Tesla's Short Interest Just Changed Dramatically

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) persistently high short interest has recently moved downwards. In this report I look at how short interest has recently changed and what it bodes for investors in Tesla as well as its bears.

Over the course of Tesla’s time as a public company, its short interest and beta has been particularly high, leading to significant price volatility and other technical factor considerations for investors seeking to enter or exit positions in the company.

However that has recently changed, as short interest and beta have reached a medium-term low that offers investors in Tesla the opportunity to enter or exit positions at prices less influenced by the unusual amount of technical factor influence that often plagues Tesla.

The recent decline in short interest may mean that this supply and demand-based technical price factor will no longer be as impactful in the near future, clearing the way for entering and exiting positions at a more fair market valuation of the combined risks and rewards for a company as growth oriented as Tesla.

As I show, short interest in Tesla has decreased so that the ability of the shorts to affect Tesla’s price and liquidity in the medium term has been greatly reduced.

I believe Tesla investors will no longer have to worry as much at the moment about how Tesla’s short interest, while still dramatic, may affect the price of their investment.

For investors in Tesla who have been looking to either enter or exit the stock, it may now be a worthwhile time to do so when technical movements are not affecting the stock's market price as significantly.

A. The Recent Decline in Overall Short Interest in Tesla

Normally a stock with 17.2% of the float short, as was most recently reported for Tesla, would be seen as dire. However for Tesla, its shorts have now reached a significant low in comparison to both 2017 and 2016. Tesla short interest is now back at its level from late-2014 to mid-2015.

The recently decreased short interest means that there will be increased liquidity in the market for Tesla stock as more shares are freed for trading.

Furthermore, it also means that less of the price movements in Tesla will be based on people covering shorts, which may reduce artificial upside bounces that dissipate once the short covering is finished.

B. Days to Cover for Tesla

Tesla’s days to cover for its shorts (the amount of days, based on average trading volume, it would take to cover all the shorts) also has recently experienced a similarly interesting trend that will affect the stock’s liquidity and price movements.

The days to cover are an important measure of the ability of short interest in Tesla to affect the company’s liquidity and price movements.

If there are more days to cover, that means that more Tesla stock has been shorted relative to the total shares outstanding, consequently possibly resulting in exaggerated price movements due to excessive covering or shorting, decreased ability to short further, and decreased liquidity of shares available.

Tesla’s days to cover for its shorts remains relatively mild at the moment. The days to cover only reached this point after having decreased consistently over the course of this past year.

As you can see in the chart, the days to cover dropped significantly from almost 10 days in September last year to a low of barely above two days in July. This kind of drop, of essentially almost 80% in days to cover, is a significant change in the ability of shorts to make an impact on the company’s price movements and liquidity.

The combination of declining short interest in Tesla as well as increasing average daily volume during that time has resulted in the days to cover decreasing.

Based on these trends, this means that Tesla’s exceptional short interest has been greatly reduced in its power to affect Tesla’s stock price as of late.

While Tesla’s short interest remains exceptionally high, given that its days to cover have now fallen to a more mild level, the ability of the short interest to affect the company’s liquidity and price movements has been reduced significantly.

C. What this Means for Tesla

As we see in the chart below, ever since the short interest began declining in both absolute levels and relative levels the price of Tesla has stabilized since July.

Based on the changes in short interest, Tesla's stock price should be much more stable and ought to in the near-future move more based on developments that affect future forecasted earnings as compared to price movements happening or being magnified due to technical supply and demand factors.

Conclusion

While Tesla still retains exceptionally high short interest, it appears at the moment that short interest in Tesla has dropped to a significant recent low both in overall levels as well as relative to its trading volume.

The combination of these two trends have reduced Tesla's volatility and price movements that are the result of technical factors rather than valuation factors.

Because the pricing at the moment is therefore a more direct representation of market valuations of the company, investors who are seeking to enter or exit positions in Tesla can be more assured that the current price they are entering or exiting at is a fair market valuation rather than being affected by technical supply and demand factors.