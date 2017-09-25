Are Estimates Too High For Flex?

Head and shoulder chart pattern on the weekly chart is a caution for FLEX shareholders with possible downside to $13 or below if the pattern completes itself.

I last wrote about Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) in August 2017 and noted that the Nike (NYSE:NKE) engagement is crucial to Flex being able to hit ambitious earnings per share targets for fiscal 2019 and 2020. Management and Wall Street analyst estimates for FY 2019 and FY 2020 appear too high to be realistic at this point. I will review the projections management has made for fiscal year 2020, and the latest information about the new Nike production facility that Flex is constructing. At some point, I expect a correction that will send the shares down into a new trading range between $12 and $15 per share.

GAAP Earnings Have Declined Since FY 2015

GAAP earnings have been reduced to $0.59 per share in FY 2017 (ended March 31st, 2017) from $0.79 per share in FY 2016, and $1.02 earned in FY 2015. Revenues have also declined from $26.15 billion in FY 2015 to $24.4 billion in FY 2016 and to $23.86 billion in FY 2017. Please note that analyst estimates for FY 2018 and beyond are shown in "adjusted" EPS that excludes certain costs and expenses. FLEX's management brags about the progress it has made increasing adjusted earnings per share (AEPS) as shown below:

(Slide from FLEX 2017 Analyst Day Presentation)

The estimate for FY 2018 at Yahoo Finance is now $1.09 for adjusted earnings per share (AEPS) versus $1.17 adjusted EPS in FY 2017. Revenues are estimated as $24.54 billion for FY 2018 versus the $23.86 billion reported for FY 2017. Revenue for FY 2019 is estimated to be $25.65 billion and AEPS is estimated at $1.40. Targets from FLEX management indicate it is looking for around $1.80 per share in earnings for FY 2020 on $28 billion in revenues.

The Q2 FY 2018 earnings report will be provided by the end of October 2017, and the conference call questions should be interesting. I would not buy any FLEX shares at current prices (over $16) while the chance exists that the shares could "correct" down to $12 before the end of calendar 2017. At the current price of $16.82, FLEX sells at 15.4 times the $1.09 AEPS estimate for FY 2018 and 28.5 times the $0.59 GAAP earnings per share reported for FY 2017. FLEX always looks "expensive" from the P/E ratio on GAAP, which is why management likes to create the "adjusted" EPS that looks so much better.

The Brand New Nike Production Facility

So far during FY 2018, FLEX has been spending to ramp up production in a brand new facility for Nike that will be completed by the end of October 2017. Flex is trying to help Nike more efficiently produce its well-known footwear. The project has been given the most enthusiastic build up from CEO McNamara and has been in development for the last two years. In my opinion, it is vital to the future earnings and revenue growth that Flex management has projected. It is of similar importance to the future of Flex as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Computer one is to Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) which will be reporting next week. There can be sharp swings in sentiment towards the project that end up causing sharp swings in the market price of the shares.

Flex is expected to have 8,000 workers in a brand new 1 million square foot facility that has been projected to be operational by the end of October 2017. At one point, it had said it would be 12,000 workers but then that number was revised down to 8,000 expected workers in the facility. I expect that the revenue and profitability generated by the new facility will gradually get better over time. Eventually FLEX envisions billions in revenue being created and profit margins between 6% and 8% (HRS type margins). I believe that the Nike business is an important part of the FY 2020 targets it has put forward.

The costs for bringing the facility online during the past year have been depressing FLEX's reported earnings and FY 2018 has been described as a "Year of Investment." I believe that GAAP earnings being down since FY 2015 shows that the "up-front" costs to develop the Nike business have been pressuring reported results over the past two to three years.

FLEX hopes to achieve break-even in the new facility by March 2018 (by the end of FY 2018) and then during FY 2019 is projected to produce growing revenues and increasing profitability compared to losses up to now. Any problems or delays in ramping up production could be a negative event for FLEX and could cause weakness in the stock price.

This slide from its September 2017 Investor Presentation (37 of 76) shows that expectations are high for success in this "Transformational Nike Partnership."

Citibank Tech Conference

The latest presentation on the Flex.com website is the 2017 Citi Global Technology Conference. There is a webcast and a transcript available. CEO McNamara and CFO Collier both gave updates on the Nike engagement, which were similar to what was said on the last conference call in July 2017. If costs to bring the new facility online remain elevated, it could cause another earnings shortfall. CEO McNamara was asked if the Nike business would be over $1 billion in revenue for Flex. He responded as shown below (quotes from transcript):

