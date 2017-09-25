PHK: Recent Drop An Opportunity Or A Warning?

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), as an investment option. I covered PHK a little over two months ago here, advising investors to avoid the fund. Since that date, the fund has seen a total return loss of about 2% (once distributions are accounted for). Given that drop, and the general weakness the fund has seen since the start of the year, I wanted to re-evaluate it to see if the present price represents an attractive entry point, or if it's a warning that the fund will trend lower still. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform heading in to 2018.

First, a little about PHK. PHK is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities, and also high yield credit. It currently invests about 12% of its assets in investment grade debt. Currently, the fund is trading at $8.33/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.52%. Part of the reason for this high yield is because the fund has struggled, losing over 9% of its value year to date. This means, accounting for distributions, the total return is roughly flat in 2017. Compare this return to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market (NYSEARCA:AGG) or Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ), which have seen total returns of around 3.50% year to date, and you can see investors are not being properly rewarded for the excess risk they are taking. For the reasons I will outline below, I expect this under-performance to continue, and don't anticipate this downtrend reversing any time soon.

One, a bright spot for PHK since 2017 began has been its increasing NAV, which signals the underlying assets that make up the fund are rising in value. NAV has increased year to date at a rate of 6.67%, increasing from $6.45 at the start of the trading year, to $6.88 now. The unfortunate reality is that even with a steadily increasing NAV and a declining market price, PHK's premium to NAV is still too high. Currently, the premium stands at just over 21%, which is the fourth highest premium of any Pimco closed end fund. While this is a marked improvement from the 28% premium PHK had back in July, it is still well above-average. Therefore, the market drop hasn't been enough to attractively price this CEF and give me comfort calling this downtrend an "opportunity". With this level of premium, investors could feel quite a bit more pain before PHK reaches its bottom.

Two, given PHK's history of recent distribution cuts, the sustainability of the fund's distribution needs to be examined very critically. Unlike the fund's premium and NAV metrics which are improving, its distribution coverage ratio is falling fast. While its year to date coverage ratio of almost 98% points to a secure distribution, the six month and three month rolling coverage ratios show a different picture. At 72% and 65%, respectively, the ratios are telling me the fund is having an increasingly harder time earning enough income to cover its distribution. With undistributed net investment income of $0/share, PHK does not have reserves to deploy if earned income lags. Clearly, paying out more is distributions than you earn in income is not a sustainable strategy. Therefore, if the coverage ratios do not improve, and soon, it is not unreasonable to suspect another distribution cut could be on the way. Going back to the fund's above average premium, it is hard to justify paying up for a fund that is struggling to earn enough to cover what investors are expecting to receive in distributions.

Three, high-yield debt funds like PHK will be pressured, at least short-term, due to recent Federal Reserve developments. This week, the Fed announced it will start shrinking its $4.5 trillion of assets in October and that they were preparing for another interest rate hike, most likely to occur in December. The announcement's immediate effect was to send Treasury yields higher, and bond prices lower, as a result. The impact on PHK and funds like it is that investors will begin to earn higher yields on less risky investments, which should begin a gradual rotation out of riskier debt funds. This will put short-term pressure on PHK, as we have to assume short-term interest rates will increase. While the next rate hike is not set in stone, investors are clearly anticipating it. At the start of last week (9/18), investors were only giving a 55% chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. Today (9/24), the probability of a rate increase during the December meeting is 72.8%, which includes a 1.4% chance of a half point increase. Therefore, market sentiment expects higher near-term interest rates, and that expectation alone should pressure PHK.

Of course, avoiding PHK is not without risk. Despite the negative outlook, the fund does have a very high yield and the Pimco brand behind it. If investors are screening for yield, PHK could look attractive. However, one of the main reasons for this high yield is due to a declining market price, sending the yield increasingly higher throughout the year. Investors want to see yields increase because of reasons such as increased income and/or increasing distributions, not a declining market price. Another important positive for PHK has been its increasing NAV, which has helped bring down the fund's premium, making it more attractive. Again, this positive is outweighed by the fact that the NAV increases is not enough to send the fund trading at a reasonable premium. Premiums above 20% are hard to justify, and put investors capital at risk unnecessarily. Therefore, I don't feel PHK's positives are strong enough to overlook the negatives.

Bottom-line: PHK is a high-yielding fund with an improving NAV, yet it continues to be too unattractively priced to warrant a buy recommendation. I have consistently advised investors to avoid this fund, and I continue to do so even with the recent drop in market price. While a few bright spots exist, the fund is too expensive to justify taking a gamble on it. With the expectation of higher interest rates short-term, I would expect premiums on closed end funds to shrink, so PHK has further to drop. Until the fund becomes more fairly priced and the distribution appears safer, I continue to caution investors away from PHK at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.