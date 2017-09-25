Special Dividends: Alphabet Edition

Repatriation is slated to be a key feature, with a rate as low as 15-20%.

In our continuing series on the prospect of a Trump Tax Repatriation proposal, today we are diving into Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), its cash offshore, and updating the outlook on the tax proposal to be released this week. In sum, Alphabet is in great position to take advantage of a tax repatriation holiday and shareholders stand to gain from such a move.

Prospect of the Tax Plan

This week, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R), will be unveiling details to the House Republican’s plan for tax reform. The measure’s reach is still anyone’s guess. Corporate tax issues include tax breaks for closing US plants, deductions for building plants in other countries, simplifying tax rates and closing loopholes like the carried-interest break, and even changes to the estate tax.

At the forefront for the investing community is the tax repatriation holiday, last deployed in 2004. While the promised increases in hiring and higher capital expenditures didn’t materialize, it also hasn’t stopped multinational companies to leaving foreign cash overseas.

A Subcommittee report that surveyed 20 major multinational companies (including the top 15 in most repatriated funds) found:

the repatriation tax break created a competitive disadvantage for domestic businesses that chose not to engage in offshore operations or investments, and provided a windfall for multinationals in a few industries without benefiting the U.S. economy as a whole.”

Alphabet may be one of the multinationals set to benefit should a repeat of 2004 occur today.

Alphabet Cash Off-shore

Alphabet, a advertising and content conglomerate most recently reported that over 60%, or nearly $60bn, of their $95bn in cash and marketable securities is held overseas. As a point of reference, Microsoft (MSFT) issued $32bn, $3/share special dividend pursuant to the 2004 holiday, which totaled over 60% of its total cash/short-term investments. Should Alphabet decide to embark on a special dividend, they would have more cash just overseas than Microsoft had in total following the passage of that law. It follows that Alphabet would pursue returning cash to shareholders.

Alphabet, at the end of 2016 going on 9 months ago, held $88 of un-repatriated income per share. It ranks near the top among peers regarding sheer size of foreign cash hoards. With revenues growing 20+% YoY, the company may begin to explore issuing a dividend for the first time in its history.

Other Uses of Cash

Alphabet, about to celebrate its 30th year as a company in 2018, only marginally increased CapEx from 2015 to 2016 from $9.9bn to $10.2bn for the year. Increased acquisition activity, like the recent $1.1bn HTC deal may also be waiting in the wings.

The company’s autonomous driving unit may also see increased activity. Morgan Stanley recently commented that Alphabet’s self-driving investments stand a chance at a sustainable business for Alphabet, saying “Alphabet’s efforts to develop sustainable transport networks through its autonomous car division is perhaps the most enterprising of the major players.”

Conclusion

Alphabet stands to repatriate tens of billions from abroad should a tax holiday pass Congress. We have seen the large proportion of these funds be returned to shareholders in the forms of dividends and buybacks following the 2004 event. While the overall impact to the economy remain contestable, it seems likely it will put some of this new found cash into the hands of its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.