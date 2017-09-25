AbbVie Should Obtain FDA Approval For Elagolix

Background

In June 2010, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). AbbVie is to develop and commercialize elagolix. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie is responsible for all development, marketing and commercialization costs and has primary responsibility for all regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to elagolix. AbbVie made an upfront payment of $75 million and agreed to milestone payments of up to $480 million and up to an additional $50 million in commercial based event. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie is responsible for all development, marketing and commercialization costs.

NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company developing several novel drug candidates for treatment of neurological and endocrine diseases and disorders. NBIX currently has three programs that are in the Phase III status (Figure 1). This article will focus solely on the company’s lead program, elagolix for the endometriosis indication. Chief Executive Officer Kevin C. Gorman founded the company in 1992.

(Figure 1 – Source: Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2015 Annual Report)

About Endometriosis

Endometriosis is an abnormal growth of cells where tissue begins to grow outside of the uterus. As a result of this growth, women may encounter long-term pelvic pain. Currently, there is no cure for endometriosis. Patients often resort to off-label drugs such as danazol, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and even opioid to reduce pain. Danazol is a synthetic drug that creates male type hormone and low estrogen hormone. As a result, 80% of women will experience pain relief but likely to suffer from the side-effects which include weight gain, male pattern hair growth, and even deepening of the voice. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are usually the first line of treatment to control the experienced pelvic pain. In more extensive cases, surgical interventions to remove the tissue are often pursued. As you can see, there is a significant unmet medical need for patients suffering from endometriosis. Endometriosis affects an estimated 200,000 patients per year in the United States. Figure 2 shows the market share of the various pharmacological therapies for endometriosis in the United States.

(Figure 2 – Source: Karl-Werner Schweppe)

First Phase III (Violet Petal Study) in 2015

In January of 2015, AbbVie reported topline results from the first of two large Phase III clinical trials for endometriosis. The Violet Petal Study was a six‐month study, designed to test placebo against elagolix 150mg once a day and 200mg twice a day doses.

Primary endpoints measuring dysmenorrhea and non‐menstrual pelvic pain were measured at month three and month six to show the durability of response (The results were positive for both doses for both endpoints at both time‐points (p<0.001). See Figure 3 for a detailed diagram showing tissue growth, which causes the experienced pain.

Later in 2015, AbbVie reported that the one‐year extension of this trial showed similar efficacy and safety data as was observed during the first six months. This shows that elagolix continues to have a long-lasting positive effect on the patient.



(Figure 3 – Patient with abnormal tissue growth. Source: Mayoclinic.org)

Second Phase III (Solstice Study) in 2016

In February 2016, AbbVie reported the topline data from the second Phase III trial for endometriosis. The Solstice Study is a replicate study of the Violet Petal Study. Similarly, both doses of elagolix met all endpoints at all time‐points. This second Phase III trial is now in its one‐year extension. If the extension results show similar results to the Violet Petal Study, then investors will likely benefit from a rise in the stock value.

New Drug Application pending in 2017

On September 6, 2017, AbbVie submitted the New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for investigational oral treatment of elagolix for endometriosis. According to the FDA, new drug application can take 0.6–2 years for approval. Approval for elagolix will result in the first new medical management treatment option for endometriosis-associated pain in more than a decade. Based on the aforementioned clinical Phase III studies, elagolix demonstrated superiority compared to placebo in reducing three types of endometriosis-associated pain. This was a daily menstrual pelvic pain, non-menstrual pelvic pain and painful intercourse.

The clinical trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of elagolix in nearly 1,700 women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain. Fortunately, a great sign for patients taking elagolix was that they experienced a reduction in the amount and frequency of rescue pain medication use, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids compared to placebo.

"The submission represents an important step forward for women suffering from endometriosis and physicians who are in need of additional medical treatment options to help manage this chronic and painful disease," said Michael Severino, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, AbbVie. "Elagolix has the potential to be an important oral treatment option for women suffering from the most prevalent symptoms of endometriosis and we look forward to working with the FDA throughout the review process."

Endometriosis Market Potential

According to GlobalData, endometriosis market is expected to grow steadily, surpassing $2 billion by 2025. The endometriosis market across the seven major countries of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and Japan, is set to rise from around $1.72 billion in 2015 to just over $2 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7 percent, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData.

On the other hand, according to Drug Market Research (Figure 4), global endometriosis market estimated a more aggressive market potential at $1.7 billion in 2009 and is forecasting a CAGR of 4.3% to reach $2.3 billion by 2016. Nonetheless, the trend appears to be growing for this disease. Elagolix is expected to have an annual cost of therapy over $7,000 in the U.S., while the European countries are to cost ~$1,000 annually.

(Figure 4 – Endometriosis Market Growth, Source: Drug Market Research)

Risk

New Drug Application may be delayed or even possibly denied by the U.S. FDA. There is no guarantee that AbbVie will succeed in obtaining this approval, which will ultimately have a negative effect on the company and NBIX. According to Leonard Sacks’ article (doi:10.1001/jama.2013.282542), the main reason for the delay would be a failure to select optimal drug doses and suitable study end-points. Although AbbVie had two successful Phase III trials, it is expected they continue to pursue the same doses and end points. If there is any error made by the company, then re-application for NDA will be costly, delaying marketing approval and the availability of new drugs to patients.

Adverse event of hot flush quite high for patients on elagolix. Findings were consistent across Phase 3 trials and prior elagolix studies. According to AbbVie, in the first Phase 3 study, the most frequently reported adverse events assessed over six months were hot flush, headache and nausea. The rates for hot flush were (7%, 24%, 42% for placebo, 150 mg once daily and 200 mg twice daily, respectively. The majority of hot flushes were mild to moderate in severity. Hot flush can be described as a sudden feeling of warmth or heat in the body. Hot flushes may occur on their own but are often accompanied by night sweats or excessive sweating during the day. The risk for investors is that the FDA may view this adverse event as abnormally high in drug patients, and ultimately not approve the drug outright.

Conclusion

It has been over seven years since Neurocrine Biosciences entered into the key partnership with AbbVie. Since the inception of the agreement, NBIX recorded revenues of $75.0 million related to the amortization of up-front license fees, $30.0 million in milestone revenue, and $37.0 million of sponsored development revenue. Both companies stand to witness the appreciation of their share prices should elagolix be granted FDA approval for endometriosis-associated pain. Although there is always certainly risk in not obtaining the new drug application, AbbVie stands in an optimal position to win such approval. The Violet Petal and Solstice Studies generated favorable scientific data and reduced pain when comparing elagolix to placebo. Based on this compelling result, there is a more likely chance of approval. This is an exciting time for both patients and shareholders!

