Market Timing Vs. Buy-And-Hold: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The debate over whether to time the market or simply buy and hold through thick and thin may never die, but the frequency of its revival will surely intensify at a time when the bull market is seven and a half years old.

That is all more the case when the market has reached for new highs amid a never-ending stream of reports of weak economic conditions, if not outright unambiguously bad news. Add in a stream of high-profile money managers and economists (Jeffrey Gundlach, Howard Marks, Robert Shiller) warning the market’s jig is up, and it seems like the debate is stacked against buy-and-hold before we begin. But there are always two sides to a debate, and fortunately, Seeking Alpha presents two very tough contenders on opposing sides of the ring.

The latest article from Erik Conley makes the case against buy and hold; the argument in favor of buy and hold comes courtesy of a link to a Bloomberg article by Nir Kaissar in Jeff Miller’s always valuable “Weighing the Week Ahead” compendium. (You should read Jeff’s piece for its insights on tax reform and current market valuations, among many other issues, as well. And follow him here.)

We’ll start with Erik’s argument, which is very nicely written and elegantly argued. (Follow Erik here.) He starts by making a distinction between regular and super bear markets, the former occurring on average every 6.2 years and lasting 1.5 years, with the latter growling every 12.1 years and lasting 5.1 years on average. Erik argues against the logic of simply waiting out each kind of bear to recover the losses, averaging 34% and 38%, respectively. Here’s why:

The real cost of a Super-bear is not the percent decline from peak to trough. No, the real cost is the amount of time lost. Think about that for a minute. Money is a renewable asset. If you lose money, you can go out and get some more. But time is not renewable. It's fixed. And when you go through a Super-bear, you are losing more than 5 years of the precious time you have been allotted as a living member of the human race.”

Erik persuasively characterizes our investments not as a number on your brokerage statement but as “buying power.” He then gently walks the reader through Bayesian probability to calculate a not insignificant chance of a super-bear within the next 12 months. Erik’s challenge:

Are you really going to gamble your retirement fund on the possibility that he could be wrong? And if he is right, are you willing to gamble that your retirement account will fully recover by the time you stop working?”

On the other side of the ring, we have Nir Kaissar’s analysis, linked by and endorsed by Jeff Miller. (Jeff considers market timing futile, backing “risk timing” instead.)

Kaissar makes two arguments exceedingly well. First, he updates the familiar argument that that most investors haven’t done such a great job of market timing. But then he adds unique insight in noting that the gains of smart timing are de minimus, so why bother? Kaissar models Warren Buffett’s market timing, i.e., his varying allocations to cash over the years, compared to buy-and-hold, and concludes thusly:

It turns out that Buffett’s market timing has likely paid off, but only modestly. Buffett’s allocations returned 9.6 percent annually during the period, including dividends, whereas the static allocation returned 9.5 percent annually.”

So there you have two strong arguments. Erik Conley points to the risk of lost buying power at a time when you really need it, i.e., when you stop working, whereas Kaissar’s argument is that few of us have Warren Buffett’s investing acumen and even if we did, we’d gain relatively little by it.

While acknowledging that the arguments of our two contenders don’t speak to one another precisely, I weigh in on Kaissar’s side, and here’s why. Erik Conley is right to stress that our investments should be seen as purchasing power. He also astutely emphasizes the irrecoverability of time. A retiree, in his example, doesn’t get any second chances. The money needs to be there for him when he needs it. Further still, he warns about a super-bear. I myself have previously warned that we are due for a super-duper bear economic and market crisis (though I am agnostic on the timing).

But those are not reasons to time the market; rather, they are reasons to take certain precautions. In other words, we can guard against the risks of which he warns through a more effective methodology. The one I have argued for is an equal-weight portfolio of stocks, property and cash. But within that stock segment, I think buy-and-hold is the way to go, and I find Kaissar’s arguments quite persuasive, particularly his novelty that the gains for correct timing are paltry.

Do we all have to work to become as smart an investor as Warren Buffett, and monitor markets every day, in the hopes of eking out a small advantage? Also, while Bayesian probability is not without its applications, I doubt that others have not tried this approach before, and yet the chronicles of portfolio managers who can consistently make money through their shrewd timing moves is rather thin.

Markets have their ups and downs, to be sure. So do marriages. We generally find that sticking it out is the path to growth and stability. So too, not grasping for everything we want (via diversification, even if it lowers average returns, or via marital compromise) enhances the longevity of your portfolio or your relationship.

Holding safe assets that can get you through a long drawdown is a classic retirement strategy. It works just as well in getting you through a job loss or another one of life’s many reversals. And it’s a great way to enhance returns by scooping up bargain stocks in a super-bear market. That’s why I don’t buy market timing, but do buy (and hold) buy-and-hold.

