Is This 15% Yielder The Deal Of The Year?

There are multiple considerations and risks to consider and we run through those below including chapter 7 and chapter 11 scenarios.

We do not think investors are considering what is already baked into the share price and the upside potential available.

Shares of UNIT have plummeted in recent weeks as investors have suddenly become to the realization that Windstream is in financial trouble.

UNITI Group- (UNIT) has been one of the most talked about dividend payers on our boards for the last few weeks. When we first wrote about the stock back in January of 2016, the shares traded at $17.21. They then proceeded to rise up to $32.73 over the subsequent nine months driven by some of the anticipated acquisitions to diversify away from Windstream-dependency.

Since then, the shares have been much weaker. Some of the second half 2016 decline from $32 to the mid-$20s was driven by higher interest rates. More of the decline was due to some overpriced acquisitions management made. But primarily, the weakness since the top has been driven by the deteriorating business of Windstream, their former parent company.

In our original write-up, we wrote that the long-term thesis was based on the new telecom REIT moving away from Windstream revenue from Master Lease arrangements by adding other customers. We wrote:

The company is pioneering a new asset class, the telecom REIT, through the ownership of a triple net lease arrangement with Windstream. The lease is a 15-year term with renewal options, giving Communications, Sales and Leasing a solid long-term foundation to grow on. This first mover advantage should give the company the opportunity to capitalize on the fast-growing telecom infrastructure industry. We think they will acquire additional distribution assets from carriers or other infrastructure companies who want to monetize their positions and/or conduct a lease back transaction. As they diversify their revenue stream and investors become more comfortable with the asset class, we think the shares will be re-rated significantly higher.

Since much of the decline in the shares of UNIT stock has been due to the deterioration of WIN, let's focus our efforts there.

Is Windstream Destined For Bankruptcy?

Windstream Corp. is a leading provider of advanced network communications, including cloud computing and managed services, to businesses nationwide. The company also offers broadband, phone and digital TV services to consumers primarily in rural areas. Windstream has more than $6 billion in annual revenues.

Over the last three years, the shares have fallen from $17.50 to just $1.91 with the market implying a destiny for bankruptcy.

WIN data by YCharts

The bond market can often signal a warning sign of whether a company is heading for bankruptcy or not. As bonds sell off, the yield to maturity on them rises to distressed levels. Generally speaking, a bond is considered 'distressed' when the yield is more than 10% above the comparable maturity treasury yield. In other words, if we are looking at a 5-year corporate bond that yields in excess of 10% of the 5-year treasury note, the bond is considered distressed. Bond prices can also express distressed form if the price falls below 70 cents on the dollar.

WIN bonds are trading at distressed debt levels with yield to maturity across their five issues in the mid-teens and pricing mostly below 70 cents.

Below is a chart of the yield of Windstream 7.50% 04/01/2023 bonds which go callable on April 1, 2018.

(Source: FINRA)

Given the levels of the bonds today, it is certainly reasonable to expect that WIN will file for bankruptcy. Remember, WIN is a wireline telecom company which provides phone, internet, and cable TV services in their geographic footprint. That industry is not the most viable long-term as wireline phone and cable TV are slowly fading in favor of mobile devices and over-the-top offerings (Netflix, Hulu, etc.).

As such, management has attempted to acquire its way to shifting their business model away from legacy (and decaying) businesses. The latest acquisition was their purchase of Earthlink and Broadview, which combined cost the company over $1.4 billion. The theory here is that the new acquisitions are higher margin and growing relatively quickly, helping to arrest the company's decline in their traditional telco operations.

The company has four segments: consumer, wholesale, enterprise, and CLEC. The ILEC (local exchange carrier)(residential phone, internet and TV bundles) still generates nearly one-third of their revenue and has been largely flat for a number of years. Enterprise is their largest segment but has very low margins while also realizing little in the way of growth. Overall, revenue remains flat-to-slightly falling, margins flat, and the firm highly levered.

The slide below from their second quarter earnings call presentation illustrates that fact.

This is why the firm had engaged in the fairly large acquisition spree in the last year buying up Earthlink and Broadview. In our opinion, they are trying to get ahead of anticipated maturing debt in order to turn the sinking ship at a faster rate. Some would view it as a last-ditch effort to fix the company.

As you can see from the debt chart below, the company has no maturing debt until 2020, with $700 million of senior notes due plus another $750 million in revolver debt. But as we will detail below, this chart put out by the company does not tell the entire story. In reality, much of the subsequent debt also becomes due in 2020 if the 2020 debt is not able to be refinanced. Stay with us as we explain later.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, net debt to EBITDA was just over 4 turns, which is near the higher end of the peer group range. This was likely one of the rationales for suspending the dividend payment of $0.60 per year on 191 million shares, or $115 million in cash savings per year. Management noted recently that half of the savings would go to paying down debt and the other half to buying back stock.

