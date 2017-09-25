Is It Time To Change Investment Strategy? 

It might be time revisit investment strategies, especially ones related to active versus passive investment management funds.

The Federal Reserve has supported the stock market for the last eight years, but now seems to be changing its focus and this could disrupt market correlations with individual stocks.

More analysts seem to be arguing that active investment management may be coming back into style.

“The correlation between individual stocks within the S&P 500 and the index itself has collapsed to the lowest since 2001 according to Charles Schwab.” “Morgan Stanley analysts estimate the correlation between the US equity benchmark’s constituents is about 18 percent, on of the lowest levels since 2004, and down from roughly 60 percent last year.”

So writes Robin Wigglesworth in the Financial Times.

This could be a very important signal for investors. It is very important because of the massive movement in investor monies from actively managed investment funds to passively managed investment funds in the recent past. This movement came because the passive management funds were outperforming the active management funds and because of the lower fees associated with the former.

The times, they “could be a changin’.”

Mr. Wigglesworth reports that “In the to June 2017 over half of all US equity mutual funds outperformed their benchmarks” and “Equity hedge funds are also enjoying a welcome hot streak.”

This is compared with the fact that:

“Less than 15 percent of US stock fund managers succeeded in beating their benchmarks in the past 15 years.” “For much of the post-crisis years…share prices tended to move in unison.” “But connections between individual shares and broader stock markets have weakened sharply this year.” “’We’ve been in a period where correlations were tight, but that’s breaking up…’ says Tim Armour, chief executive of Capital Groups, the $1.5 trillion asset manager.”

Mr. Wigglesworth adds, “The shift is profound.”

Perhaps, investors need to once more re-visit the appropriateness of their investment strategies.

Maybe we are going through a transition period, one in which some fundamental changes are taking place in the economy and in the markets.

As readers of this blog know, I have argued strongly that the correlation phenomenon and the movement of investor monies into passive investment vehicles has been a result of how the monetary policy in the United States has been conducted.

For the past eight years, the Federal Reserve System has attempted to create an economic recovery based upon the production of a “wealth effect" - rising stock market prices - that would generate consumer spending.

Note, the effort has been to produce rising stock prices - not business investment spending that tends to have more diversified impacts in different industries.

Furthermore, during this time period, the Fed has also acted to err on the side of monetary ease to avoid any banking disruptions, and this has acted like a “put” against downside movements in the stock market. This is not unlike the “Greenspan put” that was attributed to former Fed chair Alan Greenspan who overtly acted, during his regime, to protect the stock market from declining.

However, the times have changed. From the time that the economic recovery began, until early this year, the president of the United States and the monetary authorities seemed to be on the same page. That is, the economic policies of Mr. Obama and the monetary policies followed by Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen seemed to be on the same page and this environment allowed for the Fed to conduct three rounds of quantitative easing along with further efforts, once they ended, to continue the rise in stock prices.

All in all, the last eight years has been a pretty stable period, economically speaking. The economy has not been overly robust, but has produced a compound rate of growth of 2.1 percent during the period. Inflation has been very modest and not really an issue. And, the unemployment rate has continued to drop although labor force participation has not rebounded. The value of the US dollar has remained relatively strong during this whole period.

In January, new leadership came to the United States and the future of economic policy has come into question. Mr. Trump has put out strong signals that he would like interest rates to remain low and that he would like a much weaker US dollar.

Mr. Trump has also argued for greater fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and tax reform, and a massive infrastructure program. The uncertainty of these policy “wishes” have clouded the future of governmental budgets.

Furthermore, Mr. Trump has the ability to substantially change the leadership at the Federal Reserve. Right now, he is facing the opportunity to appoint five new members to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, including the choice of a new Chair.

The resulting change in Federal Reserve actions could be dramatic and this possibility, I believe, is having some effect. The monetary policy of 2018 and beyond may not be one that continues to underwrite stock market advances, even if Janet Yellen is re-appointed as the Fed Chair.

In addition, the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet in October. An exercise of this magnitude has never been done before. The market is sure to have some jitters over what might happen as the Fed actually begins this effort.

Mr. Wigglesworth closes out his article by suggesting, “Low correlations are also a classic sign of a bull run on its last legs.”

This would certainly be consistent with a change in investor psychology concerning an adjustment in what the Federal Reserve is focusing upon. If the Federal Reserve shifts its attention from the stock market, then the market mantra of the past eight years - ”don’t fight the Fed" - would cease to be a workable strategy.

If nothing else, all the talk about the change in market correlations and the changes taking place in the government’s monetary and fiscal policies, gives us the opportunity to reassess what assumptions underlie our investment outlook and consequent strategies.

If the stock market performance of the past eight years has been highly correlated with the monetary strategy of the Federal Reserve then we certainly need to be aware of the possible changes that are taking place. Indications are that some have already taken advantage of what is going on.

