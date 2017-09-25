Alnylam And Sanofi Achieve An RNAi First

On Wednesday, Alnylam (ALNY) and Sanofi (SNY) announced positive phase 3 clinical data treating patients with patisiran. Alnylam ran the phase 3 trial using patisiran to treat patients with familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP). FAP is a rare nerve disorder, where a buildup of proteins on organs cause many fatal problems. I find this situation special. Not just because Alnylam achieved positive results, but the fact that it can now potentially become the first RNAi company to obtain FDA approval. RNAi was discovered in 2006, since then many biotech companies have been working hard to bring the first RNAi drug to market. With these positive phase 3 results, Alnylam can become the first RNAi company to possibly receive FDA approval. Regardless, Alnylam and Sanofi achieved a first in that patisiran is the first RNAi drug to pass a phase 3 trial.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study that brought about these positive results, was known as the APOLLO study. This trial recruited a total of 225 patients with FAP. Patients in the trial were randomized to either receive patisiran intravenously or placebo. The trial was evaluated over an 18 month period. At the conclusion of the trial, it was noted that patisiran met on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. The primary endpoint of the study measured the change in baseline in the mNIS +7 impairment scores. That was to determine if nerve damage was reduced compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint looked at the Norfolk QOL-DN endpoint measure, which is a measure of improvement on quality of life. The primary endpoint of the study was met because patients treated with patisiran achieved a negative value, compared to placebo. That gave a p-value of p < 0.00001. The secondary endpoint of the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy, also achieved statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.00001. Why are these results substantial? That's because patisiran was able to achieve negative values in both endpoints listed above. The way that both the primary and secondary endpoints work is that the lower the score that is achieved the better the clinical outcome. Both results ended up with negative values, which is exactly what was needed for the study to be considered a great success. In this trial, negative values are considered to be a positive. These are not the only positive outcomes observed in the trial, and that means Alnylam has a lot be proud of. The company also noted that patisiran beat out placebo in 5 other secondary endpoints as well which include:

NIS-W, the subdomain of mNIS+7 assessing muscle strength;

Rasch-built Overall Disability Scale (R-ODS), a patient reported outcome measure of daily living and disability;

10-meter walk test, assessing gait speed;

Modified body mass index (MBMI), assessing nutritional status; and

COMPASS-31, a questionnaire to assess autonomic symptoms.

Competitor

The results listed above are a win for Alnylam and Sanofi. The problem is that a competitor, known as Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), is using inotersen to treat patients with FAP. In my opinion, this might give some competition for Alnylam. That is because Ionis had already reported its positive phase 3 data in patients with FAP several months ago. Like Alnylam, Ionis reported that both primary endpoints of mNIS +7 impairment score, and the Norfolk Quality of Life Diabetic Neuropathy questionnaire achieved statistical significance in its phase 3 study. That means that Ionis could potentially have a first mover advantage in this patient population. The reason why I stated that Ionis might have a first mover advantage is because it depends on what transpires over this year. Ionis must choose to either create a subsidiary to launch its drug, or find a partner to commercialize it. That's because not too long ago, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pulled out of its deal with Ionis over inotersen and another rare disease program. Although, Ionis possibly having first mover advantage is not as ideal as it seems. That's because inotersen faced a couple of key safety findings that might cause it to not sell as well as patisiran. Three patients treated with inotersen had a serious adverse event (SAE) of thrombocytopenia. Thrombocytopenia is characterized of having dangerously low levels of blood platelet counts in the body. Two of the patients recovered, but the third died due to a brain hemorrhage. A fourth patient also had thrombocytopenia, but had dropped out of inotersen treatment. On top of that, four treated inotersen patients dropped out due to kidney issues. Some of the kidney issues were severe,while the others were not. On the other hand, Alnylam's patisiran had adverse events that were mild-to-moderate. Some adverse events for patisiran were peripheral edema and infusion-related reactions.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Alnylam has cash and cash equivalents of $389 million as of June 30, 2017. The reason for the influx of cash were for two reasons. The first reason was that it had raised $359.4 million in May of 2017. In addition, Alnylam also received $21.4 million for the issuance of stock to Sanofi. According to the filing, Alnylam believes it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next few years. However, it makes note of certain items that may speed up the process for needing additional capital. Such items include adding additional clinical trials into the pipeline, and to commercialize any products that might be approved by the FDA. That's because Alnylam is responsible for advancing patisiran in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. On the other hand, Sanofi will be responsible for the rest of the world.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with investment in Alnylam. For starters, patisiran could potentially be the first RNAi drug to be approved by the FDA. That means it could face harsher guidelines when being put up for approval. The FDA will want a clear track record of safety from all patisiran trials, simply because it is a new entity that has yet to receive approval in the United States. The second risk would be with respect to Ionis Pharmaceuticals as a competitor. Depending upon what track Ionis takes, inotersen could end up being approved by the FDA before patisiran. That means that inotersen might have a few months head start over patisiran. That means that patisiran might see a slow start in generating revenue, should it be approved by the FDA. Although, considering that patisiran faced less safety risks compared to inotersen that shouldn't be too big of a problem.

Conclusion

Alnylam with its partner Sanofi should have sufficient data to receive FDA approval for patisiran. The key item to watch would be how well patisiran gains traction, should inotersen receive FDA approval first for the treatment of FAP. The financials are in good order for now, but there is a high likelihood that Alnylam may have to raise more cash should it receive FDA approval for patisiran. The FDA will likely look at how safe patisiran is for patients to take. It will likely analyze the risk-benefit profile to determine if it should be approved for marketing.

