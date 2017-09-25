Facebook: A Spectacularly Profitable Business

At the end of the day, a stock is simply a share in an ownership of a business. All else the same, the more profitable the business, the higher the returns investors can expect from a stock over time.

However, picking top quality stocks is not just about simply looking at profitability levels. It’s important to analyze the business behind the numbers in order to invest in companies that can sustain and ideally increase their profitability over time.

The following quantitative system is based on a few simple premises.

We start with a broad universe of non-OTC listed stocks. Then we filter the list to include only companies with a return on investment (ROI) level of over 20%. This substantially reduces the size of the universe, from around 3,750 to only 319 companies.

Among those names, we select only 25 companies based on a ranking system that includes a wide variety of profitability measures. Among other metrics, the ranking system considers gross margin, free cash flow margin, return on equity, and return on assets.

The indicators are not only measured versus the broad market, but also against the specific industry. This is important because some industries obviously allow for superior profitability than others, thinks about software versus energy, for example. With this in mind, we want companies in the right industries, and we also want the most profitable companies in such industries.

The backtesting assumes that positions are equally-weighted, and the portfolio is rebalanced monthly.

Since January 1999, the system produced an average annual return of 15.23%, while the S&P 500 index generated a much smaller annual return of 3.87% in the same period. In other words, a $100,000 position in the S&P 500 would currently be worth $203,600, and the same amount of money allocated to the stocks in the system would have a market value of $1.4 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the complete portfolio of companies in the system is available to subscribers in my research service, The Data Driven Investor.

Facebook offers exceptional quality

Facebook (FB) is a fairly exceptional business when it comes to profitability levels. Internet companies typically make above-average margins, but Facebook is off the charts, even by industry standards.

The following table compares key profitability metrics for Facebook against other companies in online advertising, such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Baidu (BIDU), and Twitter (TWTR).

The numbers are quite clear, and Facebook is more profitable than all of its peers across all of the indicators in the table: Return on Assets (ROA), Return on Equity (ROE), Gross Margin, Operating Margin, and Net Margin.

ROA ROE Gross M Op M Net M Facebook 20.3% 22.5% 86.6% 46.4% 40.9% Alphabet 11.4% 13.7% 60.2% 23.3% 19.5% Baidu 6.6% 13.8% 47.7% 15.1% 17.3% Twitter -6.5% -9.6% 60.7% -12.2% 18.2%



These tremendous profitability levels are based on Facebook’s unique business model. The company is a textbook example of a business operating under the platform business model, meaning that Facebook doesn't build digital or physical products, the company creates value by facilitating exchanges between users and advertisers.



Facebook spends considerable sums of money in human resources and technology, but most of the company's costs are relatively fixed in comparison to sales, and capital expenditure requirements are quite low.

In order to make an additional dollar in advertising, Facebook doesn't really need to sell physical merchandise or build a new manufacturing plant. This means that profitability levels tend to increase as revenue grows.



The company is doing an impressive job at generating sales growth through a combination of factors: a growing user base, increasing engagement from users, and more effective ads.

In 2010, Facebook was making $1.97 billion in total revenue, fast forward seven years, and annual revenue has increased exponentially since then, to $33.17 billion on a trailing 12-month period.

A key consideration to keep in mind in these kinds of companies is competitive strength. Success attracts the competition in the business world, if a company is making above-average profitability levels, chances are that competitors will try to steal away some of those profits.

Fortunately, for investors in Facebook, the network effect is a key source of competitive strength for the company. The network effect is basically the process by which a service becomes more valuable as it gains more users. Users attract each other to popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, making these platforms bigger and stronger over time.



Facebook ended the second quarter of 2017 with 2.01 billion monthly users, growing 17% versus the same quarter last year. Both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have over 1 billion users each, and Instagram is above 700 million users. This gargantuan scale is a major strategic advantage for the company, and it attracts both new users and advertisers to Facebook's ecosystem of platforms.



Source: Facebook.

Besides, the company has access to massive amounts of information about its users; this includes demographic data, interests, and the kinds of news that are relevant to them. In addition, features such as Facebook Login provide the user’s browsing history even when not using Facebook platforms. The company leverages on this data to offer better targeted content and more effective advertising, both on desktop and mobile devices.



We live in a digital economy where data is more valuable than ever. Just like oiled fueled the industrial economy in the past century, data and information are becoming increasingly important economic drivers in current times.

Facebook has access to gargantuan amounts of user-generated information, and the company owns the resources to effectively transform such data into growing revenue and profits. Applying technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Facebook's data could offer amazing possibilities in the years ahead.



None of this means that Facebook is immune to risks. Far from that, the social network operates in a much more dynamic sector, and regulatory risks are always an important concern for a business dealing with sensitive personal information.



That being said, Facebook is an exceptional company in terms of both current profitability and its ability to sustain profitability in the future. This could be a powerful return driver for investors in the company over the long term.