S&P 500 - Simply Buy

The market will likely rally further over the next few weeks.

0.10% and 11.65%. This is how much the S&P 500 (SPY) added this week and on a YTD basis. In this article, I will explain the current strength and tell you why we are not done yet.

My Favorite 6 Letter Word: Growth

I'm almost getting a bit tired of using the words 'growth' and 'acceleration'. However, that's what we are currently seeing. Both the leading ISM manufacturing index in the US and the European manufacturing PMIs are accelerating to the upside.

The ISM manufacturing has accelerated to a 7-year high in August at 58.8 points. The European flash manufacturing PMI for the month of September has also shown more momentum as you can see below.

The leading power of the ISM manufacturing index can be seen when comparing it to the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. The correlation has even increased after the end of Quantitive Easing in 2013. I mention this because financial stimulus is not pushing the market higher. It's up to the economy.

That being said, and with the support of the graph above, it is safe to say that the odds are positive for a further rally. I have said it before, but 2700 should be doable based on this data. This means that leading indicators should stay at current levels or rally even further.

RISK ON

In times of bullish fundamental times, you need two other things. Those are positive sentiment and a positive technical set-up.

Sentiment can be measured by looking at the ratio spreads between cyclical and less cyclical assets. This indicates where the money goes so to speak.

One of these indicators is the ratio spread between transportation (XTN) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). What we see is that this index has gone sideways. This is because transportation stocks showed some weakness and because the Dow Jones went from all-time-high to all-time-high quite rapidly.

At this point, it seems that the ratio is ready to break out again. And I would not be surprised given the fundamental strength of the economy.

The other indicator is the ratio spread between basic materials and utilities. This one is extremely interesting because basic materials require strong fundamentals to outperform. Add to that the power of utilities in times of falling rates.

That being said, it is great that this ratio is rallying after bottoming in August of this year. It is likely that we are going to break the July highs and rally further towards the Q1/2017 highs.

More To Come

Going back to the ISM manufacturing index, it is important to mention that we are very likely to see another very strong print in September giver the power of both the Empire State and Philadelphia manufacturing index. Both are leading manufacturing indices that are published ahead of the official ISM index.

This is another reason that sentiment indices are going up again. Even bearish traders cannot afford to start betting against stocks at this point.

Strong Technical Picture

Before I go any further, it is important to say that I am by no means a professional technical analyst. I only look at the very basics like trends, volume, and RSI divergences. This is enough if you support your thesis with a strong fundamental case.

All of the factors I just mentioned are visible in the graph above. What we see is a rock solid uptrend that refuses to sell-off. A 2.5% dip is the new correction. This means two things. People who wanted to buy a real correction are still overweight cash and the fundamental bull case seems to be working out quite well.

Given the current picture, we could see some selling towards 244 and a new uptrend above 250. However, I would only bet on the move above 250. It's too dangerous to bet that the market is going to show any short-term weakness.

Conclusion

You probably already guessed it, but I am sticking to my bullish outlook. Fundamentals are indicating more room to rally even after tremendous returns since the Q1/2016 bottom. Sentiment is picking up and the trend could not be stronger.

Regardless of your strategy, it is important to remember that the market could go up further with the support of outperforming cyclicals. Mid-term traders should also be overweight cyclicals while long term investors should just enjoy the ride.

Thank you for reading my article. Have a successful week and don't forget to leave a comment if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.