Nvidia: Enemy At The Gate

Nvidia fails to meet Wall Street expectations for data centers and autonomous autos in 2Q, as 17 of 38 analysts rate Nvidia a sell or hold.

AMD signs an agreement with Baidu to trial Radeon Instinct GPUs in Baidu data centers, posing a threat to Nvidia's share of Baidu's business, and to their data center market share.

AMD Agreement With Baidu Is Signal Event

As the Internet of Things (IoT) and Anything As A Service (XaaS) produce exponential growth in cloud services, deep neural networks and AI, one of the largest players in cloud services, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), has opened the accelerated data center gate to the high-end GPUs of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The future ramifications of this signal development may be substantial for Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as regards technological equivalency, market share and revenue from the sector.

Baidu has announced a partnership with AMD for "optimizing software for AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs in Baidu datacenters," paving the way for AMD to acquire a chunk of Baidu's business. Of further note, Baidu's open-source DeepBench deep-learning benchmarking tool has shown that AMD's Vega GPUs outperform Nvidia's Tesla P100, though the future impact of the upcoming launch of Nvidia's Tesla Volta V100 remains to be seen.

The stature of Baidu, as the springboard AMD will use to make inroads into Nvidia's market share, brings considerable heft to the standing of its suppliers. The company dominates the Chinese search market, and as a web services enterprise is known for its cutting edge applications of AI in China.

Establishes Technical Superiority

Baidu operates one of the most frequently visited websites in the world, ranking at number four in December 2016 according to Alexa Internet rankings, and has for many years been a buyer of Nvidia's high-end GPUs. The company owns the second largest search engine in the world, and has a 76.05% share of the Chinese search market, which is itself the largest search market in the world.

The implications for Nvidia of this new cooperation between Baidu and AMD are twofold. As a result of Baidu's benchmarking, AMD has for the time being established technical superiority in the accelerated data center market, widely held to be an engine of future growth for both companies.

Secondly, AMD has achieved an enhanced reputation in the space by dint of the Baidu agreement and its benchmarking, which AMD may exploit to expand its business base among other cloud service providers. No doubt as the junior supplier AMD will also compete aggressively on price against Nvidia, causing Nvidia to lower prices and lose revenue.

Compelling Arguments For Adoption

With the current performance advantage held by AMD's Vega GPUs, the further consideration of lower price will provide compelling arguments for the adoption of AMD products by data center customers going forward. This is subject to the proviso, however, of the performance standard achieved by Tesla's upcoming Volta V100, which is as of now not independently verified.

A key market for Nvidia, Susquehanna Financial Group estimates that the company will produce data center sales of $2 billion in 2018, representing 20% of total revenue, making it Nvidia's second most important business segment after gaming.

Of note, Susquehanna believes that data center sales may produce as much as 25.5% of 2018 revenue if allowance is made for data center processors miscategorized by Nvidia as gaming chips. In addition to Baidu, large cloud services providers Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) all run Nvidia's Tesla GPUs to drive their data centers. This is the target market for AMD to shoot at.

A Prize To Be Fought For

The value of this market makes it a prize to be fought for. Research firm IDC projects that global spending on cognitive and artificial intelligence systems will total $12.5 billion in 2017, will attain in excess of $46 billion by the year 2020, and will then reach $67.5 billion by 2023, showing a CAGR of 28.7%.

Bilaterally, Nvidia is well established with Baidu, and so the arrival of AMD as a co-supplier is more significant for the prospect of the increased challenge it represents to Nvidia than for immediate substantial erosion of the company's market share. In evidence of this, Baidu announced in July 2017 an extensive partnership with Nvidia covering Baidu's open-source AI framework PaddlePaddle, cloud computing, autonomous autos, and consumer devices.

Yet it is in the interests of all cloud services suppliers to foster competition among suppliers through alternative sourcing in order to create a purchasing environment where there is significant price competition. It is no doubt with this strategy in mind that Baidu has welcomed AMD into the fold.

Nvidia Fails To Meet Expectations

The escalation of competition from AMD in the data center market arrives at a time when there have been concerns regarding Nvidia's revenue performance in data center and autonomous autos, as the company failed to meet Wall Street's expectations with its second quarter earnings in these business segments.

An increasing number of analysts are coming to view Nvidia's rise in stock price as overextended. Of the 38 institutions covering Nvidia, 17 rate the stock as a hold or sell. With a high 40 to 50 times' earnings multiple, the Street expects Nvidia to meet or beat its estimates in core growth segments like data center upon which much of its future relies.

Notably, the AMD-Baidu connection has occurred at a time when Nvidia must also face concerns regarding the level of revenue it derives from cryptocurrencies. There are questions about the continued short- to medium-term benefit from the crypto segment for Nvidia, a segment that supplies approximately 10% of the company's gross revenue.

Nvidia has three times more exposure to the crypto segment than does AMD. In the event of a crypto downturn, that would hand AMD further relative advantage to compound their gathering momentum in the data center market. For additional analysis of the implications of cryptocurrencies for Nvidia's future revenue, see the following article on Seeking Alpha:

Conclusions

The occasion of AMD's agreement with Baidu is a signal event for Nvidia. A development which is laden with the prospect of future competitive challenges as to the technical performance of Nvidia's high-end GPU products, the company's share of the data center market, and the revenue they derive from that market.

These challenges are rendered all the more significant by their timing. They come at a time when Nvidia's revenue growth from the data center market is falling short of Wall Street's expectations, and as the company may lose relative competitive advantage to AMD as the result of a downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

The combined synergistic effect of these various elements as they play out over time could ultimately come to have a significant negative effect on Nvidia's share price.

