What To Know Before Investing In Netflix

It’s a known fact that Netflix (NFLX) is considered to be responsible for the recent “disruption” in the media & entertainment industry. The no-frills offering of series and movies at a standardized and very low price has managed to conquer market share at the expense of many cable-TV and other Pay-TV providers. Although the overall increase in media consumption in the past few years make someone suppose (correctly) that Netflix’s growth has been in large part incremental, we can’t negate the negative effect on Pay-TV providers’ market share. Moreover, the simple and skinny model has contributed to making potential customers more price-sensitive, especially among younger generations, as Netflix’s offering at a standardized price seems to be enough to cover most of their video entertainment needs.

Any thoughtful investor or potential investor who analyzes Netflix at the current levels will have to find a rational justification for its current lofty valuation. Starting from basic valuation metrics such as the P/E multiple, it’s obvious that NFLX’s current valuation implies the expectations of huge sales growth and/or a massive margin expansion. In order to understand whether the current valuation may make sense for a long-term position, we should give a look at several valuation metrics and try to understand whether the implied assumptions make sense.

I am going to start with the purest metric – market cap, which currently stands at about $81 billion. This is more than the sum of the market cap of CBS (CBS) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA), which would amount to just $73 billion, although the hypothetical company would have 4 times Netflix’s sales, 14 times its EBITDA and 14 times its EBIT. The market is clearly pricing some exceptional growth prospects. To understand what kind of growth assumptions are priced in the stock, we have to play with numbers and see if they make sense.

What Is The Market Actually Pricing?

Netflix’s growth rates have been exceptionally high in the past two years, thanks to international expansion, in spite of a significant deceleration in the United States. It’s obvious that international growth will not be always as fast as it has been in recent times, as the high growth rates were possible thanks to the low penetration. Let’s consider this. For the domestic market, it took just 7 years to see the revenue growth rate decline from 30% to 10% (between 2010 and 2017). Since Netflix is now a global company, we can look at total revenue growth and assume that it will decline in a similar way. Starting from FactSet earnings estimates of FY EPS of $1.17, I built a discounted earnings model that assumes the growth rate will take 8 years to decline from the current 30%-32% to 10%, before stabilizing at a 6% (!) perpetuity growth rate, which implies the expectations that Netflix’s revenue growth rate will significantly outpace the economy forever. With no margin expansion, the result would be the following:

Source: author's elaboration

Considering that North America is a mature market, that penetration in Brazil and Mexico is very close to the level of the United States, that Europe is almost there after the recent massive growth and that China is clearly impenetrable, it’s easy to understand that the assumptions I used in the model above are not conservative at all. They still imply that the number of subscribers in 2027 should be more or less 5 times the current amount, which means more than 400 million additional members and which easily translates into 1.2–1.6 billion more people using the service (assuming one account per household). Even if the company is able to reach these goals, the model implies 30%-65% downside. It’s obvious that the prospects of a significant margin expansion are currently priced into NFLX. Therefore, it’s necessary to understand what kind of margin expansion is realistic and what is priced into the stock.

The first thing worth noticing now is that Netflix’s margins are low, but not that low. Its 6.3% operating margin may appear low compared to CBS, FOX, or Disney (DIS), which report margins that are 2 or 3 times higher, but the probability of seeing Netflix’s margins at those levels is very low. Even assuming the same profitability on the content production side, which is unrealistic because those companies have been building their intellectual property assets for decades, Netflix’s margins would be diluted by the core video streaming business. The situation doesn’t change much if we compare Netflix’s margins to those of Cable-TV operators such as Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR) or Dish Network (DISH).

