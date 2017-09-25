Honeywell International Is Great Even At This Price

The growth may not be over yet, with 3Q earnings expected to rise by 13-16% on a year-on-year basis.

Honeywell International (HON) is a company that I predicted would continue its rise last February. Indeed, it has done so, from a price of $120 at the time I wrote my last article, to a price of $141.75 at the time of writing.

Among the factors that had contributed to the success of Honeywell the last time I covered the company were the acquisition of Intelligrated, which led to a 14.3% increase in margin in the Sensing & Productivity Solutions segment. Among this was also general improvement in the O&G and construction sectors, which also helped boost margins across Honeywell’s Environmental & Energy Solutions division which relies on customers in such industries.

This is quite an interesting company from the point of view that – with the exception of the occasional dip – has been growing pretty much consistently since 2009.

That being said, Honeywell did see drops in margins across certain business lines – particularly that of the aerospace segment. A significant reason behind this was due to a continuing trend of subdued demand across the business aviation sector.

However, in spite of continuing weakness in the business market, Q2 2017 proved to be a lot more positive as a whole - with margins for Aero rising by 22.3%, attributable to a strong commercial market and continued upticks in U.S. Defense Volumes.

Source: Honeywell Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

Even though sales in certain segments were down, margins broadly remained stable with the exception of SPS which saw margins down by 15%. However, given that overall sales increased and that this segment represents the company’s lowest contributor to revenue, I am not overly concerned about this.

In the third quarter, the company is expected to bring in EPS of $1.70-$1.75 which is up by 13-16% year-on-year.

Source: Honeywell Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

The thing I particularly like about Honeywell is that as a conglomerate, the company has its foot in many industries and can appropriately diversify itself to thrive in a range of environments. For instance, even with sectors such as the Environmental & Energy Solutions division serving a range of clients in the O&G industry, the company was practically unfazed when oil prices had bottomed out and business was very weak in this sector.

Moreover, with an average dividend growth rate of 12.20% over the last five years along with a yield of 1.88%, the company is quite a respectable play as an income stock.

Currently, the P/E ratio is nearing a peak of 22 that was previously reached at the end of 2013.

Source: stockrow.com

However, when looking at past price, we notice that even when the P/E ratio dropped, price continued to grow which indicated high growth in earnings at the time. Should this trend continue, then I would still see the current price as being suitable to get in on this company even in spite of the rise.

Honeywell International is a company with a highly diversified business that lends to a distinct competitive advantage, and this shows in the company’s financials. I am quite positive on the future of this company, and it’s on my watchlist for stocks that I might potentially go long on in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.