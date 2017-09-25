Expedia: When The CFO Becomes The CEO

In this article, I elaborate on the aptness of Mark's promotion and the positives from the recent senior note issuance as well as Dara's options forfeiture.

Following the former CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's move to Uber (UBER) to serve as its CEO, Expedia (EXPE) announced the appointment of Mark Okerstrom, then Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations, to succeed Khosrowshahi as President and CEO of Expedia. McKinsey, in an article published November 2006, noted:

"CFOs perform well as CEOs when companies are going through situations that require financial discipline and focus, such as attempting a turnaround or implementing mergers, acquisitions, or divestitures."

This appears apt for Expedia which has been in an acquisitive mode. Over the years, it has acquired or made significant investments in several companies as it seeks to hold its own against Priceline (PCLN), TripAdvisor (TRIP), etc. Just a few months ago, Expedia announced an investment in Indonesia's leading online travel agency, Traveloka. In June, it completed the acquisition of a majority stake in SilverRail Technologies, a London-based company that focuses on selling train tickets online. The company is set to benefit from its new CEO with his strong finance background in a new era for Expedia.



Savings From New Senior Notes Issuance

On September 18, Expedia announced the sale of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering. Among the stated purposes of this senior notes offering, Expedia would be using the proceeds to redeem the 7.456% senior notes due 2018. The interest savings from the switch of this $500 million 7.456% senior notes alone would be $18 million annually. The remaining $500 million would ensure the company reduces its reliance on higher interest rate short-term revolving debt facilities for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, etc.

In explaining its rationale for assigning a rating of Ba1 to this senior notes offering, Moodys' expects:

"Expedia to generate double-digit annual organic revenue growth over the next few years supported by a global online travel market that should experience growth rates in excess of the broader travel industry. Profitability should improve over the long term (mid-teens percentage operating margins by the end of 2018) following a period of elevated investments in sales and marketing to support the rapid growth of the HomeAway business and cloud technologies to build a more efficient and scalable processing infrastructure."

This statement rather succinctly reiterated Moody's optimism over the prospects of Expedia's HomeAway acquisition and its investments in cloud technologies. The expectation of an improvement in the operating margins also bodes well for the company, with the pace of investments in the promotional efforts to build scale slowing down in the coming months and years as the business stabilizes.



Similarly, Fitch is confident of Expedia keeping its balance sheet strong. It noted that the company "has an established record" of de-levering back below 2.0x within "a reasonable time period" even if at times, the leverage went above 2.0x. As of June 30, 2017, the pro forma leverage stood at around 1.9x. With the new CEO's background in finance and the support from the highly qualified and experienced CFO Alan Pickerill, there would be heightened scrutiny on the balance sheet and cash flows. The combined financial expertise should ensure greater prudence than ever on expenses. The resultant improvement in its financials would position itself for acquisitions or enable further investments in its existing businesses. This new senior notes offering is likely to be the beginning of a series of refinancing to reduce interest costs.

Savings From Ex-CEO Options Forfeiture

Former CEO Dara Khosrowshahi made the headlines last year as the highest-paid U.S. CEO in 2015. His compensation came up to be worth nearly $95 million at the time of award. The majority of that amount (1.6 million shares) would have been in Khosrowshahi's hands in the form of stocks if he had remained employed with Expedia five years from the award. The rest (1.1 million shares), excluding about $4 million in the form of salary and cash bonus, was subjected to the stock price reaching at least $170 per share by September 30, 2020.

According to company filings, the exercise price for these stock option awards is $95.00. At last Friday's closing price ($145.77), the 1.6 million shares for loyalty employment would have netted (ignoring fees and other charges) Khosrowshahi $81.2 million. Assuming the sale of the 1.1 million shares at $170 per share, that would have netted him another $82.5 million. There's another $20-30 million worth of options from his previous awards that have yet to vest and which he would have to forfeit after his departure. In total, Expedia is now pocketing back the around $200 million forfeited from the former CEO. While that is just one-quarter of the Free Cash Flow, it is a significant sum considering the 2016 net income was $282 million.

It is unlikely that the board at Expedia would pay the newly appointed CEO, Mark Okerstrom, close to what it did for Khosrowshahi given the different stature between the two. In addition, Okerstrom is already well-compensated and was reportedly the company's highest-paid employee last year, even ahead of the former CEO and Expedia Chairman Barry Diller.

Conclusion

Expedia's seven-year price uptrend still looks intact despite the recent corrections taking the price to the bottom of the channel. If the price breaks below the channel convincingly and is unable to re-enter promptly, that would be very bearish. The $140 level would serve as a strong ceiling for the mid-term and the price could even fall below $100. Fundamentally, if the competitive landscape intensifies further, exemplified by the scare from Trivago's (TRVG) lowered guidance early this month, that would be the trigger for further downside in the share price. With investors' optimism over Expedia partly pinning on the continued success of the HomeAway business, a heightened aggressiveness by Airbnb (AIRB) to capture market share could also precipitate a steeper correction.

Nevertheless, the bulls appear likely to have the upper hand with 29 analysts offering one-year price targets ranging from a low of $153 to a high $190 according to a compilation by Yahoo Finance. A large majority of the analysts are calling for at least a "Buy", with none calling for a sell/strong sell. As illustrated above, the newly appointed CEO would be seeing an improvement in its cash flow position thanks to the replacement of higher-interest-rate senior notes and the forfeiture of options from the former CEO. He can put those cash to good use during his term as CEO to propel Expedia and its share price higher.

