LendingTree Acquires Non-Lending Assets Of SnapCap

SnapCap provides a variety of loan products to small businesses using a proprietary approach that doesn't rely on credit scores.

LendingTree has acquired certain non-lending assets of SnapCap for up to $21 million.

Quick Take

LendingTree (TREE), the technology-enabled digital media company, has acquired certain non-lending assets SnapCap for $21 million, which consists of $12 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million.

SnapCap provides hybrid loans to small businesses via a ‘concierge approach’ that doesn’t use traditional credit scores for loan underwriting decisions.

The acquisition of certain assets of SnapCap will help LendingTree scale and accelerate its small business channel.

Target Company

Charleston, South Carolina-based SnapCap was founded in 2012 to provide hybrid loans to small businesses for fast, simple access to capital.

Management is headed by co-founder Chris Mettler and Hunter Stunzi. Chris Mettler is also the President of CompareCards by LendingTree; prior to founding SnapCap, Chris Mettler found Iron Horse Holdings. Before founding SnapCap, Hunter Stunzi worked as Financial Adviser for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and senior Credit Manager for Wells Fargo.

Below is a brief overview video about SnapCap:

(Source: YouTube)

SnapCap’s main approach is to avoid using standardized credit scores and instead use a proprietary process based on the business’ future prospects

Its main credit offerings include working capital loans, inventory loans, expansion loans and equipment loans.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LendingTree, the technology-enabled digital media company, has agreed to acquire certain non-lending assets of SnapCap for $21 million, which consists of $12 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million.

LendingTree provides consumers with online tools and information to help them find the suitable loans for their needs, connecting them with multiple potential lenders. Since its founding in 1996, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests.

Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree said of the deal’s value,

SnapCap has a talented team with a unique, high-touch business model. The company's concierge-based approach provides a quality end-to-end sales experience for customers while delivering high-intent borrowers and superior unit economics for lending partners. This transaction is consistent with our strategic plan and recent acquisitions, and we are confident it will help us scale and accelerate our small business channel.

Hunter Stunzi, co-founder of SnapCap, added,

Since LendingTree first launched its business loan marketplace in 2014, LendingTree has been committed to increasing credit accessibility for small businesses and we share the same vision of simplifying the loan process for business owners. We feel confident that this partnership will enable us to capture meaningful market share in the small business loan space and help even more business owners obtain the financing they need.

The acquisition will be a complementary deal for both companies since LendingTree is aiming to scale and accelerate its small business channel and SnapCap specializes in providing loans to small businesses through its concierge technology.