The firm still has a significant amount of fiber assets which are very valuable for broadband providers. They retained ownership of 56% of the fiber mile and many investors miss the fact that while it is well known that they transferred 80% of the network to UNITI, that included copper lines which skews the numbers. Tony Thomas, CEO of WIN, noted recently at an investor conference that some of the fiber is long-haul and some metro, each of which has significant value. He stated:

We need to go out to the market place and understand what that value is. And I think we can get what is appropriate price we're willing to monetize of the assets and use that cash to pay down debt.

Asset monetization is likely to be a large priority for the firm over the next year in order to pay down some of that debt and keep leverage in line. Most of their debt has covenants specifying that leverage needs to remain below 5.5x, so management is likely to do what they need to do in order to maintain leverage at appropriate levels.

Key to management's strategy is reducing their cost infrastructure and that includes reducing their geographic footprint. Once they digest the recent acquisitions, the synergies should help reduce the leverage level slightly. Really, the benefits of the acquisitions will not be felt until 2018 when the growth and pro-forma results start to trickle down.

Given the profile of debt (chart below), we think the chances of bankruptcy are still fairly low. The saving grace for the company is the time they have to monetize some of their assets in order to sidestep bankruptcy over the next two years. The first debt is not due until April of 2020 for $648 million. This is where it becomes a little convoluted. If they cannot extend that line prior to April 24, 2020, the $1.34 billion term loans due March 2021 will convert to also being due April 24, 2020. In addition, their October 2020 senior notes for $700 million become due in July 2020 if they aren't repaid or rolled before July 15th of that year.

In aggregate, if they are not able to roll their revolving loans and first tranche of 2020 debt in 2.5 years, the maturity wall in 2020 is in excess of $2.1 billion. But even if that scenario plays out the chance of bankruptcy seems less than 50-50. That is due to the potential synergies (which management recently raised on the Earthlink deal to $180 million from $120-$150m) and free cash flow growth.

From the second quarter call:

In terms of our free cash flow guidance for 2017, no real change there. We still expect to be in the range of $200 million. If you look at our updated guidance range, it's certainly in support of that. And again, if you look at the back half of this year all the benefits I just talked about on the cost side both through our systems integration cost reduction and also our synergies that really supports an improved OIBDAR and free cash flow trends in the back half of the year. Not pointing to any specific guidance on this call for 2018 for free cash flow, but certainly as we kind of highlighted the opportunities that we have around cost optimization of our access cost and sort of full year run rate or the recent head count actions we took around on our IT systems conversions and, of course, the substantial benefits around our run rate synergies that will start to occur. You can see we have a lot of opportunity to improve free cash flow and obviously that's our plan over time to drive significant value to our shareholders.

With shares of WIN trading at $1.91, the market may see a significant amount of risk of bankruptcy. But remember that they just eliminated the dividend which tends to see substantial rotation of the shareholder base. Any income investors, including mutual funds, are now selling the shares. This likely compounded the fall of the price. And any price decline in WIN is being met with further price decline by UNIT given that the company's are tied at the hip.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

What Happens If Bankruptcy Does Occur?

While we think the chances of bankruptcy, at least in the next 24 months, are less than 50-50, let's run through what would happen if we did indeed see a chapter 11 filing, especially as it effects UNITI Group. As we noted in prior write-ups, UNIT has a master lease agreement with WIN whereby WIN pays an annual lease payment of $690 million. The lease is indivisible meaning that WIN cannot select certain markets or facilities to pay on (and keep operating). A failure to pay on one network is a failure to pay on all of them.

The structure of the lease essentially puts UNIT at the top of the capital structure food chain, even above or pari passu WIN's debt. At the end of the day, UNIT has the upper hand in the relationship, something WIN perhaps wish they didn't do in hindsight when they spun UNIT off.

Under a chapter 11 bankruptcy, WIN has 120 days (plus a possible extension of 90 days) to determine whether they will accept or reject their lease with UNIT. If WIN continues to occupy the property during the 120-210 day period, UNIT is entitled to rent until WIN rejects the lease and surrenders the property, or assumes the lease. The rent would be considered an administrative expense that is a priority claim ahead of all creditors. While it is likely WIN would continue to pay administrative rent while they decide whether to accept or reject the lease, if they do not, then UNIT can file a motion demanding administrative rent. If WIN accepts the lease, then they must continue paying administrative rent as long as it is reorganizing under Chapter 11 protection. WIN must also pay the 0.5% annual escalators embedded in the lease as administrative rent.

If WIN rejects the lease, UNIT is entitled to lease rejection damages equal to one year of rent, however these damages would only rank as unsecured debt. Given the substantial negative equity on WIN's balance sheet, unsecured creditors will likely recover little if any of what is owed them.

In the very unlikely event that WIN files for Chapter 7 (liquidation bankruptcy), WIN's assets would be sold off and WIN ceases to be a legal operating entity. The lease with UNIT would be voided and UNIT would then have to go out and re-lease the assets to a new operator. That new operator could be whomever purchased WIN's assets or another operator looking to expand their footprint. The question under this scenario would be how long it would take to find another lessor for the assets and just how much that operator would pay in rent (whether more or less than the WIN payments).

