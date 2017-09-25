It's A Good Time To Run, Overvalued REIT Just Became More Overvalued

The impact of the flood on RVEN could be disastrous.

Interactive Brokers showed very little availability of shares for shorting, so this will mostly serve as a warning. Reven Housing REIT (OTCQB:RVEN) came up in a recent screen for tiny companies that wouldn’t be getting near enough analysis. These tiny spaces can create some very tempting plays because prices are more likely to deviate dramatically from the underlying values. After going through RVEN’s financial statements and strategy, I put together some very rough estimates on fair value.

What RVEN Does

RVEN invests in single-family properties and operates them as rentals. From the RVEN website:

Why its Plan Stinks

Operating expenses devour far too large of a percentage of revenue:

How Can You Tell

If you wanted to get a quick feel for how to run a business that rents out residential units, you would look at up AvalonBay Communities (AVB). It has a market capitalization of $25 billion. Like it or hate it, it is a viable benchmark for any property that seeks to invest in residential real estate.

I pulled the Q2 income statements for each and reorganized the lines to calculate EBITDA (useful for taking a quick glance at REITs)

That’s really all you need for the analysis. I could go deeper and work in interest costs and impacts of prepayments on debt, but this is the underlying and repeatable number. This gives us a rough idea of what the REIT is generating for equity and debt holders combined. Yes, we could use cash flow metrics, but those can be a bit lumpy. It’s a fine technique to use, but when the EBITDA margin is at 23%, the game is over.

Valuation

RVEN’s shares last traded at $5.06. There are roughly 10.73 million shares. That leads to a market cap of about $54.3 million.

What is the sum total of RVEN’s assets adjusted to exclude depreciation?

Roughly $63.89 million.

Keep in mind, these assets aren’t that old, so historical prices are a useful metric.

Liabilities run $26.1 million.

That means undepreciated book value of all equity would be about $37.78 million.

Can we Really Use Historical Undepreciated Book?

Why not? It gives us a good measure of what the assets sold for. If the assets have been owned for even 10 years, it starts to fall apart. If they were owned for 25, it is useless as dramatic appreciation on the property overwhelms it.

Remember, this is simply for rough valuations.

This very rough ballpark would give us $3.5 per share.

Generous

I believe that would be extremely generous since we already know the EBITDA margins are terrible.

One Good Thing

RVEN has one thing going for it. The portfolio was 97.5% occupied. That is downright great:

Waiting For the Other Shoe to Drop

Anyone want to take a guess where RVEN’s properties are located?

Yeah, so about 70% of the portfolio is exposed to being severely damaged.

Jacksonville.

Surely, you are aware of what happened in Houston.

Here’s a map for Florida courtesy of NY Times:

Could it Ditch The Properties?

You may remember when Washington Prime Group (WPG) forced the lender to eat a large loss on a loan secured by a mall. You might be wondering if RVEN could pull a similar stunt. I don’t think so. RVEN’s liabilities aren’t listed as mortgages, and a recent 8-K from January 2017 regarding the borrowings suggests the debt goes to RVEN in any default:

Covering it With Cash On Hand

I pulled up the company’s two press releases: Houston and Jacksonville:

Since I was reading both at the same time, I figured I would just underline where the words are identical. Those thoughts were so heartfelt they came from a form letter. If I was a renter, I would be very moved by its compassion.

The other reason to bring this up is its reference to cash on hand. At the end of Q2 2017, it was nearly $4 million.

It also recently took out another loan for $1,155,000:

The principal amount is underlined in green.

Before that but after Q2 2017, there was another loan for $1,793,633:

Again, underlined in green.

So, that gives us a little under $7 million in potential cash. Keep in mind that the market capitalization was $54.3 million, and I thought it should be materially lower. Therefore, paying with “cash on hand” isn’t as impressive.

Want more catalysts?

How about this one:

The company is looking to issue 6 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $4.50.

Is that higher or lower than $5.06? Right, substantially lower.

Ironically, this offering doesn’t even show up on the latest tab for Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

In a best case scenario, this is a REIT that recently posted a 23.27% EBITDA margin. Despite its terrible operating ratios, it trades substantially above the historical cost of those properties. Its occupancy numbers were the lone bright spot, but those should be thoroughly hammered. In a best case scenario, the REIT might have sufficient flood insurance… with no deductible… at replacement cost… and insurance against lost revenues…

In that best case scenario, the net assets might be worth around $3 to $4 per share. That’s before applying any discount for having most of their rental income devoured by operating expenses. Then, there is the issue that it plans to issue a substantial amount of stock (over a 50% increase) in the $4.00 to $4.50 range.

If investors could get shares to short and know they wouldn’t be called away, this would be a viable target. The REIT is significantly overvalued, has terrible margins, and a good chunk of its portfolio should be facing substantial damages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.