occurred, these are the three most notable I could find. Please note that these transactions all occurred on the TSX, and so the transactions are in Canadian dollars, while the charts for each stock are on the US listings.

1. Probe Metals

PROBF data by YCharts

Probe Metals is a gold explorer focusing in Ontario and Quebec, with a specific focus in Val D'Or, Quebec at its Val D'Or East property. The company was formed when Probe Mines Ltd. was sold to Goldcorp (GG) in 2015. Goldcorp also owns close to 14% of the company as of writing.

Probe also trades on the TSX under the symbol PRB. On the TSX, the following insider buys recently occurred:

- On Sept. 20, Kingsley Advisors, LLC purchased 606,700 shares of Probe at a price of $1.39. Kingsley is an investment advisor firm that now owns just over 9.1 million shares of Probe.

- Back in April, Basil Anthony Haymann, director of Probe Metals, went on a buying spree and bought 94,188 shares at $1.10 per share and 5,822 shares at $1.09 per share.

- Take note that management and directors own a total of 6% of Probe Metals.

Probe is well-funded with over $30 million in cash and investments. I like the upside at Val D'Or East, its large land position, and its solid management team, and I am quite familiar with this area as I'm a large shareholder of Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF), which is exploring the nearby Orenada deposit. Alexandria's "Sleepy" deposit has also been optioned off to Probe Metals.

A 70,000 meter drill program is underway at Val D'Or East. You can see its land holdings below. Other active companies in this area include Agnico Eagle (AEM), Wesdome, El Dorado Gold (EGO), and QMX.

However, with a market cap of $159 million and a resource of 770,000 ounces (inferred) at Val D'Or East, I do not like Probe's valuation here of $206 per gold ounce. I prefer Alexandria, which has seen success at Orenada and trades at a much lower valuation. I would be interested, however, if the price came down a bit. In the meantime investors can look for ongoing drill results from the company, as well as an updated resource in H2 2017.

2. Eastmain Resources

EANRF data by YCharts

Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) operates in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The company's projects include Clearwater's Eau Claire deposit, which contains over 1.2 million ounces of gold in resources, the Eastmain Mine Project, and the Eleonore South JV with Goldcorp. At Eau Claire, the company recently released a new resource estimate with grades improving by 46% to 5.9 g/t in open pit, and increasing by 31% to 6.26 g/t in underground.

The company appears to be significantly undervalued compared to peers as it trades at an EV/per ounce of under $40, while its peers trade at an average of $70 per ounce, according to the company's corporate presentation.

It looks like insiders believe this is the case, as they've been buying shares lately:

- On Sept. 21, Joseph Fazzini bought 65,000 shares at $.325 and 3,500 shares at $.335, in the public market. Fazzini is CFO and VP of Corporate Development at Eastmain.

- On Sept. 18, Claude Lemasson bought 41,667 shares at $.35 in the public market. Lemasson is President, CEO and Director of Eastmain.

- On Sept. 15, Blair Schultz bought 150,000 shares at $.35 per share in the public market. Schultz is a director of Eastmain.

- On Sept. 15, William John McGuinty bought 80,000 shares at $.35 per share in the public market. McGuinty is VP of Exploration.

- Major shareholders of Eastmain include El Dorado, which owns 4.6%, while management and insiders own over 2%.

Upcoming catalysts for Eastmain include drill results from its current drilling program at Clearwater and a maiden preliminary economic assessment study on the deposit. At the Eastmain mine project, the company is conducting a 8,500 meter drill program, and will release a NI 43-101 resource in Q4 2017. Drilling is also ongoing at the Eleonore South JV, located near Goldcorp's producing Eleonore gold mine (315,000 ounces of gold production are forecasted in 2017).

I am no stranger to Eastmain as I own shares in the Gold Bull Portfolio. My thoughts on the recent updated mineral resource estimate at Eau Claire, the upcoming PEA study, the stock price and other developments are available to subscribers upon request.

3. Auryn Resources (OTC:AUG)

AUG data by YCharts

The last stock I'd like to highlight here is a company called Auryn Resources (OTC:AUG). I am quite new to this name, but not the previous companies run by its management team. Auryn's management has two big successes under its belt: Asanko Gold (formerly Keegan Resources), which is took from an explorer to production, and Cayden Resources, which was sold to Agnico Eagle (AEM) in 2014 for $205 million.

The company carries a market cap of $174 million as of writing, with $30 million in cash on hand. Its main project is Committee Bay and the Three Bluffs gold deposit, located close to Agnico Eagle's Amaruq project. Auryn has released an indicated resource of 524,000 ounces at 7.85 g/t and an inferred resource of 720,000 ounces at 7.64 g/t at Three Bluffs, and is testing 16 new major targets this year, with 25,000 meters of drilling started in June (results are pending).

Its second major project is called Homestake Ridge, located in the Golden Triangle of BC, south of Pretium's (PVG) Brucejack deposit. 15,000 meters of drilling commenced in July on this highly unexplored, but high-potential deposit, and results are expected soon.

Here are highlights of the recent insider buying activity:

- On Sept. 15, Ivan Bebek bought 41,000 shares at $3.03 in the public market. On Sept. 20, Bebek also bought 4,000 shares at $3.06 per share. Bebek is Executive Chairman of Auryn and previously was CEO of Cayden Resources.

- On Sept. 20, James Starr bought 2,000 shares at $3.07 per share in the public market. Starr bought another 4,000 shares of stock back in early July at $2.99 and $3.00 per share, and in May, bought 2,500 shares at $2.96 per share. Starr is SVP of Communications.

- Management and directors own 18.5% of the company.

- It's also worth pointing out that Auryn has landed a $35 million investment from Goldcorp, which now owns 12.5% of the company.

I like the upside at Auryn's properties - specifically, Committee Bay - and I think the insider buying and high insider ownership are positive signs. I'm still a bit new to this company, however, so I need to do more research before making an investment decision or recommending the stock to readers.