NFLX Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

I modeled Netflix EPS at $1.17 for this year, based on FactSet estimates. These estimates are based on a net income of $520 million and $11,505 million in revenue, for a net margin of 4.5%. This is the level used in the model above, which included no margin expansion. Let’s now model a scenario where Netflix’s margins reach those of Comcast, the highest-margin cable-TV provider and notoriously holder of a de facto monopolistic power in some regions of the United States. Comcast’s average net margin in the last 6 years has been around 11%. In the model, I am going to use the same growth estimates used above, but with the addition of a margin expansion that leads Netflix’s margins to those of Comcast. This means that EPS in 2027 will be 2.44 times those modeled before (11/4.5=2.44). The result is that the Fair Value would be between $155 and $216. Only the high end of this range would indicate a modest undervaluation, with a 15% potential upside from the current levels:

Source: author's elaboration

Now let me explain why this model is not conservative at all.

Reason No. 1 – Growth estimates are generous

The revenue growth estimates imply that 1.5 -2.0 billion people will use Netflix in 2027. It’s easy to understand why. Not every Netflix user has its personal account. Families usually have only one and even friends share the same account as up to 4 people are allowed to use it at the same time. Netflix’s management is aware of this phenomenon, they accept it and even support it. They have clearly stated more than once that they are happy that more people can share the same Netflix account. So 400 million additional accounts translate into 1.2-1.6 billion additional users. Assuming that the current 104 million subscriptions can easily translate into 300–400 million users, the total number goes to 1.5–2.0 billion in 2027. This is more or less the same number of current monthly active users on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and more than the current MAUs on YouTube. The difference is that Facebook is free and faces no direct competition, having a monopolistic power protected by what I think is one of the strongest network effects in the history of capitalism. Netflix will continue to face competition from a myriad of Pay-TV services, other smaller competitors in the streaming business and free/pirate streaming services.

Reason No. 2 – Margins

Netflix’s success was achievable thanks to the no-frills offering and the competitive price. The product is very cheap compared to other Pay-TV services and is even cheaper if two or more people share the same account. Should the company try to push its subscription price higher, we can’t be sure there will be no friction from customers. The previous price hikes have been made in a context of increased offerings, where the higher price was justified by a better content quality. This is what we could expect in the future, with the clear result that a higher price will come together with higher costs. There is one thing that many investors got wrong. The competition that Netflix is facing at the moment is low due to the competitors’ tendency to preserve margins at the expense of market share. The majority of Cable-TV and Pay TV providers use a totally different strategy compared to Netflix. Those companies are not competing on pricing, nor are trying to take market share by letting several individuals share one account and use the service at the same time. As Netflix grows, these companies may find it less and less convenient to maintain their margins at the expense of market share. All these competitors may start to offer much skinnier bundles to subscribers as soon as the damage of a decline in subscribers begins to offset the benefits of maintaining good margins.

Reason No. 3 – The management was clear

In my model, I used earnings per share. If there were free cash flows to use, we could try to calculate a Fair Value with a discounted cash flow model. Unfortunately, Netflix reports negative FCF, which has become increasingly negative since 2014 due to the high investments in content and international expansion. Netflix’s CEO has clearly stated that FCF will remain negative for many years. This means that the already low earnings expected for the next several years will remain on the paper with no visible corresponding increase in FCF. We don’t know if and when we will have a solid and clear confirmation that this business is able to make money.

Final Thoughts

I tried to understand what expectations are currently priced into NFLX and I came to the conclusion that the current valuation reflects a very positive scenario where the company will be able to reach 1.5–2 billion users in just 10 years and at the same time expand its margins to the levels of a market leader like Comcast. It might be, it’s possible. There will be more than 4.1 billion internet users in the world after 2021 and they should grow at least to 5 billion by 2027. Even if we exclude the impenetrable China, I estimate that the number of potential customers should be around 4 billion. Anyway, I think that putting the concepts of “possible” and “probable” on the same level can lead to disastrous results. Any investor who puts his/her money in a stock should have an idea of the risk/reward of that operation. In these conditions, the risk/reward of a long on NFLX is not favorable, as the stock’s valuation implies a scenario where everything goes well, just to see that there is no significant upside left. The probability of making money with this stock in the long term is very low.

