Farmer's Almanac Winter Forecast Very Bullish For Natural Gas Prices

If the forecast verifies natural gas prices could move up into the $4 range before the end of winter.

Natural gas futures prices are based on prices at the Henry Hub in Southern Louisiana. The Almanac's forecast would be very bullish for that hub.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has put out its upcoming winter forecast. It sees the West and South as colder than normal and the Northeast as mild.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a very cold 2017/2018 winter for the West and South. Based on the forecast natural gas futures prices could move up significantly before the end of winter, assuming of course that the forecast verifies. Here is a look at the winter forecast for the lower 48 contiguous United States:

The pattern detected in the forecast for the winter is already taking place. The only question is will it continue throughout the winter. Here is a look at the temperature map at the end of summer for September 20, 2017:

Specifically, notice the cold forecast for Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. These states make up the heart of the South Central storage region. According to the EIA weekly natural gas storage report, the South Central Region is 5.5% above the widely followed five-year storage average. This is primarily due to Hurricane's Harvey and Irma which wiped out power demand for a few days in Texas and Florida respectively. Most of the power has been restored and demand is back to normal.

NYMEX natural gas futures are based on physical delivery at the Henry Hub natural gas terminal in Southern Louisiana. The Henry Hub is the main inter-connect for a 16 intrastate and interstate natural gas pipeline system that delivers gas to the U.S. East Coast, the Gulf Coast, the Midwest, and, of course, the State of Louisiana.

What many investors do not realize is that it matters much more where it is cold than how cold it is overall in terms of natural gas demand. The South Central Region has the largest percentage of people using natural gas for heat versus coal or heating oil in the country. In fact, according to the EIA, the five states mentioned above consume almost 30% of the electricity generated by natural gas in the United States. And most homes built in the last 50 years in the Southern portion of the country use electrical units to heat their homes. Almost all of the rest heat their homes directly with natural gas.

As a point of comparison, the Northeast has a much larger population than the five states mentioned above but consumes less than 20% of the electricity generated by natural gas. They also use less than 20% of natural gas used directly to heat homes. The Northeast consists of nine states and includes New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Should the forecast verify, then natural gas storage in the South Central Region could fall well below the five-year average. This in turn could create a significant rise in natural gas prices. How high natural gas prices could rise to is not knowable. But what is knowable is many natural gas exploration and production companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are overloaded with debt and do not have the cash resources available to rapidly ramp up production with natural gas prices in the $3 per Mcf range. It makes sense that natural gas prices would have to rise above $4 per Mcf to encourage enough drilling to offset a shortage in storage.

