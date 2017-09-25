Seasonal Buy For The Euro For Traders And Investors

Seasonal trend favors FXE to the upside until the end of the year.

Recommending a buy for the euro ETF (FXE), based on favorable conditions from probable reflationary trends stemming from global imbalances, seasonal trends, and trading at discount to the NAV price.

The recent U.S. dollar rally following the FOMC meeting is quite a delayed response from developments in June and July. The call was to hold interest rates tight at one and one-and-a-quarter percent. What’s more, the news recapped the reversing of quantitative easing.

Any announcement of QE reversing should be discounted. This reversal will correspond to a move up in quantity supplied of money supplied, but not a shift of the supply curve. This should water down the U.S. dollar, as the QE in reverse re-supplies the economy with dollars as the central bank rolls off assets from their balance sheet, thereby inching up interest rates.

According to sources, the central banks will roll off $4.5 trillion in total of mortgage assets from their balance sheets—to the tune of $10 billion per month, starting October. This will increase to $50 billion per month by 2019.

With that said, the intention is to keep interest rates tight and steady, as these are not outright sales, but rather roll-offs and repurchase type transactions. The dollar should remain cool with this amount of sliding up in supplied quantity of U.S. dollars.

On the euro front, any uptick in risk-taking and global imbalances reaching normality should favor the Euro. This reflationary trend should be watched closely as most of the action will be coming from the fallout in Great Britain’s ‘Brexit’, and dollar weaknesses from a new trade agreement in North America, as well as easing frictions with U.S. trade with China, their number one trade partner.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS

The EUR/USD currency pair is most impacted by interest rate policy from the U.S. and European central banks. Another major needle mover is the economic release from non-farm payrolls. Strong results from new hiring and labor market expansion equate to a strong economy and appreciable U.S. dollar value.

SEASONAL PATTERNS

With no new supply of paper currency for the U.S. dollar, but simply a roll-off of assets, this should swing the quantity supplied on the supply curve widely as asset sales go to auction. This so-called ‘uneasing’, or QE in reverse, should keep the U.S. Dollar cool, but can also be cause for uneasiness in global markets, overall, with any kind of spikes in volatility and volume transacted from the banks.

As for the Euro, there is good reason to be confident on the upside until the end of the year, all things remaining equal, based on the seasonal factor.

Traditionally, the euro will reach a bottom in September, and peak in December as U.S. dollars get repatriated by year-end for tax purposes. Recently, the euro has been getting hit with bouts of political upheaval from the U.K. initiating their withdrawal from the euro bloc.

Here are the most recent technical prices and historical highs and lows for FXE:

TECHNICAL PRICES

High & Low 52-Week High 116.39 1-Month High 116.39 LAST PRICE = 115.33 1-Month Low 113.54 52-Week Low 100.46

Table 1 Go to: Bar Chart.com

Pivot Points Second Resistance 115.86 First Resistance 115.59 LAST PRICE = 115.33 First Support 115.17 Second Support 114.95

TECHNICAL INDICATOR AND STRATEGY

Discount Sentiment Indicator Date CEFD September 23, 2017 -0.00129 September 22 -0.0087 September 21 -0.4489 September 20 0.1124 September 19 -0.0346 September 18 0.0173

Figure 2 Closed-End-Fund Discount.

FORMULA: Here’s an example of working out the most recent figure for the CEFD Indicator. The previous trading day’s midpoint price was $115.42, the average of the open and close for FXE, which is at a discount to the Net Asset Value, NAV price of $115.57 for the same period. The mathematical expression for the CEFD indicator is as follows:

Which results in a CEFD calculation as follows:

The idea is simple, buy low and sell high. So, when the CEFD Indicator is positive this will produce a technical sell signal. This means it is trading at a discount to the NAV price, so there is a relative value for short-term investors and traders. When the data point is negative, this produces a technical buy signal, as the ETF is trading at a premium to the NAV price. The latest signal from the CEFD Indicator is a technical buy for FXE.

The screenshot below shows the indicator plotted on a stock chart for FXE since February 2017. Like any other oscillator, it can show some relative highs and lows compared to the rest of the trading history.

SCREENSHOT IN TRADING PLATFORM

Figure 3 Screenshot of CEFD Indicator in NT7 platform.

Finally, here are backtest results since 2010 using a weekly average of the CEFD Indicator to generate a buy or a sell:

BACKTEST RESULTS

Figure 5 Backtest results for Weekly CEFD Indicator on FXE since 2010.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.