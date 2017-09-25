Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: September 25

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) traded in a tiny 12 point range last week and created a weekly doji on the chart. It's a valid reversal pattern, and in the right area, but doesn't have very good probabilities.

Importantly, the context is not right; a break-out to new all time highs and consolidation is not bearish. Plus the S&P500 has made a very similar pattern recently, and it resolved higher after chopping around a fair bit.



On the bearish side we saw some notable reversals in leading stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA).

And the trend-line from the August lows broke.

But on balance, it seems the 2490 area should hold for a move higher above 2510 and we are yet to see the top. Later this week Matrixtrade be issuing a Crash Special that addresses this fine tuning into a potential major top.

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) continued to fall and broke back below $1300. It may now target $1267 in a symmetrical move back to 38.2% Fib of the 2017 rally.



However, a break of the channel at $1305ish would suggest it will spike higher first and make a last rally before heading lower. In fact, there is the chance of a move to new highs as precious metals often rally in the lead in to a major equity top, as illustrated by the 1987 calendar match shown below.

$1305 is therefore critical next week.

Oil (USO)

The rollover has muddied the counts a bit, but $50.5 has broken and opens up some bullish scenarios. At the moment the rally target is $53.7.

This is in line with the chart below, which flips the image from the January 2017 high to project how the trend may unwind.

The symmetry has played out well so far and it's something we are keeping an eye on at Matrix in line 1987 style risk aversion.

Natural gas (UNG)

Last week natural gas gave us a reminder that technical analysis can completely fail.

After seemingly confirming the break-out and rallying 4% on Monday, it reversed and spiked lower. The retest of the break-out failed too.

The reversal did come from a logical point, the measured move.

But I'll be honest; I thought any reaction would be small and it would only continue higher to $3.3.

Looking forward, next week a bounce back to $3 is likely before a further decline to $2.85 in a 5 wave decline.

The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar broke the short term channel last week and should be on its way to the 92.87 target.

I covered the dollar in more detail after the Fed meeting. In short, there is a chance to test 94, but the way the recovery has unfolded so far makes it almost certain the lows are not in and there will be a further decline.

Conclusions

Short term trends could continue next week. Equities, oil, and the dollar should continue higher, while gold and gas likely fall some more.

In the bigger picture, equities are getting closer and closer to a major top. What happens over the next weeks and months in the S&P500 will soon affect all markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the dollar and various stocks.