Michael M. McNamara - CEO & Director We're pretty thrilled to even have the opportunity to be Nike's partner. If we did even 10% of their business, it's over $1 billion of revenue for us. So I'm not sure why Nike would even start a relationship with Flex if they weren't going to put 10% to their volume in it. So I think it's pretty likely that we see those kind of numbers. So we're really thrilled with the possibilities in the relationship. We think it can be meaningfully -- move our revenue and our operating profit in a very positive way. The downside, it's actually reinventing a new industry. It's actually helping participate, actually, work and create automated systems, it's regional manufacturing for shoes. And we're not talking about just doing customized one-off shoes, we're actually talking about volume manufacturing. So once you do that, you have to make an investment upfront. Any new facilities, new operations, new people, you have to make an investment upfront, and those investments put a little bit of a drain on the P&L, which my friend here, Chris, says is okay to do as long as it's only this year. Christopher E. Collier - CFO This is securing a very massive talent expansion for the company in a completely different category that we hadn't played in before. Just talked about -- this will be measured in billions of dollars of revenues potentially in the future. And it will be carrying what we've identified as HRS, which is our High Reliability Solutions business margins, which we've equated to HRS-plus margins. HRS is a 6% to 9% margin business. So we're exclusive with Nike. We're exploring with Nike. We knew reinventing would be difficult. We anticipate it having a year of investment as we invest and create. That investment level's been accelerating a bit higher than we had anticipated.

Targets for FY 2020 May Be Too High

FLEX has had several years of steadily increasing "adjusted EPS." FLEX earned $0.84 in FY 2013 which rose each year up to $1.17 adjusted EPS for FY 2017. That is an increase of roughly 8% per year compounded. However, FY 2018 is now estimated at $1.09 on $24.5 billion in revenue and the analyst estimates for FY 2019 are $1.41 per share (up 29%) on $25.65 billion in revenue. Analyst Day 2017 reiterated previously stated targets for fiscal 2020, which I have previously talked about in "FLEX - Strong Growth Projected To FY 2020."

Flextronics is finally hitting its stride and looking forward to 2020 they are projecting 12% earnings per share growth on a 3% gain in revenues. They plan to continue buying back shares. From $1.14 AEDS could increase to $1.43 by fiscal 2018 and around $1.80 by fiscal 2020. If this strong earnings growth can be achieved then $12 will look cheap as the stock price. (Dated May 16th, 2016).

Are adjusted earnings per share really going to be $1.40 for FY 2019 and $1.80 for FY 2020? That would be fantastic growth in AEPS over the next two years (from roughly $1.10 in FY 2018 and $1.17 in FY 2017). I think it is likely that when these future estimates have to be reduced, then the share price will suffer a serious correction (down to $12 per share). That is why I am advising caution ahead of the next earnings report.

Volatility Around Past Earnings Reports

The one year chart shown below allows a closer look at how FLEX has been performing. After earnings were reported in January 2017, the shares shot up from around $15 to $16 on heavy volume and reached $16.985 by March and $17.76 by early June 2017. That has been the peak price, and since then it has been declining as low as $15.49 after the July 2017 earnings report. The shares dropped sharply after earnings were reported in April 2017 (Q4 FY 2017) and again in July 2017 (Q1 FY 2018), so it may be wise to be cautious ahead of the next earnings report in October 2017.

Head and Shoulders Chart Pattern Developing?

Flex Ltd. has done quite well over the last five years. From a low point of $5.47 in October 2012, FLEX appreciated to a high point of $17.76 by June 2017. That is better than a triple from the low to the high point over five years. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Index rose from 1,450 to 2,500, up 172%, and the NASDAQ Composite Index increased from 3,200 to 6,423, which is a 200% gain. FLEX has risen from a low of $5.47 in October 2012 to $16.82 recently, which is a total gain of 307% over five years, roughly 25% gain per year. That is serious outperformance over the last five years!

After a strong advance in stock price, one possible red flag is a "head and shoulders" type chart pattern. FLEX appears to be making that pattern during 2017 with the first shoulder at $16.99 and the head at $17.76. The second shoulder is now in the process of being created, with the recent close of $16.82. This pattern is usually bearish and thus the chart bears watching as this could be a warning that the strong performance really since the start of 2009 could be ending and that a decline may happen in the shares.

The neckline is created by drawing a straight line between the recent lows of $14.70 and $15.49 and extending an imaginary line forward in time. If the stock price drops below the neckline, that would be a signal to sell the shares to avoid further losses. Right now, the neckline is around $16, and it is slowly rising over time. Thus a drop below $16 could indicate a further decline of roughly $3 per share, which would be to the $13 area. Estimates for FY 2019 and FY 2020 are too optimistic, and when that becomes clear, then the stock price may indeed take a tumble down to $12 or below.

Investment Implications

Based on the importance of the new Nike production facility nearing completion next month, earnings being released and the developing "head and shoulders" chart pattern, I strongly suggest that FLEX shareholders think about buying a put option with a strike price of $16 to cover any future downside risk. Or sell FLEX common shares now and raise cash until after the next earnings report in October 2017 when more information about the Nike facility may be available.

In summary, the FLEX weekly chart showing a possible head and shoulders chart pattern developing and in case of the shares dropping below the neckline, then a further drop would become likely. So caution is the watchword for now, and the chart bears further watching. Any drop below the neckline ($15.75) could send the shares down to $13 or lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.