Weak Commodity Prices Distract From Adecoagro's Positives

Commodity prices are a key short-term factor in the stock price, but Adecoagro has shown it can build value over the long term in its core operations through superior management.

An expansion of crushing capacity over the next six years should offer strong cash-on-cash returns and further upgrade the margin mix of the business.

Adecoagro remains a cost leader in its markets and one of the few major sugar producers to still be profitable even at recent market lows.

One of the frustrating things about investing in commodity companies is that individual companies can run themselves exceptionally well and still see those benefits largely chewed up adverse moves in the commodity markets they serve. Such has been the case with Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO). Although Adecoagro has an enviable cost structure in both its sugar/ethanol and farming operations, weaker prices have undermined the company’s earnings power and pressured stock throughout 2017.

I still believe in the quality of Adecoagro, and I still believe that the shares are undervalued based on the company’s long-term FCF potential. Unfortunately, the vagaries of the commodity markets are such that it’s difficult to feel particularly strong conviction about any short-term forecast. That may not bother long-term investors who appreciate a solidly-run business with low costs, good global competitiveness, and attractively long-term growth drivers, but less patient investors may find the commodity-induced volatility is too much bother.

Sugar And Ethanol Have Soured The Story

A year ago, Adecoagro and peers/rivals like Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), Sao Martinho, and Biosev were enjoying the benefits of strong prices in both their sugar and ethanol operations; rival producers outside of Brazil were having production difficulties and the needs of Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were driving higher gasoline prices (which is almost always good for Brazil’s ethanol producers).

Now the situation is different. Although Brazil’s government continues to support ethanol by taxing gasoline more heavily, lower oil prices and a still-struggling Brazilian economy have reversed some of those gains in ethanol, with prices recently declining around 10%. The situation has been tougher with sugar. Better weather in competitive sugar-growing regions has led to bumper crops and governments in India and Europe have worked to facilitate increased production and exports. With that, the price of the #11 sugar contract has dropped from over $0.22/lb in the fall of 2016 to around $0.14/lb recently.

Adecoagro has also had some of its own company-specific challenges. Adverse weather has put the crushing operations behind schedule, leading to a 9% drop in volume in the second quarter and a 20% drop in yields. The crushing volumes should be recoverable, but it has started to crimp EBITDA in the short term and is leading to higher production costs.

Reinvesting In The Most Profitable Part Of The Business

With EBITDA margins above 40% and significant cost advantages, it is not too surprising to see that Adecoagro is re-investing in its sugar operations. The company has announced a plan to expand its crushing capacity by roughly 25% by expanding its operations at Angelica and adding a new mill at Invinhema.

The expansion plan should be complete by 2023 and the cost (around $52/ton) is attractive compared to what it would cost to buy capacity through M&A (around $90/ton at the time of the announcement). Adecoagro will also be increasing its cane planting to support this expanded capacity; while Adecoagro can and does crush cane sourced from outside the company, it’s considerably more profitable to use its own (margins are closer to 60%). All told, the company should see an IRR of 30% or more from this expansion, making it a good use of capital.

It’s also worth noting that Adecoagro continues to benefit from one of the best cost structures in the industry. Looking at it in terms of sugar prices, Adecoagro operates with a cash cost around $0.10/lb – roughly $0.03/lb to $0.04/lb below what most of its rivals in Brazil can manage, about $0.09/lb below the cost of production in Australia, and less than half the cost of sugar beet production in France. Seeing as how current prices for sugar are barely covering the cash costs of the most efficient producers (Brazil), Adecoagro can still make money at a time when the industry as a whole is in a tough situation.

Better still, the low-cost position is a result of deliberate management decisions, not just a lucky confluence of one-time or temporary circumstances. First, Adecoagro has access to a large bank of leasable land near its mills where the next-best use of the land (cattle ranching) is worth much less (two-thirds or less, in some cases) to the ranchers while still giving Adecoagro attractive lease terms. Adecoagro is also smart about its husbandry of the land, using continuous harvesting to operate more efficiently, but also re-investing in the fields to keep them producing at attractive levels. The company is also quite efficient with its co-generation and logistics, as well as taking advantage of some tax benefits.

Farming Won’t Be The Star, But That’s Okay

Farming has been shrinking as a percentage of Adecoagro’s EBITDA, but that has much more to do with the success of the sugar and ethanol operations than any deficiencies in the farming operations. Not unlike the sugar/ethanol operations, Adecoagro is also a very efficient operator in its farming business – a benefit of buying undeveloped land at attractive prices, bringing it into production, and then using best practices (no-till, GM crops, automation, rotation, etc.).

Adecoagro is heavily leveraged to Argentina, and that is not going to change in the near term. Management believes that Brazilian farmland is just too expensive, with farming yields in the neighborhood of 1% to 2% versus the 4% to 5% available in Argentina. What’s more, the company still has a sizable book of un/under-developed farmland that can be brought into use in the coming years, and management is not actively looking for new land.

Management is looking to increase its production of rice in Argentina and add more vertical integration (more milling operations and so on). They are also considering a significant expansion of the company’s dairy operations. Both are sound economic decisions, but unlikely to make much of a difference in the consolidated financials due to their small absolute size. In the meantime, Argentina’s improving economy and cooling inflation would both be welcome boosts to the farming business, and it is worth noting that the Argentine government has prioritized strengthening Argentina’s agricultural exports.

The Opportunity

The biggest drivers for Adecoagro are the expansion of its sugar/ethanol capacity over the next six years and ongoing demand growth for sugar, ethanol, and food crops. Global sugar and food demand continue to grow, and with minimal pressure on the land for other uses, Argentina and Brazil are well-placed to be low-cost suppliers to importers like China. Ethanol, too, remains an attractive business for Adecoagro – the company’s cost advantage is a key competitive edge and Brazil remains committed to supporting ethanol as an alternative to gasoline.

Adecoagro benefited greatly from higher prices last year, so my lower growth expectations now have more to with a higher starting base. I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 2%, with the company’s capacity additions offering growth potential above that trend once they’re online. Commodity prices remain the biggest risk factor to revenue growth. On the margin side, I see the expansion of the sugar/ethanol business skewing Adecoagro’s future margins higher, supporting FCF growth in the mid-single-digit range and a DCF-based fair value of around $13.50. A 7.5x multiple to my EBITDA estimate gives me a $15 target, so I continue to believe that $13.50 to $14.50 is a reasonable range for the share price.

The Bottom Line

I like to buy well-run businesses when the market is wrapped up with near-term macro worries, and that would seem to be the case here with Adecoagro. I don’t want to underplay the risk that weak ethanol and/or sugar prices could remain (or worsen) as a headwind, but I think this company’s cost structure is a big advantage and I believe low sugar prices will push some production out of the market next year, while Brazil’s recovery should help ethanol prices (and higher oil prices would be a welcome sight as well). The commodity risk here means that these shares aren’t for everyone, but I like how Adecoagro management has shown that it can handle what factors are in its control quite well, and I believe there is underappreciated long-term value here.

