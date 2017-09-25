Hurricane Lessons

Friday, August 25th - Seven hours after market close, Hurricane Harvey makes landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. The storm strengthened and hit more-or-less as predicted. Early on, climatologists forecasted it to "park" for the better part of a week and drop 3 or 4 feet of rain on the center of the US's refining and petrochemical industry around Houston, Galveston, Beaumont, and parts east.

Friday, September 1st - Now tropical storm Harvey pushes toward Louisiana but not before leaving historic destruction in its wake. In Texas: 47 dead with the toll expected to rise, 6,000 single-family homes destroyed, 82,000 damaged, 70% uninsured for floods, 24,000 National Guard troops deployed in addition to untold thousands of search-and-rescue volunteers with boats, 34,000 evacuees moved to shelters, 244,000 electric customers without service, no estimates found on the number of business disruptions.

Friday, September 8th - Hurricane Irma sets its sights on Florida. Earlier, it packed sustained winds of 185 mph gusting to 225 effectively giving it the force of a tornado except that its eyewall vacillated up to 50 miles in diameter; the cyclone is almost the size of Texas. Meteorologists were in near shock observing the most powerful storm ever seen in the open Atlantic. As she churned in the Caribbean, Irma wrecked havoc on numerous islands including Anguilla, St. Martin, St. Barts, Saba, St. Thomas, St. John, Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos. Rarely somber Richard Branson reported that his retreat on Necker Island was decimated. Reports came in spotty and late because power and communications systems were gone; pffft. Before heading up into the Bahamas, the Keys, and the southwest coast of Florida, Irma's eye bounced along the north coast of Cuba also leveling parts of that island.

Friday, September 15th - Measured only in numbers, Irma's toll on the mainland is coming into focus. In Florida alone, 6 million households and business customers without power representing 60% of the load base; 60,000 technicians from the US and Canada were called in to restore/rebuild the system. Flooding was extensive including above the top of the eastern side of Florida, the opposite side of the peninsula from where Irma struck. Perhaps the most dramatic images were of Tampa Bay "emptying" by the suck of the storm before the seawater was pushed back in; shades of Banda Aceh. With its evacuation complete, for the first time in 300 years, the island of Barbuda is completely deserted.

Friday, September 22nd - Cat 5 Hurricane Maria with sustained winds of 175 mph hits farther south on the Leeward Islands, Dominica and Guadeloupe, before following Irma's tract to north to ravage St. Croix that was spared by Irma, and Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that were not. The devastation to Dominica is complete as reported by the country's prime minister on Facebook just before the electrical and communications infrastructure collapsed. With power and communications out, there is little news out of St. Croix but presumably the island has been flattened. Puerto Rico has lost all electricity and it may not be completely restored for months. The condition of its grid and dams, indeed, most of the island, is indescribable; 3.5 million people affected.

Two Sectors Needed ASAP for Rebuilding

Perversely, sadly, Harvey and Irma seem to have resulted in investment opportunities. Two sectors that I have written about in the past - with respect to climate change investing - beat the S&P 500 since the storms. These sectors will be involved in rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and/or building new infrastructure to lessen the impact of future natural disasters. They include electric and grid companies (suppliers to utilities) and engineering / project management firms:

Electric and grid companies. As noted in various articles, the reason to consider this sector when it comes to climate change is because clean energy means electricity generated from solar, wind and other non-fossil fuel sources. More immediately, power is the first thing to go after major storms hit - poles snap, wires tangle, currents arc, transformers pop, substations fail. Below we will see how four major providers to the utility sector have done in the last four weeks - ABB (ABB), Emerson (EMR), General Electric (GE), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

As noted in various articles, the reason to consider this sector when it comes to climate change is because clean energy means electricity generated from solar, wind and other non-fossil fuel sources. More immediately, power is the first thing to go after major storms hit - poles snap, wires tangle, currents arc, transformers pop, substations fail. Below we will see how four major providers to the utility sector have done in the last four weeks - ABB (ABB), Emerson (EMR), General Electric (GE), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Engineering and PM firms. These companies stand to benefit from: a) the reconstruction of existing infrastructure, and b) the development of new infrastructure to protect coastal cities and upland areas from wind, flooding, fire and other major environmental events. Right behind Bechtel, the largest engineering company in the US (private), we have Fluor (FLR) and Jacobs Engineering (JEC) that are multi-billion-dollar global enterprises with deep roots into the oil, gas, petrochemical, and public sectors.



"Before" EOD 8/25 "After" EOD 9/22

Four Week Change (%)

B/W than S&P 500

B/W than the Dow













S&P 500

2,443

2,502

+2.42%

n/a

n/a

Dow

21,814

22,350

+2.46%

n/a

n/a













Electric











ABB

$23.31

$24.73

+6.09%

+3.67%

+3.63%

Emerson

$58.56

$63.44

+8.33%

+5.91%

+5.87%

G.E.

