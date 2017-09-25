Seadrill Stock Traders Are Ignoring Bankruptcy Case Law

There seems to be a disconnect between the price investors are currently paying for Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock and bankruptcy law. Because of the Bankruptcy Code and case law, shareholders may get nothing when the final reorganization plan becomes effective sometime next year. Traders are just looking at day trading technicals and ignoring fundamentals. Traders need to understand certain critical bankruptcy case rulings that are included in this article.

Seeking Alpha is an investment website and not a legal analysis website. When trading securities of bankrupt companies, however, often a thorough understanding of bankruptcy law is more important than standard financial analysis. There have been many comments made by investors regarding Seadrill’s bankruptcy case which indicates that a better understanding of the Bankruptcy Code and case law is needed. Case law is often tedious and boring, but just like the IRS Code, an investor needs to understand it or they could be in for a financial shock. The cases discussed below are complex, and I have tried to just present a simple overview. None of the cases are exactly the same as Seadrill, but certain legal issues are the same.

Recent Critical Supreme Court Ruling

In the March 2017 case Czyzewski v Jevic Holding Corp., the U.S. Supreme Court held:

"Chapter 11 permits some flexibility, but a court still cannot confirm a plan that contains priority-violating distributions over the objection of an impaired creditor class.… Courts cannot deviate from the strictures of the Code, even in 'rare cases.'"

Over the last few years, some bankruptcy courts have allowed some rare deviations. The Supreme Court clearly states these deviations are not allowed and any payment to a lower priority class when that class does not get full recovery under the reorganization plan needs the approval of that impaired class.

So how does this case impact Seadrill? A number of SDRL shareholders have commented that the plan should be amended to allow the payment of 15% of the new equity (subject to dilution) to noteholders and 2% new equity (subject to dilution) to shareholders if the secured claim class votes to accept the plan (only need one class to accept for the plan to be confirmable) even if the general unsecured class votes to reject it. These shareholders want greater assurances that they will get the 2%. Because of this new ruling, you absolutely need the noteholders' approval for any recovery for shareholders.

There have been recent bankrupt energy reorganization plans that made distributions to equity holders even when a higher priority class was getting less than full recovery. Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW) equity holders received 5% of the new stock and two classes of warrants. The general unsecured claim class approved this 79.8% by dollar amount and 83.15% by number of holders (docket 244). Under Memorial Production Partners’ (NASDAQ:MEMP) plan, old equity holders received 2% of the new equity (MEMP is now called Amplify Energy Corp. (OTCQX:AMPY)). The general unsecured class approved 99.92% by dollar amount and 95% by number of holders (docket 313). In both of these cases, unsecured creditors were getting much greater recovery than is estimated for Seadrill's noteholders and were, therefore, more willing to make a "gift" to shareholders to expedite the bankruptcy process.

Considering that only 40% of the bondholders approve of the plan at the time they filed for bankruptcy, the company has a long way to go to get to that 2/3 dollar amount approval requirement. This low 40% approval level indicates there is significant opposition to the plan by institutions and they are already forming opposition committees (See below).

Seadrill's Current Plan Discriminates

Under Seadrill’s reorganization plan, shareholders will get no recovery if the B3 general unsecured claim class does not vote to accept the plan. This could be ruled to be discriminatory, and therefore, the plan cannot be confirmed by the court. A court found in Allegheny Intern., Inc., 118 B.R. 282 (Bankr. W.D. Pa. 1990) that Allegheny International’s plan was discriminatory because if one the classes (in this case an equity class) rejected the plan, then that class and any junior class (there were multiple equity priority classes) would not get any recovery. This became known as a “deathtrap” provision. Another case that is often cited for this precedent is MCorp Financial, Inc., 137 B.R. 219 (Bankr. S.D. Tex. 1992), which also had voting in one class impacting the recovery in two other classes. The court ruled "that this MCorp Plan provision results in the plan's not being fair and equitable. Further, this provision also results in unfair discrimination against that provision."

Zenith Electronic (Zenith Electronics Corp., 250 B.R. 207 (D. Del. 2000) is another precedent case cited regarding a “deathtrap” provision in a plan. Under Zenith’s reorganization plan, bondholders were to get a share of $50 million of new bonds if that claim class approved the plan, but get nothing if they rejected it. In either case, shareholders were to get nothing. The court allowed this provision in the plan. I am assuming that Seadrill will assert in court that this Zenith case decision should allow its plan to be confirmed by the judge. There is a critical difference. In the Zenith case, the voting only impacted the class voting for/against and did not impact the recovery for a lower priority class - equity. Seadrill’s plan as it stands now would have the B3 class voting to impact not only its class but also the equity class. Under both Allegheny and MCorp, there is the risk that Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones could rule that Seadrill’s plan is discriminatory and cannot be confirmed.

Just because Seadrill’s plan discriminates does not mean that judge will give shareholders some form of recovery. It may, however, mean that the plan needs to be amended. Giving shareholders nothing whether or not B3 claim class votes for or against the plan would be a remedy that would cure the discrimination issue. In addition, amending the plan to have just a standard vote on the plan without the complex vote provision for the B3 class would greatly simplify the bankruptcy process and save on legal expenses.

Seadrill's reorganization plan was structured to appear on the surface that noteholders and shareholders would get recovery, but in reality SDRL shareholders will most likely get nothing. The recovery for noteholders has a very wide variance. The big gainers from the plan’s design are John Fredriksen and Centerbridge.

Timing

I would expect objections to the plan and replies will be filed over the next few months that include references to these critical court cases. The market may react to specific details of these filings, but currently the market seems oblivious to actual bankruptcy fundamentals impacting SDRL. I am expecting this to change as more information becomes public. Actions taken by the new ad hoc noteholder committee could dramatically impact SDRL stock prices, especially if it becomes aggressive in trying to block any recovery for shareholders.

The judge may not make any ruling on the specifics of the plan, including discrimination, until the actual confirmation hearing next year. Prior to that hearing, however, there will be plenty of negotiations between various parties trying to resolve various legal hurdles.

Committees

According to an article on Bloomberg, an ad hoc noteholder committee is being formed to oppose the current reorganization plan. It has retained Rothschild as adviser. The article stated that it is trying to get enough holders to join the group to collectively hold more than 33% of the claim class. That would mean the group would be able to block the approval of the current plan by that claim class, but not the actual plan itself (Reminder: Need 2/3 of dollar amount and a majority of the holders for that claim class to approve). At this point, it is not clear if the objection will focus both on getting a greater recovery and denying any payment to a lower priority class-SDRL shareholders (There also may be yet another ad hoc noteholder committee formed, and I would expect an informal retail noteholder committee will be formed objecting to not being able to participate in the rights offers).

The U.S. Trustee has appointed the official committee of unsecured creditors (docket 175). Not surprisingly, there are no hedge funds on the committee. Often they do not want to be restricted by joining an official committee. There has not been any news regarding an appointment of an official equity committee. Requests made to the U.S. Trustee are not filed with the court, but I assume requests are being made.

Conclusion

There are multiple pieces to the analysis of bankrupt securities. In case of Seadrill, I plan to focus my Seeking Articles on bankruptcy legal issues. Investors should read articles by Vladimir Zernov and Henrik Alex to read analysis of current finances/operations.

The current SDRL capitalization is over $200 million. This ignores the reality that noteholders have to receive either full recovery or vote as a class to give a "gift" to shareholders. $200 million is a very expensive gift. Clearly SDRL traders are ignoring the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and case law to justify paying current market prices. I am expecting no recovery for SDRL shareholders and rate SDRL a sell.

