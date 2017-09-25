On The Brink Of Champion Status, United Technologies Leaves Investors Puzzled - Is It A Buy Now?

It is no news by now that United Technologies (UTX) has a deal in place to buy Rockwell Collins (COL). Dozens of Seeking Alpha contributors have shared their views on the transaction, so this is absolutely not what I intend to do here. I am ready to admit right at the beginning that I don’t know whether this deal will be good or bad for shareholders in the long run. This will take years to discover, so all we can have now is our opinions. And the good news is that we don’t need to know such an unknowable to invest successfully.

A brief summary of how I see this transaction

Whenever one of the companies in my portfolio is involved in a merger or acquisition, I am mainly interested in the valuation parameters of the deal, and the direct effect on the level of cash returned to shareholders (dividends and share buybacks).

As UTX takes on plenty of debt to finance the deal, the CEO says, “We need the cash flows from all the businesses to help pay down some of this debt” and retain an investment-grade credit rating. This means that share buybacks are suspended for the next 3 to 4 years and dividend increases may be considerably lower than shareholders used to enjoy. For me, there is not much to like about this acquisition in the short-term from the “cash returned to shareholders” point of view.

Looking at the valuation side, tons of Seeking Alpha articles stated that UTX may be overpaying for COL. Well, it all depends on the synergies and the future cash-producing capacity of the combined entity. After all, wherever earnings and cash flow go, the stock price is sure to follow in the long run. I have serious trouble estimating these underlying parameters.

There’s no shame in admitting what you don’t know. The only shame is pretending you know all the answers.

- Neil deGrasse Tyson

When the dust has settled and all the “experts” have had their say on the transaction, it’s time to admit that we simply don’t know how this will turn out. Synergies are pretty hard to quantify in advance; most of the time even top managers get the numbers wrong (probably in order to justify their empire-building actions), so retail investors are playing the losers’ game if they want to base their investment decisions on such an unknowable parameter.

My take on the transaction summarized: I most certainly don’t like the effects on dividends and buybacks, while I am unsure whether the promised synergies will ever materialize to justify the valuation of the deal that seems pretty expensive for the first sight. Evaluating the future prospects of the combined company is out of my circle of competence, so it easily landed in my “too hard" box.

I have three boxes on my desk: In, Out, and Too Hard.

- Warren Buffett

My self-defense as a retail investor

As a minority owner of a company (a retail investor), I have to accept that I can hardly do anything if the management decides to acquire another firm and overpay for it or finds other value-destroying actions to take.

I believe I should focus on what I can control and shouldn’t agonize over the rest. As a retail investor, the single best self-defense I can employ is to buy top-quality stocks with a huge margin of safety. This way, if things do not go as planned (or wished) my downside is pretty limited.

If you were to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, MARGIN OF SAFETY.

- Benjamin Graham

Here’s what I have done with UTX: I bought shares on February 11, 2016, at a price of $85.22 that represented a dividend yield of 3% back then. This yield was very attractive considering that UTX’s dividend yield seldom goes above 2.5%. (To be more exact the stock has offered a higher than 2.5% yield in 14.7% of the time within the last 5 years according to yieldcharts.com.)

I always check FAST Graphs before my stock purchases and UTX seemed to be undervalued (or at least cheaper than usual).

My annualized total return is above 20% at the moment, so I can sit comfortably, harvest the dividends and see how this acquisition turns out. If the CEO is right, I am holding the stock of a company that can produce much more cash than it used to, while if something goes wrong I still have a pretty good chance to exit this position without a loss. Buying with a margin of safety can make the difference between patiently holding a stock and worrying about short-term noise.

As the saying goes, a stock well bought is half sold.

- Walter Schloss

Is UTX a buy now?

Let’s employ the FALCON Method to see how UTX ranks within this structured decision-making framework that is built on evidence-based steps. (The FALCON Method is a stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy-and-hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. The model is about 90% quantitative and 10% qualitative.) The process includes the following steps.

Step 1: Narrow down the field of stocks. I focus on a group of stocks that tend to outperform according to historical data. My minimum requirement is 20 years of immaculate dividend history, meaning there are no dividend cuts within this period. United Technologies easily PASSES, since it is only one year away from becoming a Dividend Champion with 24 straight years of higher dividends.

My take on the dividend profile: The current yield sits comfortably above the market average and the dividend growth rates of the past are decent. My fear is that dividend increases in the next 3-4 years may be minuscule and only serve the purpose of keeping the streak intact. Coverage ratios are fine; the dividend looks safe.

Step 2: Check the valuation. I focus on the stocks that seem to be undervalued historically based on various metrics.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, FAST Graphs

Current figures are based on blended ratios, meaning a weighted average of the most recent actual reported earnings plus the closest quarterly forecast earnings.

This is clearly not the table that shows a screaming buy. UTX FAILS the test of valuation, so the FALCON Method would not allow me to buy this stock at the current price. (I am still showing you the remaining steps though.)

Step 3: Three hurdles to filter them. I use absolute threshold criteria (dividend yield, free cash flow yield, and shareholder yield) to determine whether a stock is good enough to invest my capital or I should pass up the opportunity. I deliberately define low limits with all 3 indicators, since my experience shows that meeting all 3 low requirements together usually disqualifies a very large chunk of stocks on my list, but leaves just enough of them to continue the analysis. So this is a very tough combined filter in spite of seeming to be a bit lenient on the single factors.

Source: Morningstar, based on TTM data

UTX very narrowly PASSES this step as a 5% FCF yield is the minimum I require to even consider a stock for investment. Luckily there is not much to think about here after the filter of historical valuation.

Step 4: Rank the survivors. I am using a multifactor quantitative ranking, the factors of which are mostly Chowder-like numbers of different timeframes. UTX ranks 156th of the 319 stocks of the FALCON Method - surely not an opportunity I would get excited about at the moment, but truth be told most of the stocks with a better ranking fail the valuation or the absolute threshold criteria as well. It is not surprising if you look at how cheerful Mr. Market has been in recent years. Valuations are stretched with most of the quality stocks, to put it mildly.

Step 5: Enter the human. This step involves some qualitative judgment, but it is far from a Buffett-like deep analysis since not too many of us can carry that out at such a level and with that kind of confidence. As this is the most labor-intensive part of the process I only spend time on this with the stocks that look like promising candidates for my portfolio. UTX is not one of them today.

As a result of the above: United Technologies stock is a HOLD for me. I most certainly would not buy it today, but sitting in a comfortable position I am patiently holding my shares and monitoring if either of the two selling rules of the FALCON Method gets triggered. (As this is a buy-and-hold approach, selling occurs rarely - only when a stock becomes extremely overvalued, or if it reduces its dividend.) These pretty simple rules prevent me from activity that is the enemy of long-term performance.

Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards.

- Benjamin Franklin

Conclusion

Always buy stocks with a decent margin of safety so that things could hardly go so wrong that your capital would be at risk. The FALCON Method does not warrant a buy decision on UTX stock at the moment.

If you liked this article and do not want to miss any of these in the future, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name.