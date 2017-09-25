Dear Apple: A China-Backed Firm Bought Imagination Technologies' GPU Expertise/Patents

The Chinese people behind Canyon Bridge Capital might still pursue the dispute case that it filed against Apple last May.

A Chinese-backed firm, Canyon Bridge Capital bought Imagination Technologies for 550 million pounds. Apple possibly exposed itself to more Chinese competition by not buying Imagination.

Imagination’s stock price plunged by as much as 70% after Apple dropped it as a supplier. Imagination had no choice but to put itself up for sale.

Apple decided to stop using Imagination Technologies’ PowerVR/GPU IP for its iOS devices. The A11 Bionic SoC of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X now use a GPU designed exclusively.

Apple (AAPL) and Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF) (OTC:IMGTY) have not publicly announced that they have resolved their dispute. Imagination filed a dispute resolution procedure against Apple last May over the iPhone company’s decision to stop using PowerVR GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) design & IP (Intellectual Property). Imagination Technologies previously co-designed the integrated PowerVR-based GPUs of Apple’s A-series of ARM-based SoC (System-on-Chip) mobile processor.

The new A11 Bionic SoC now touts an exclusively Apple-designed GPU. (Source: Apple Insider)

Apple’s decision to drop Imagination’s GPU IP/design last April caused the British company’s stock to drop as much as 70% earlier this year. Apple contributes 50% of Imagination’s annual revenue. Losing Apple as a client forced Imagination to put itself up for sale last June.

A Chinese-backed private equity firm, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, has agreed to buy Imagination Technologies for £550 million ($743 million). This turn of events might give Chinese phone vendors access to better GPU designs.

The benefits of the almost ten years of Imagination and Apple’s collaboration on mobile GPU design went both ways. Yes, Apple learned from Imagination's PowerVR design/patents/GPU architecture. However, Imagination also learned how Apple made its custom GPUs based on PowerVR designs. There is no way PowerVR architecture could have been optimized by Imagination without Apple sharing data with it. That acquired knowledge is now owned by Chinese-backed Canyon Bridge.

Going forward, we should expect the possibility that Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo might soon be making custom improvements of the already-powerful PowerVR Series 8XT mobile GPU. Past Apple devices only used up to PowerVR Series 7XT cores. A $350 PowerVR 8XT Furian GPU-equipped Oppo Android phone that can almost match the graphics performance of a $1,000 iPhone X is a distressing future scenario.

(Source: Imagination Technologies)

It’s speculative, but Apple-derived custom improvements/modifications of Imagination’s GPU architecture may now be accessible to Chinese phone manufacturers. A modified Furian PowerVR GPU plus Huawei’s Helio X30 CPU is a future rival of the A11 Bionic.

Will The Chinese Let Apple Off?

The deal with Canyon Bridge excludes the MIPS division of Imagination which is being sold to another firm. However, Canyon Bridge and its Chinese backers now own the GPU patents and assets which Apple used to license/use. The future now holds the possibility that Imagination’s dispute with Apple is going to involved Chinese interests. Imagination’s complaint is that Apple could not make GPUs without infringing on its patents.

Apple making A11 and next-gen mobile processors which could be infringing on Imagination’s patents is a future minefield. Imagination Technologies wanted Apple to keep paying licensing fees. However, Apple stood its ground.

Apple revealed last July that it already informed Imagination in late 2015 about its plan to stop using that company's GPU IP/design. Apple declared it would stop paying royalty fees to Imagination by early next year. It is logical to assume that Apple irrevocably ended the relationship earlier this year. Apple is only paying royalty fees because its older PowerVR GPU-using iPhones are still selling well and are still being manufactured.

The recent release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (and the upcoming iPhone X) indeed use an Apple-designed GPU. I did not read or hear Imagination Technologies complaining about this. Maybe it did not do so because it was already busy negotiating to sell itself. In other words, the management of Imagination passed the burden to Canyon Bridge Capital Partners.

The question now is would the Chinese/Canyon Bridge people drop the dispute case against Apple, or will they pursue it more aggressively. Apple already lost a long-fought patent case involving its SoC (System-on-Chip) mobile processor design. Apple was ordered last July to pay $506 million to Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation for violating that organization’s patent.

The infringement violation of Apple involved “predictor circuit” patent issued to Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation back in 1998. Imagination Technologies has hundreds of patents, which the Chinese backers of Canyon Bridge might not want Apple to infringe wantonly. The victory of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation demonstrated that Apple is not invulnerable to patent infringement lawsuits. Nokia (NOK) also received an upfront payment of $2 billion from Apple last July. It was an out-of-court settlement to resolve the patents-related cases that Nokia filed against the iPhone maker last December.

Apple-Designed Mobile GPU Is Better?

The years of collaborating with Imagination Technologies on integrated PowerVR GPU design has paid off. Early GeekBench benchmark scores of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X showed that the Apple-designed GPU is notably faster than the PowerVR-based GPUs of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Based on tests of Apple’s Metal API, the A11 Bionic’s GPU outperforms the PowerVR 7XT-based GPUs used by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

(Source: GeekBench)

The 2017 versions of the 10.5-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro models (which uses the A10X Soc) still posted the best Metal graphic benchmark scores. Like the A9X, the A10X used the 12-cluster PowerVR 7XT-based GPU. The latest iPad Pros beating the Metal benchmark scores of the A11 Bionic is confusing but we should just wait for other GPU benchmark scores before we make our assumptions.

Metal is a low-level graphics API. Let’s wait for high-level OpenGL graphics API testing.

The Multi-Core CPU scores of the A11 Bionic are better than A9X though. (Source: GeekBench)

Conclusion

I rate AAPL as a hold. I like how Apple has adamantly pushed through with the commercial release of its own designed GPU. Nevertheless, I am bothered by Imagination Technologies getting bought by a Chinese-backed firm.

I am part-Chinese. I worked for a Filipino-Chinese boss and have dealt with Filipino-Chinese merchants/businessmen. My position is that Canyon Bridge’s backers are unlikely to ignore the monetization potential of Imagination’s patents.

It is the bane of Apple that it never had original IP/patents on GPUs or CPUs. The A-series processors are licensed from ARM Holdings. I dug deep and found no reference to Apple ever licensing another company’s GPU IP except that from Imagination Technologies.

I would have preferred that Apple bought Imagination Technologies after it went up for sale last June. Aside from possible patent infringement cases, the other risk now is that the Chinese backers of Canyon Bridge would start licensing/selling PowerVR GPUs to Chinese phone vendors. Apple is unlikely to see a recovery over declining iPhone sales in China.

Chinese phone vendors like Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi will keep building cheaper flagship smartphones that tout latest-generation Snapdragon and PowerVR GPUs.

Imagination's impressive Furian PowerVR Series 8XT is now at the hands of the Chinese.

(Source: Imagination Technologies)

Apple announced that people should expect 30% improvement on GPU performance on A11 Bionic compared to the PowerVR 7XT Series GPUs (used in iPhone 7/iPad Pro). As the chart above illustrates, Imagination’s PowerVR 8XT Series promised +50% GFLOPs compute improvement.

Lastly, Imagination Technologies is a British company. Donald Trump cannot cancel this deal like the way he canceled Canyon Bridge’s $1.3 billion purchase of American FPGA-maker Lattice Semiconductor. Unlike national security issues-related programmable FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) technology, tiny integrated smartphone/tablet GPUs are only meant for improving gaming performance and multimedia graphics rendering.

