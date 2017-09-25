Home Depot Set To Build Out Of Tragedy

If you are like most Americans, much of the last month has been spent in front of your television, in utter shock at the sheer force of Mother Nature's power and fury. Storm after storm has ravaged the Gulf Coast and much of the Caribbean. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria struck one after the other. To compound the tragedy, each storm tore into a different area of the United States thus spreading the carnage across numerous states and territories, and leaving countless people affected by the successive disasters. To cap off the month of natural disasters, Hurricane Maria took direct aim at Puerto Rico, and left the island province devastated and totally without an electrical grid.

Damage to Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria (Photo by Sky News)

As should be the case following such tragedies, the immediate focus is on search, rescue, recovery, and aide. Countless charities are already on the ground in each area to assist those in need, while search and rescue volunteers from across the nation, and from as far as Mexico, have raced to be of assistance.

However, over coming weeks and months, the focus will slowly but surely turn to rebuilding and recovery. People affected by these tragedies will begin to turn the page to the next part of their lives, and for many that will involve rebuilding. And when this turn is made, the company best positioned to provide the needed tools and supplies is Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Dow component Home Depot is the largest big box home improvement store in the United States.

With 1977 of the company's 2275 North American stores located in the United states, and 339 of those located in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico alone (according to Home Depot Investor Relations), Home depot is well-positioned to provide tools and building materials for the immediate aftermaths of these tragedies. If one includes the other Gulf Coast states, more than 25% of their U.S. Stores (498) lie within areas affected by these storms. Thus as communities begin to rebuild, as many as 25% of the companies stores, are likely to see a solid uptick in business.

This retail footprint dwarfs their next closest competitor, Lowe's Home Improvement's (NYSE:LOW) U.S. store count of 1725. While Lowe's is also likely to benefit from the rebuilding needs of the area, they are simply not as well-positioned as their larger competitor. Lowe's has a Texas and Florida store count of 262 (Over 20% fewer stores). They have zero stores in Puerto Rico (compared to HD's 9 locations) and thus have no ability to benefit from the province's immediate and long-term rebuilding needs.

Home Depot stands to benefit from both short and longer-term trends resulting from these storms. As we have seen from other major storms, in the short-term people will turn to their stores for immediate needs, including tools for clearing debris and stabilizing homes to prevent further damage. In the places hardest-hit (such as Puerto Rico), generators will be needed to maintain some semblance of normalcy while the months pass before the electrical grid is likely to be even minimally functional.

Habitat For Humanity, New Orleans Rebuilding after Katrina

Thanks to the Federal Flood Insurance Program, many affected by these storms will return and rebuild their homes on the sites of their damaged properties. This was the pattern after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Homes Rebuilt After Hurricane Katrina

According to Habitat for Humanity and other support service providers, rebuilding continues in New Orleans to this day. And as there is not currently a requirement that victims use Federal Flood Insurance funds to relocate out of a flood zone, the cycle is likely to continue.

Home Depot will continue to benefit in the months and years to come, as people work for the next decade (if Katrina is to be a model), to return their lives to a semblance of what they had before these terrible storms.

That is not to imply that the company is doing anything unseemly, or price-gauging. Rather, they are doing what they do best: supplying building supplies to those who need them. Because of these storms, many more people will need these products, and in far larger quantities than they otherwise would have. Home Depot will continue to provide building supplies to these areas as they always have. They will use their wide retail footprint and supply chain logistical ability to supply these materials quickly and at a fair an affordable price.

This by itself could be a compelling thesis for investing in this company. However, when one adds in the fact that Home Depot is a Dow Component, that has had average annual earnings per share growth of 7.5% over the last 10 years and 21.5% over the past 5 years (according to Valueline), combined with a healthy dividend of $2.16 per share (for 2016), that has been raised every year since 2009, this is a play that will pay you to wait.

Home Depot is worth owning on its fundamentals before the tragic storms of the last month. Their earnings growth, financial stability,and healthy dividend would be attractive to most investors. That financial strength is likely to get an immediate and longer-term boost as a result of these tragic storms, and the rebuilding that will follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.