$24.49

$24.87

+1.55%

-0.87%

-0.91%

Siemens $66.00 $69.77 +5.71% +3.29% +3.25%









Engineering Fluor $37.77 $40.93 +8.37% +5.95% +5.91% Jacobs $51.94 $57.54 +10.78% +8.36% +8.32% Average $43.68 $46.88 +7.33% +4.91% +4.87%

As I was in all but Emerson, had you owned an equal number of shares in these six stocks at the close on Friday, August 25th before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, just four weeks later you would have seen price appreciation of 3x greater than the S&P 500 and the Dow (slightly less for an equal dollar amount invested in each stock).

Could something other than the hurricanes explain the outperformance of these stocks? Possibly, but I'm at a loss to imagine what it might be (I'm open to theories). None of the companies had earnings announcements during the period and their news was nothing extraordinary except that J.P. Morgan felt a need to reiterated their bearish outlook on GE just as the stock appeared to put in a bottom and started heading up; Johnny-on-the-spot.

If the uplift was because of the two storms, it could be that it was directly perceptual a la my hypothesis that, "These companies will benefit from reconstruction". Or, it could be that it was indirectly perceptual as in, "Holy sh!!, there may actually be something to this climate change stuff; we'd better get out ahead of it." Either way, we may know more about reality when these companies report their Q3 numbers in a few weeks. Of passing note: As all this was coming down, President Trump seemed to be flip-flopping on his attitude toward the Paris Climate Accord; ugh.

For Those Living in the Here-and-Now

It doesn't take a scientist to understand that Harvey, Irma, and Maria were very anomalous, especially when added together. Harvey broke the national record for rainfall from a single tropical storm. Irma spent three days as a Category 5 hurricane, the longest since satellite tracking began. Harvey and Irma marked the first time that two Category 4 storms made landfall on the US mainland in a single year. If you count US territories, the three storms were the first ever known to hit the US in the turn of a calendar. Storm cost estimates are all over the place but range up to $300 billion. Maria will certainly push the number much higher, again, depending on how you count.

For those who would accuse me of cherry-picking statistics, no. In my earlier articles on climate change, you will find many references, by many scientists, studying many data points, over many years. They conclude that climate change, contributed by humans, is upon us with escalating negative effects.

For those looking for insight as to why so many people deny this evidence, I recommend sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild's book, Strangers in Their Own Land. Here is an Australian review of it. The root of the challenge may be found in some dearly held, but curiously contradictory, beliefs surrounding our relationship with fossil fuel industries. I'll say no more other than to commend this fascinating book that is grounded on many interviews with people who live and work in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries near the heart of the area hit by Harvey and Katrina before it.

All this aside, if you still believe that storms like Harvey, Irma and Maria are luck-of-the-draw normal, this article offers little more than three lessons for you. First, think ahead to what businesses might benefit from such destruction. Second, take in new information as storms develop. And, third, make your investment decisions before everyone else does recognizing that many retail investors hold back and many institutional investors must seek committee approval and that takes a little time. Earlier is better than later; at this point, I won't be adding to our positions in the above companies.

These lessons also hold true for divestment from companies negatively affected by such events. As but one past example, Mosaic's (MOS) stock suffered sharp but short-lived setback after their terminal operations were disrupted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. I wish I had bought the stock in October of that year; you snooze, you lose (out).

For Those Attentive to Climate Change

More open-minded investors will think beyond disaster events to consider that we who contribute to climate change should and will help reverse it. It was this idea that motivated me to begin assembling a climate change portfolio as described in my first article on the subject over a year ago. That portfolio contained many of the stocks listed in this article but I make additions and subtractions from time to time. In the corpus of writing on SA about climate change investors can gain knowledge about ideas such as:

The future of fossil fuels with companies like Exxon (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Solar energy and major companies that appear to be positioning themselves in that sector including Total (TOT) and SunPower (SPWR) Wind energy; add Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) to GE and Siemens already mentioned above The geothermal energy niche; Ormat (ORA) Energy efficiency and French utility conglomerate ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY) The promise of electric vehicles and the battery technologies of Tesla (TSLA) and AES (AES) Clean, fresh water management companies including the two French giants, Suez Environnement (OTCPK:SZEVY) and Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) Crop genetics needed to protect our food supply; DowDuPont (DWDP) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) / Monsanto (MON) Vaccine protection against the diseases that are spread by water, air-born, and other vectors - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE) and Sanofi (SNY).

Before tying off this article, I'd like to say a few words about public policy. Such things as inadequate building code, hard-pack ordinances, floodplain zoning, and marshland protection have contributed to the massive destruction and personal hardship that we are witnessing and that many will suffer for months and years to come. Programs like flood insurance and superfund subsidies while helpful in the near-term may actually be counterproductive longer-term. We need to have tough conversations about such matters just as we do about reducing our dependence on dirty fuel.

Harvey, Irma and Maria present an opportunity to (re)consider investments both in the context of here-and-now natural disasters as well as, much more importantly, with respect to climate change. In the short-run, it's easier to demonstrate correlations to stock price movements as we see time and again with product introductions and announcements of earnings and M&A's. I'm primarily taking the long-run view believing that it may be the stuff of alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, DWDP, ENGIY, FLR, GE, JEC, MRK, ORA, PFE, SIEGY, SZEVY, TOT, veoey.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities, including those associated with buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and ADR fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.