5 Reasons Pointer Telocation Is Pointing Upwards

What if you could subscribe to a software service that enabled you to track your fleet of vehicles, not just their location, but in Big Brotheresque fashion, EVERYTHING: speed, location, direction, hours of driving, RPMs, engine temperature, fuel level, oil pressure, etc. What if it could detect dangers such as speeding, hard braking, zig-zagging, low fuel, and engine overheating, and what if it faithfully reported when a fleet vehicle was parked at the donut shop instead of cruising at the proper speed limit towards its assigned destination?

Certainly, this would appeal to parents of teenage drivers (the teenagers, not so much), but to the owner of a large fleet of trucks that at any given time is scattered all over the country, a service providing this information would be extremely valuable.

This is the premise behind Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR), an Israeli company that provides fleet management services, stolen vehicle retrieval, and roadside assistance to stranded vehicles. As Pointer explains on its website, www.pointer.com, Pointer provides a cloud-based data-gathering service that increases fleet "performance, productivity and profitability in real time and over time."

Pointer maximizes fleet operational efficiency, increases driver safety and compliance, improves fleet asset security, and helps to mitigate fraudulent behavior (unauthorized driving and fuel fraud, for example). Below are five reasons why this technologically amazing fleet management service is an increasingly enticing potential investment:

1. Situated in a long-term bullish sector and attractive industry

The technology sector, as we all know, has changed radically and grown explosively over the last 20 years, and many of the most successful businesses (from a stock price growth standpoint) are from this sector. Pointer, a high-tech software service, is in this sector, and just as importantly, the industry that it belongs to, security and safety, was ranked (at the time this article was written) as #50 out of the 197 industry groups, putting it in the top quarter of industry groups (well, almost).

The security and safety industry has been climbing; 6 months ago, it was the 82nd best performing group. Collectively, its industry is up about 19% year to date and shows a relatively stable 45-degree uptrend over the last 2 decades.

2. Pointer is a subscription service with a growing, high-margin recurrent revenue base.

As CEO David Mahlab explained on the 2nd quarter earnings call on August 16th, 2017, "nearly two-thirds of [Pointer's] total earnings coming from high-margin recurrent service revenue." Unlike most companies that must continually convince its existing customers to buy more of its gizmos and widgets, while concurrently trying to find new customers, Pointer has a customer base that pays them repeatedly for providing them their service.

Obviously, customers can be lost, but it is inherently easier to maintain a steady revenue stream and grow with this business model. Several companies, whose stocks have been spectacularly successful, demonstrate the potentially lucrative nature of providing a subscription service (Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with its Amazon Prime service, come to mind). And unlike Netflix customers who can instantaneously cancel with the click of a mouse, a fleet manager, after investing considerable time mastering the complexities of Pointer's service, would in theory be much less prone to discontinuing.

CEO Mahlab provided more color on Pointer's revenue, explaining: "Total revenue grew 24%, while recurring service revenue, which now represent 63% of the total revenue, grew 27%. Total subscribers grew 24% year-over-year, and we ended the second quarter with a total of 239,000 subscribers." Making money from existing subscribers and gradually add new subscribers seems much easier in theory than trying to get people to buy, for example, more and more pairs of plastic-rubbery shoes (no offence, Crocs).

3. Pointer's earnings per share is accelerating, and sales are taking off.

Earnings and sales were spotty over the last three years, during which time the stock chart embarked upon an extended cup-shaped consolidation period, but in December of 2016, the company sprang to life. Quarterly earnings per share came in at +10% for December 2016, +26% in March 2017, and +78% in June of 2017.

That is exactly the type of accelerating EPS growth that an investor wants to see. The quarterly sales numbers turned upwards in June of 2016 at +5%, and subsequently posted quarterly sales numbers at +9%, +15%, +28%, and +24% in June of 2017. Although the small decrease in the latest sales is disappointing, certainly, the overall trend appears healthy. EPS for the year is estimated at $0.86 for 2017 and $1.04 for 2018.

4. Mutual funds have finally discovered the stock, and ownership is increasing.

Although the company is almost 20 years old, Pointer has only been listed on the Nasdaq since 2012; prior to that, it was only on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The stock had been virtually ignored by mutual funds, but recently, the funds seem to finally be scooping up shares. Only 2 funds owned shares in December 2016, then 3 funds in March, and then increasing to 5 funds in June of 2017.

At its current price (at the time of this writing) of $16.85, the price has finally reached a level where many mutual funds will consider buying the company's shares. However, the 50-day average volume is only about 55,000, and funds ideally like volume to be at several hundred thousand per day, so that they don't make "elephant-size splashes in the pool" (see below).

5. Technically, the price chart shows strength and accumulation

The 5-year chart shows an enticing breakout of a 3+ year cup without handle consolidation period. Note the big volume "skyscraper" up days. These are days when way above average number of shares were exchanged, and the price was driven higher. These skyscrapers often indicate mutual funds accumulating shares. Mutual funds entering a stock are like an elephant getting into a pool; even if he tries to slip in quietly, everyone is going to notice! Since funds accumulate for months and sometimes years, these big volume up days are very bullish. below is the 5-year chart:

Examining the 1-year chart, we notice again the big volume up days and see that PNTR did not form a traditional handle on its cup; rather, it broke out in mid July, swiftly threw back to the base of the cup, shook out a few final weak holders or "shoe clerks," as I like to call them, and proceeded to break out again with gusto.

The stock is currently overextended, and one could make a case for waiting to buy until after a consolidation; it likely will return to at least $14.5 and perhaps as low as $12. (Incidentally, I bought in at the original breakout in mid-July 2017 and did not enjoy riding out the steep throwback, but I held tight and am showing a decent profit now.)

Conclusion:

For the reasons I have listed above, I am very excited about owning shares of this amazing company. I feel that after years of flat stock performance, Pointer has reached its tipping point, and it will reward long-term investors with significant price growth.

I welcome any comments below, and if any of you are fleet managers or fleet vehicle drivers who have first-hand experience using this innovative service, I would be very interested in hearing your thoughts.