The other side of the argument is that they may be pushed harder towards chapter 7 given their insolvent balance sheet (with negative equity).

When there are multiple classes of creditors vying for recovery in a default (banks unsecured and secured bondholders, preferred equity holders), Chapter 11 is more likely. If WIN's equity is so negative that bondholders have no reasonable chance of making any recovery in Chapter 11, then the banks may force Chapter 7 liquidation.



On the other hand, a liquidation could result in a service disruption for some Windstream customers. As a telecom ILEC, Windstream provides services that are a necessary utility for some customers and that makes continuing operations under Chapter 11 more likely. No ILEC has ever gone into Chapter 7.

Lease Renegotiation Scenario

While we do not think UNIT would renegotiate the lease terms, it is a small possibility that deserves exploring. Despite the superior positioning of the lease payment given its designation as rent (and the need for the assets to operate the core business of WIN), UNIT may find it necessary to renegotiate. Why would that be? It could take many months or even years to find an alternative user for its assets leaving room for WIN to have some degree of leverage in the matter.

The current annual lease payment is nearly $690 million. If we believe that $25 is the 'true' price for UNIT if WIN wasn't deteriorating, that equates to a yield of 9.6% ($2.40 dividend divided by $25). That true price is based on where the shares traded for most of the last year before WIN began experiencing its most recent troubles.

At $16 and a 15% yield, the market is currently pricing in a cut of 36% to the dividend, to $1.53 per share per year. If we used the high share price of $32.73 realized last year, the market implies a 50% cut to the dividend. At a 90% payout ratio (statutory for REIT status), that would imply AFFO per share at $1.70 compared to ~$2.52 today. The Windstream lease payment would have been cut by approximately $143 million.

If the payment was cut by that much, free cash flow within Windstream would double and the rolling of the high debt wall coming due in 2020 would thus be much more likely. WIN's leverage would decline from ~4.5x to less than 3.7x in 2020. Between the suspension of the company's dividend and implied cut in lease payment to UNIT by $143 million, WIN's prospects become substantially brighter avoiding any chance of bankruptcy filing in the next three to five years.

In other words, we think the bottom in the price is set at an implied 36% dividend cut rate.

Key Risks

How big a risk is the reliance on WIN for 70% of EBITDA?

Less than the risk when UNIT was 100% reliant on WIN. It's unusual for a single tenant to account for such a high share of cash flow, so there are no true comparables one could use to price the risk. The closest comparison is probably Sears and Seritage. Sears spunoff its real estate assets into SRG which started out life totally dependent on Sears. Over time, they have been able to diversify their revenue stream away from Sears by re-leasing to other tenants because the underlying assets are strong and in demand.

Warren Buffet took a stake in SRG and the stock trades at a 20x FFO multiple, showing that single tenant risk can be made into a non-factor with the right combination of strong assets and good management. While UNIT has work to do to prove they can manage this risk effectively and diversify their revenue, their assets are arguably more in-demand than SRG's.

Many of UNIT's assets serve WIN's lower income rural customers. Aren't these assets "weak" and possibly hard to re-lease?

While some of WIN's rural customers may seem marginal, their attractiveness is significantly increased by government subsidies. Many of WIN's customers benefit from the Universal Service Fund (one of those line item fees on your cell phone bill). The fund makes grants to companies like WIN in return for providing service to marginal customers. WIN receives $175M a year from this fund to provide service to these customers.

Conclusion

In summation, WIN cannot force UNIT to accept a rent reduction on their master lease agreement. In fact, no legal entity can force UNIT to accept inferior terms than the one's already specified. Only UNIT can choose to accept a rent reduction in a chapter 11 situation.

In chapter 7, they may be forced to accept a lease reduction at which case it could seek out other lessors for the assets. However, WIN has spent $300 million upgrading UNIT's assets since the start of the lease (at no cost to Uniti) which should improve the re-lease rate. Furthermore, fiber assets are increasing in demand due to 5G, as evidenced by decreasing cap rates for fiber transactions. So, a lease that was above market when it was signed two years ago, may no longer be above market by the time a theoretical bankruptcy auction was concluded. UNIT management noted that the 0.5% annual escalators in the lease are slightly below the industry standard of 1%, so a re-lease could actually have a higher escalator.

While we think the chances of a lease reduction are fairly low, and an outright bankruptcy is even more remote for Windstream, though we must entertain such scenarios as plausible. We think we have laid out the case that, as a worst case scenario, the market is implying a 36% cut to UNIT's dividend payment given the current yield on the shares and where the yield was just a few months ago before Windstream's latest bout of pain started.

While it remains a higher-risk, higher-yielding stock, the current market-implied discount of the shares remains a compelling risk-return at these levels. We think the market is selling based on the uncertainty and the minimal street coverage helps to create some added risk.

While we like to keep individual stock positions limited to 2% of portfolio value, we are topping off our positions. What does that mean? Simply put, an initial 2% position at $25 is now a 1.3% position, baring no change to the rest of the portfolio. So we purchase additional shares to increase that allocation back to 2.0%. Below we lay forth additional strategy to participate in our projected upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.