Automatic Data Processing: Consistent Earner

Although the shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) are up about 21% over the past twelve months, in my view, there’s more upside ahead. The shares represent excellent value at these levels, in spite of the fact that they are trading roughly in line with the overall market. I’ll go through my reasoning by commenting on the financial highlights, by forecasting the dividend’s impact on price, and by making an appeal to authority. In my view, investors would be wise to buy the shares at these levels as they are undervalued.

Financial Snapshot

There’s a great deal to like about the financial history presented by ADP. Over the past five years, both revenue and net income have risen nicely, up at a CAGR of about 5.5% and 8.2%, respectively. In addition, both revenue and net income have grown consistently over time. This is a company that seems to be more immune to the business cycle than some that I’ve reviewed lately.

In addition, earnings per share has risen at a CAGR of 9% on the back of growing net income and management’s effort to reduce the share count. This is critical in my view, as it speaks to management’s shareholder focus. Over the past five years, management has returned $9.1 billion to shareholders, in share buybacks and dividends. I believe that a friendly management is a necessary precondition to successful investment because the alternative almost guarantees an economic loss.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, the debt load here is not significant in my view for a few reasons. First, 50% of the debt is due in 2020, and the other 50% is due in 2025. In addition, the company has more cash and equivalents on hand than debt. For that reason, there’s little worry about a credit or a solvency crisis anytime soon.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history offers an interesting guide for what will likely happen in future, investors are understandably more concerned about the future than the past. It’s with that in mind that I’d like to make a forecast about the future returns here. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus function, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that is most relevant. In this case, I think the dividend is the most relevant “driver” of returns, so I’ll change it while holding the yield constant.

Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 6%. While I consider this to be a reasonable forecast, I feel it worthwhile to be reasonably conservative in my estimates, as I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. For that reason, I’m going to forecast a 5% dividend growth rate over the next four years. When I perform this exercise on ADP, I forecast a CAGR of 7% over the next four years. I consider this to be a very reasonable return for the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ADP turned bullish on September 22 when the shares closed above the $108.00 level. This signalled a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares climbing to the $115.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy ADP call options which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $106.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $115.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years, not months), we believe ADP is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

One of the interesting things about the financial markets is that it is a manifestation of a meritocracy in action. Some investors are simply more talented than average, and we should therefore pay some attention to what they do. It’s with that in mind that I’d point out that such luminaries as Bill Ackman, First Eagle Investment, and Joel Greenblatt have bought massively over the past six months. Both Ackman and Greenblatt bought shares as a new buy in 2017, and between the two of them already own just over 37 million shares, valued at approximately $3.9 billion. If investors of this calibre are willing to put this much capital to work here, we should at the very least pay attention.

In my view, the run up the shares of Automatic Data Processing have enjoyed over the past year are just the beginning. In my view, the returns may be more muted going forward, but they will certainly be positive. This is a shareholder friendly organisation that seems to have the seal of approval of a number of talented institutional investors. For all of these reasons, I consider ADP a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.