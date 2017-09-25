Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead At Mid-$80s, Keytruda's New Label, Ascendis's Positive Trial

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage

"Why We Bought Gilead This Week" by RobinhoodStrategy is not an Editor’s Pick article; however, this weekend there are no proper Editor’s Picks in healthcare so we will go with this one, mainly because I am interested to know why someone would buy Gilead (GILD) now and not when it was below $70.

The author presents two sets of arguments for why s/he bought GILD at what I suppose would be mid-$80s. The first argument is the Kite Pharma (KITE) acquisition. This is no doubt good, although I did not understand why the author says “Although the Kite acquisition seems speculative, because it will not have a positive impact on Gilead's earnings for three years...” I believe the PDUFA is in November. If so, what’s stopping Gilead from bringing the drug to market in 2018? The Kite acquisition is speculative for a variety of other reasons, but I am not sure this is one of them.

So why is the acquisition speculative? First, we need to be very sure that the prohibitively costly CAR-T therapy is welcomed by insurers. At the rumored price tag of $475,000, this will be a tremendous burden on insurers. Second, CAR-T has safety issues, and while this has been widely discussed, the stellar efficacy performance seems to put safety under the carpet. Yet the FDA critically discussed Novartis’s safety issues, not just short-term ones like the cytokine storm issue, but also long term issues of viral infection:

In addition to the short-term safety issues noted above, potential long-term safety concerns with tisagenlecleucel include the potential for generation of replication-competent retrovirus (RCR) and the potential for insertional mutagenesis to cause new malignancies (genotoxicity).

The FDA emphasized post-marketing studies for the drug. Similar issues remain with Kite’s product just as it does with every other CAR-T product. This therapy has not yet been proven - therefore, it is speculative. Third, even if all goes well, the entire autologous CAR-T process can become unmanageable with present manufacturing facilities. We have discussed this earlier. Bottomline is, the process itself makes CAR-T largely non scaleable and therefore, speculative.

Now, coming to the other set of arguments, the author proffers a number of reasons based on company fundamentals and technical analysis. This includes the well-known fact that Gilead is severely undervalued by all measures of financial analysis. However, the problem with this approach is that this was truer a few months ago than it is today. Gilead was severely undervalued at $68; it is still undervalued today, but not as much. Yes, the Kite acquisition does give some reason to acquire Gilead. However, I think the current price point is not as attractive as it was before. Those of us who bought way back and held on have/should have brought down cost of acquisition in the below 70s range. The speculative Kite acquisition should make us happy that our averaged out GILD tranche will finally see green. However, I don’t think it gives a huge reason to add Gilead today given all its other problems. I mean, it’s a good enough buy, but I would look for/ hope for below $80s prices to begin acquiring again.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Action Company Ticker Rating Target Impact Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI Buy Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Allergan PLC. AGN Hold $231.00 Low Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Akari Therapeutics PLC AKTX Buy $15.00 Low William Blair Upgrades Akari Therapeutics PLC AKTX Market Perform -> Outperform High BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Outperform $99.00 -> $134.00 Low Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND Outperform $30.00 -> $50.00 High Wedbush Reiterates Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND Outperform $65.00 -> $10.71 High Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND Buy $51.00 High Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Astrazeneca PLC AZN Market Perform -> Outperform $30.00 -> $39.00 Medium Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Astrazeneca PLC AZN Mkt Perform -> Buy N/A Bank of America Corporation Raises Target Audentes Therapeutics BOLD Buy $23.00 -> $33.00 Low Raymond James Financial Initiates Cardiovascular Systems CSII Mkt Perform -> Market Perform Low Leerink Swann Downgrades Exelixis EXEL Outperform -> Market Perform High BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX Hold $39.00 Low Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Globus Medical GMED Buy $38.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hologic HOLX Hold $42.00 Low BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Outperform $221.00 -> $160.00 High Citigroup Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Buy -> Neutral $150.00 -> $92.00 High Cowen and Company Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Buy $232.00 -> $112.00 High Laidlaw Lowers Target Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Hold -> Hold $118.00 -> $90.00 High Morgan Stanley Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Sell $75.00 -> $50.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Outperform -> Market Perform High HC Wainwright Reiterates Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO Buy $13.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Integer Holdings ITGR Hold $40.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates K2M Group Holdings KTWO Buy $26.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Initiates Mast Therapeutics SVRA Buy -> Buy $20.00 High Barclays PLC Downgrades Versartis VSAR Overweight -> Underweight $28.00 -> $4.00 N/A Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Versartis VSAR Buy $28.00 -> $9.00 N/A Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Versartis VSAR Overweight $34.00 -> $14.00 N/A Cowen and Company Downgrades Versartis VSAR Outperform -> Market Perform $45.00 -> $3.00 N/A Morgan Stanley Reiterates Versartis VSAR Equal Weight $3.00 -> $4.00 N/A Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Versartis VSAR Overweight -> Neutral $26.00 -> $4.00 N/A SunTrust Banks Downgrades Versartis VSAR Buy -> Hold $25.00 -> $4.00 N/A

Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AMPE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$2,392 CHMA Chiasma, Inc Dir +$59,259 IMDZ Immune Design Corp. 10% +$97,000

Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ELMD Electromed, Inc. 10% -$1,973,814 EXEL Exelixis, Inc. Dir -$254,000 KSHB Kush Bottles, Inc. Dir, 10% -$50,789 RGNX Regenxbio Inc. Pres, CEO -$293,273 RVNC Revance Therapeutics, Inc. CEO, Pres -$179,185 SELB Selecta Biosciences Inc Dir -$2,930,215 TRTC Terra Tech Corp. COO -$84,000

Stocks in the news: Analysis

The FDA approves Merck's (MRK) PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or or PD-L1-positive gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with disease progression on or after two or more prior lines of therapy. This approval is the first for a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor for this type of cancer, and was granted under accelerated status. Merck is also evaluating KEYTRUDA in several other Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Source: Company website.

Versartis' (VSAR) failed Phase 3 clinical trial of VRS-317 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Ascendis Pharma’s A/S (ASND) lead candidate is TransCon Growth Hormone for the same indication. A Phase 3 study comparing it to Pfizer's Genotropin is in process. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2018. Ascendis’ share rose up to 45% premarket on increased volume in response to Versartis’' failed Phase 3 clinical trial.

Topline data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, CENTAUR, assessing Allergan's (AGN) Cenicriviroc (CVC) for the treatment of liver fibrosis in adult NASH patients showed a treatment benefit by certain criteria.. Cenicriviroc is a dual inhibitor of proteins called CCR2 and CCR5 that play key roles in inflammation and fibrosis. 20% of patients in the placebo arm during year one who crossed over to receive CVC during year two achieved the combined endpoint of reduction in fibrosis by at least one stage and no worsening of NASH compared to 13% for those who continued on placebo. Those who achieved at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis also favored CVC, 35% versus 20%. A Phase 3 study, AURORA, is ongoing. The co-primary endpoints are: improvement in fibrosis of at least one stage at year one and no worsening of NASH (same as CENTAUR) and a composite endpoint over a longer period (up to year five). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July 2019.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will work with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of ABBV-399 and Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed one prior line of chemo. ABBV-399 (telisotuzumab vedotin) is an anti-c-Met antibody-drug conjugate that targets both MET-amplified and c-Met-overexpressing tumors, the latter of which is associated with a poor prognosis. AbbVie will conduct the study while Bristol-Myers will supply product. Other terms are not disclosed.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer that has progressed after chemo. The approval was based on the Phase 3 ATTRACTION-2 study that showed Opdivo reduced patients' risk of death by 37% compared to placebo as well as a greater overall survival rate.

The European Commission approved Roche’s (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab), in combination with chemo, followed by Gazyvaro maintenance in responding patients, for treatment-naive patients with advanced follicular lymphoma. The approval was based on results from the GALLIUM study that showed superior progression-free survival over standard-of-care MabThera (rituximab)-based treatment. This is the third approved indication for Gazyvaro in the EU. In 2014, it was approved for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (in combination with chlorambucil) and in June 2016 for follicular lymphoma (in combination with fludarabine).

The European Commission also approved Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of giant cell arteritis (GCA), a potentially life-threatening autoimmune disorder. The approval was based on the Phase 3 GiACTA study that showed a weekly dose of Actemra/RoActemra, initially combined with a six-month steroid taper, significantly increased the proportion of patients achieving sustained remission at one year compared to the steroid taper alone. Actemra/RoActemra is also being investigated in a global phase III multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for patients with systemic sclerosis (SSC) also known as scleroderma. Actemra/RoActemra was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SSc by the FDA in June 2015.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for their lead drug candidate Avatrombopag for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) in patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure.Avatrombopag, acquired from Eisai in March 2016, is an orally administered, second-generation thrombopoietin receptor agonist. Dova is also planning to explore the potential use of avatrombopag in a broader population of patients with thrombocytopenia, including in patients undergoing surgical procedures associated with a high risk of bleeding, and patients who develop thrombocytopenia after receiving chemotherapy. In addition, Dova is exploring a potential regulatory approval pathway for avatrombopag for the treatment of adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) based on results from a completed Phase 3 trial in this patient population. Dova holds the worldwide rights to avatrombopag for all current and future indications.

Earnings Calendar



Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share





Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sep 2, 2017



Author's note: About half of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. Free is good. We are great believers in free content.

However, the other half of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for the first few subscribers.

If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.