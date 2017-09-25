Altria: What Makes It So Great?

I talk to already published data, of course, my own estimates and introduce financial information not easily available and often overlooked.

Here I analyze all relevant financial characteristics - from market share, to "stick" pricing, to free cash flows, to valuation.

This article outlines the fundamental drivers of Altria's ongoing strength and past success, and why I recently bought the stock on the view of a 30%-plus return.

Stock in Altria (MO) has fallen about 20% from its summer highs, struck by potential regulation and disappointment among traders hoping for a quick merger with PM Int'l (NYSE:PM). I have added to my holdings in MO over the past week on the view that, despite these issues the company will grow its cash flows with the same success it has throughout its remarkable history as a public company.

There have been a few articles on Seeking Alpha in the past week where the bullish case for Altria is presented with style and readability but comparatively light on substance and invest-ability. And while pictures of menacing gladiators and colored maps are tasty eye candy, I felt hungry for home-cooked after reading those reports. After all, a great company like Altria deserves a thorough vetting.

This article lays out the foundations of Altria's fundamental, long-term strength.

Altria's Dominant Market Share = Dominant Pricing Power

Ownership of more than half the US tobacco market is mainly driven by Altria's high-priced, premium brands - built around Marlboro (~44% share) in cigarettes and Copenhagen (34%), Skoal (17%) in smokeless (MST - moist smokeless tobacco).

Source: Company SEC filings, IRI/Management Science Associates and IRI Infoscan.

From 2009-2017E average annual growth is a very impressive 3.3% in Altria's cigarette prices. The bulk of each incremental cent goes straight to the bottom line.

Changes based on weighted avg., full-year.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Altria implements tobacco price increases every spring and fall - about as reliably as changes in season. Hikes are implemented from a simple wholesale raise or via reduction in promotional allowance.

Cigarette Price Increases Since 2013

2016 2015 2014 2013 Price* - wholesale (YE) $3.60 $3.45 $3.31 $3.17 Reduced promotions (May) - - 0.06 Reduced promotions (Nov.) 0.02 - 0.004 Increased list prices (May) 0.07 0.07 0.06 Increased list prices (Nov.) 0.06 0.07 0.07 Change (%) 4.4% 4.2% 4.2%

*Per 20-count pack, including federal excise tax ($1.01 in 2016).

Source: Company SEC filings.

The above serves as template for semi-annual price increases within Altria's smokeless tobacco business.

In today's low-inflationary consumer product environment, there are few signs of potential diminution in pricing power across Altria's key brands - proven over decades and across continents (via PM Int'l). This price leadership is especially impressive in context to other consumer 'non-cyclicals' (e.g., P&G in HPC, Kroger among food retail) and 'defensives' (TEVA in generics, Amerisource among drug distributors), where sharply reduced recent pricing power (not to say deflation) proves them anything but non-cyclical and defensive.

Margins

The extremely compelling profit margins at PM USA (Altria) are the direct result of increasing tobacco industry dominance.

Since 2009 - post split from PM Int'l, and year-one of the transformative acquisition of UST in smokeless - the company's margins are tracking higher by a full third, and pushing annual operating profit advances of more than one-half in under a decade.

Source: Company SEC filings.

A significant portion of its growth in profit (margins) owes to MST: Smokeless EBIT margins exceed 60%, and compare to cigarettes' above 45% (net of excise tax). Margin drag from Ste. Michelle (16% EBIT), meanwhile, is mostly muted by the wine segment's negligible sales contribution (2% of total).

Excise Taxes

Investors uninterested in a discussion about excise taxes might find this portion of the article boring. But there's really nothing boring about a quarter of a billion dollars. That's the amount Altria will generate in 2017 alone from the one percentage point decline in this year's federal excise tax rate.

Excise tax paid at wholesale, i.e., by the manufacturer.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Moreover, these steady excise declines show no sign of abating for MO. After peaking at close to 31% for 2011 for tobacco (including MST), the drop to just below 25% currently is mainly driven by regulated tax declines, as duties on cigarettes have fallen from $1.06 a pack to just over $1 recently.

