Pfizer's Ibrance To Rally Share Price Past $40

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) are finally starting to catch a bid which is encouraging. Shares have been pretty much range bound for the past 24 months or so but finally broke through $36 a share last week which looks significant. Pfizer's second quarter results illustrated that the company is on the right track. The company's top line came in below estimates at $12.9 billion but earnings came in above expectations at $0.67 per share. Accordingly the company raised its earnings guidance to approximately $2.57 per share this year as opposed to $2.55 previously.

This is pleasing considering that sales were pretty much flat when taking into account currency movement in the quarter. Earnings are expected to keep growing over the next few years and this growth is expected to be buoyed by top line growth. The market will value Pfizer going forward based on the growth rate of its pipeline and newly launched drugs division (Innovative Health). This division makes up the lion's share of Pfizer's sales, bringing in $7.67 billion last year. The market is pricing growth here, no doubt, but $40 a share in the near future for a real low beta stock may not be out of the question here.

The first major growth area for Pfizer is its breast cancer drug Ibrance which grew 67% in the second quarter. Because of how this drug has come out of the blocks sales-wise, I believe the market may not be pricing in how much this drug could move going forward. Remember Ibrance still has very little coverage outside the US so a re-balancing of where sales will come from should keep growth rates elevated. In fact, despite the enormity of the US market for breast cancer, older therapies in this area still accounted for more sales outside the United States. This has to bode well for Ibrance.

However the breast cancer drug has plenty more growth triggers within its arsenal. One of the reasons analysts were penciling in lower growth rates going forward was the competition in this area. Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kisqali and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) abemaciclib were definitely projected to put more pressure on Ibrance despite Ibrance being first to market with this type of drug. However Novartis' Kisqali launch has been slow because of the side effects associated with the use of the drug. Abemaciclib is not faring much better as diarrhea has been denoted as a possible risk while using that drug.

Suffice to say that Pfizer must have been pleased to see the current state of its competition. Despite all three treatments having clear side effects, Ibrance at present looks to have the best safety profile. This of course could change as more tests are done but recent developments in this area is doing one thing - buying Ibrance more precious time at the top. Astute investors in this sector will know the importance of a new drug taking advantage of both first comers advantage and time leading its sector. Ibrance could easily cement itself as the number 1 treatment here especially if the other CDK4/6 profiles don't gain traction soon.

Another growth trigger is the current Ibrance phase 3 trial where the breast cancer drug will be used on patients undergoing surgery. The goal is for Ibrance to be used with other therapies to demonstrate better efficacy over current post-treatment options. Again, if these trials turn out to be a success, it will be bullish for Ibrance's aspirations for it to dominate this market going forward. Furthermore over time, with the introduction of more competitors in this space, one would expect CDK programs to gain more traction with respect to covering more potential patients. If Ibrance has a bigger pool of potential customers to chose from, this will only be healthy for top line growth.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Although the share price is up around 2.5% since its latest earnings report, sentiment (shown above) has reached ultra optimistic heights. This is bullish in my opinion and confirms that there is still plenty of two sided buying and selling action in Pfizer's sales at present. What we want to see is sentiment dropping as price keeps on grinding higher.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 18% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.