Ongoing moderation in excise duties is also occurring within MO's highly profitable smokeless unit, and from a lower base level.

$ per pack is based on 20-count cigarettes, taxed at the federal level.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Fast-growing MST, with a 5-year revenue CAGR of nearly 5% (vs. <1% in cigarettes), highlights a profitable shift in overall sales mix within tobacco. More specifically, these rapidly growing smokeless sales benefit from being taxed at less than one-fourth the rate of smokes.

Excise Tax - Altria-paid H117 H116 Smokeable 26.5% 27.5% Smokeless 6.2% 6.7% Wine 3.1% 3.5%

Paid at the federal level.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Note that duties are again collected at the retail level, where merchants (convenience stores mostly) pay state and local excise amounting to an additional $1.61 per pack in 2016. Although these outlays have no direct impact on Altria, higher retail prices don't exactly spur demand, either.

Free Cash Flows, Its Uses, and Debt

Growth in free cash flows is a key part of Altria's attractiveness. Bolstered by low debt, modest capital needs and significant equity investment (ABInBev*), distributions to shareholders of MO's robust free cash flows are now split about 2:1 between common dividends and share buybacks.

Yield and repurchase %'s based on average share prices through each year.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Altria recently increased its quarterly dividend (by 8% to $1.07), and again expanded its repurchase program. The new buyback, with about $1.3 billion remaining (July 2017), will likely be exhausted before its authorization expires in early 2018, and the dividend amount ought to continue climbing by at least 5% annually.

The impact from Altria's massive profitability is further magnified in its returns, where total capital outlays only approximate (non-cash) depreciation of past capital investment. Moreover, its cross-licensing, R&D and other agreements with Philip Morris International are helping subsidize the ongoing cost of product innovation (NuMark, etc.).

Altria has a very conservative balance sheet. Borrowings initially issued in 2009 to finance MO's $11.7 billion acquisition of UST effectively remain on its books. Subsequent increases in cash flows (which of course UST contributes) have helped trim the levels of net debt to EBITDA to about 1.0 times.

Source: Company SEC filings.

By selling just half its $20 billion investment in ABInBev MO could return to the net cash position of 2008. However, the recently increased stake in this long-standing investment (originally SAB Miller), paying MO close to $700M in dividends, suggests it will remain on Altria's books indefinitely.

Valuation

Tobacco is a mature, cash-generative business, and thus enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA is the appropriate valuation method. Multiples in the chart below discount MO's 10.2% investment in ABInBev (market cap. ~$200 billion) by 25% from its fair value and treats that initial investment (i.e., SAB Miller) similarly.

As a rule of thumb, each incremental turn (i.e., multiple point) on EBITDA causes about 8% change in the stock price of MO [EBITDA divided by market capitalization].

Source: Company SEC filings.

Since their split in 2008, MO's always traded at a discount to its closest peer Philip Morris International, due in part to the misplaced fear of costly future US anti-tobacco litigation. Indeed, a paucity of US tobacco litigation since PMI's spin-off (and the late-90's Master Settlement Agreement) argues for sharp reduction in that discount. The market currently values MO at only two-thirds of the corresponding EV/EBITDA it applies to PM. This 34% discount is closer to the 2009 high (of 42%) than even the multi-year average (23%), let alone the 3% low that it began the current year.

I value Altria at $80, implying more than 30% total return from recent quotations. Much of the implied return reflects higher valuation, where 14.5 times applied to my 2018 EBITDA forecast reflects solid, steady growth beyond this short-term time-frame. Equally important, I expect firmer conviction among investors of the industry's counter-cyclical profit and cash flow streams.

Finally, a big part of Altria's staggering long-term performance is due to the simple fact that most investors over-estimate the value of short-term profit growth and under-estimate incremental longer-term cash flow increases. And for at least as long as these perceptions exist, MO will continue to outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only, and not an investment recommendation.